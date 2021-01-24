This week’s basketball scores: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player award (Jan. 23)

The Southeast boys entered the Topeka Invitational Tournament with a losing record, but left with the championship after three straight wins. Courtesy

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games Thursday-Saturday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

After finishing with 22 points and 18 rebounds in a 71-47 win over Newton on Tuesday, Eisenhower senior Nick Hogan won the boys’ Top Player award poll earlier this week. The girls winner was Circle senior Kimalee Cook, who scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 55-48 win over Collegiate.

Vote for this week’s Top Players on Kansas.com and also find updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.

Boys’ Top Player candidates

Bishop Carroll’s Alex Littlejohn

The senior scored a game-high 20 points to lead Bishop Carroll to a 61-46 victory over Junction City on Saturday to win the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. The Golden Eagles have now won seven straight games and improved to 9-2 this season.

Southeast’s Kobe Smith

Southeast entered the week with a 2-5 record, but ended it as the winners of the Topeka Invitational Tournament after three straight wins. The Golden Buffaloes were the surprise team of the week after beating Lansing 67-63 to claim the title and no one was better than the sophomore who was named the Topeka tournament MVP.

Campus’ Stevie Strong

The Kansas City-area transfer has already made a huge impact for one of the state’s top teams. He had his best game of the season on Thursday when he scored a season-high 40 points for Campus, which cruised to the Chanute tournament championship with a 64-43 win over SM South on Saturday. The Colts have now won seven straight games and improved to 8-1 this season.

Cheney’s Jack Voth

The freshman delivered 22 points and seven rebounds for Cheney in a 58-43 victory over Haven to claim the Halstead tournament championship. The Cardinals have been rolling this season, winners of six straight to improve their season record to 9-1.

Girls’ Top Player candidates

Derby’s Addison Brown

In a highly-anticipated showdown between two of the state’s best teams, Class 6A No. 7 Derby came out on top of Class 5A No. 3 Maize in a 36-24 victory. After Maize handed Derby its only loss of the season on Dec. 22, the Panthers returned the favor by handing Maize its first loss of the year behind 11 points from Brown.

Andale’s Katelyn Fairchild

The senior scored a team-high 12 points to lead Andale to a 45-37 win over Wellington. In a showdown between two of the top teams in AV-CTL Div. 4, the Indians scored the crucial league victory to improve to 4-0 in league play.

Collegiate’s Maddy Mairs

The senior scored a game-high 18 points to power Collegiate to a 56-41 win over Augusta. Mairs was crucial for the Spartans to snap a three-game losing slide and was the team’s go-to presence in the post.

Garden Plain’s Madysen Zoglman

Zoglman has proven to be one of the area’s top scorers this season and added another 16 points, a team-high, in Garden Plain’s 60-31 win over Ell-Saline.

