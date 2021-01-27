Tuesday’s basketball scores: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player award (Jan. 26)

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games Monday and Tuesday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

Who should the Varsity Kansas Boys' Top Player be? Kapaun's Will Anciaux Campus' Sterling Chapman Collegiate's Wesley Fair Augusta's Brendan Parker Created with

Who should be the Varsity Kansas Girls' Top Player? Andale's McKenzie Fairchild Chaparral's Sophie Francis Southeast's Jaila Harding Heights' Laniah Randle Created with

Vote for this week’s Top Players on Kansas.com and also find updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.

Campus senior guard Stevie Strong won last Friday’s Top Player award for boys after erupting for 40 points and a school-record eight three-pointers during the Colts’ dominant run to the Chanute title. Meanwhile, Collegiate senior forward Maddy Mairs scored the girls Top Player award after scoring a game-high 18 points for the Spartans in a 56-41 win over Augusta.

Boys’ Top Player candidates

Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Will Anciaux

The sophomore forward scored a team-high 16 points to power Kapaun to a 56-46 City League victory over Heights. After a three-game losing swoon early, the Crusaders have won five straight games and are now 8-3 on the season.

Campus’ Sterling Chapman

The Tulsa signee had the play of the night, as he drove the length of the floor, trailing by one, and finished through contact for the game-winning basket with 0.4 seconds left in Campus’ 73-72 win over Maize. Chapman finished with 21 points and the Colts picked up a crucial league victory, as they won their eighth straight game and improved to 9-1 this season.

Collegiate’s Wesley Fair

The sophomore guard scored a game-high 17 points for Collegiate in its 67-56 victory at Mulvane, handing the Wildcats (11-1) their first loss of the season. Fair has been the leading scorer for the Spartans, which improved to 9-2 overall and are in a three-way tie for the AV-CTL Div. IV lead now.

Augusta’s Brendan Parker

The Orioles have quietly reeled off six straight victories, including a tournament championship last weekend at Baldwin, following a 39-29 win over Andale where Parker scored a game-high 16 points.

Girls’ Top Player candidates

Andale’s McKenzie Fairchild

The sophomore forward scored Andale’s only field goal in overtime to help the Indians upset Nickerson in a 39-34 overtime victory in the opening round of the Haven tournament. Andale (7-3) snapped the seven-game winning streak for Nickerson (9-2).

Chaparral’s Sophie Francis

The senior guard scored a season-high 28 points for Chaparral in a 58-35 victory over Belle Plaine in the first round of the Sedgwick tournament. Francis has been the team’s leading scorer, as the Roadrunners improved to 7-2 this season.

Southeast’s Jaila Harding

The senior sharpshooter drilled seven three-pointers on her way to a season-high 25 points in Southeast’s 48-21 victory over East. The Golden Buffaloes won their third straight game and improved to 7-3 this season.

Heights’ Laniah Randle

It was business as usual for one of the state’s top players, as Randle poured in 25 points for Heights in its 72-50 victory over Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Falcons swept one of their top City League contenders and improved to 8-2 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll 62, South 21

Records: Carroll 10-2, 7-1; South 5-7, 3-5.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 56, Heights 46

Heights 15 7 11 13 — 46

Kapaun 8 20 15 13 — 56

Heights (8-5, 6-3): Neal 15, Frierson 12, Williams 5, Miller 4, Harris 3, Palmer 3, Kemp 2, Wilkins 2.

Kapaun (8-3, 5-3): Anciaux 16, Danitschek 13, H. Thengvall 12, Johnson 10, W. Thengvall 5.

North 59, West 58

Records: North 2-10, 1-7; West 2-8, 1-5.

Campus 73, Maize 72

Records: Campus 9-1, 3-0; Maize 9-2, 2-2.

Derby 82, Newton 75

Records: Derby 3-4, 2-3; Newton 1-8, 0-3.

Hutchinson 62, Trinity Academy 58

Hutchinson 20 11 13 18 — 62

Trinity 13 14 14 17 — 58

Hutchinson (3-6): Thompson 24, Huhs 14, Lang 7, Peterson 7, Robertson 7, King 3.Trinity (4-2): Williams 22, Hill 11, Charles 9, Perez 7, Rucker 6, Gerber 3.

Salina South 73, Buhler 49

Records: Salina South 9-0, Buhler 7-3.

Valley Center 60, Arkansas City 55

Valley Center 20 14 8 18 — 60

Ark City 15 20 10 10 — 55

Valley Center (10-3, 5-0): Phillips 19, Isaacs 17, Simmons 17, Dalrymple 4, Harden 3.

Ark City (9-3, 4-2): Welch 14, Merz 14, Stewart 10, O’Toole 7, Pierce 5, Bucher 3, Clark 2.

Augusta 39, Andale 29

Augusta 9 15 11 4 — 39

Andale 4 11 7 7 — 29

Augusta (8-3): Parker 16, Wilcox 10, McDaniel 6, Roberts 3, Andrews 2, Schmidt 2.

Andale (4-8): None reported.

Clearwater 58, Wellington 53

Records: Clearwater 4-7, 1-4; Wellington 4-6, 1-4.

Collegiate 67, Mulvane 56

Collegiate 13 16 18 14 — 67

Mulvane 10 13 13 20 — 56

Collegiate (9-2, 4-1): W. Fair 17, Braubrun 11, Duarte 10, Kates 8, Ramsey 7, Goree 7, Dunne 3, Clay 2, Chugg 2.

Mulvane (11-1, 4-1): Comer 14, K. Abasolo 14, Ellis 12, Coe 8, T. Abasolo 8.

Cheney 55, Sterling 39

Records: Cheney 10-1, Sterling 7-5.

Hesston 72, Central Plains 24

Records: Hesston 10-0, Central Plains 0-9.

Hays 74, Pratt 29

Pratt 3 19 5 2 — 29

Hays 26 20 23 5 — 74

Pratt (6-7): Shanline 111, Crow 9, Tatro 5, Koehler 4.

Hays (10-0): Linenberger 15, Schwarz 14, Kieffer 11, Dale 10, Krannawitter 8, Schmidtberger 6, Weimer 4, Nunnery 2, Brooks 2, Stull 2.

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Smoky Valley 42

Smoky Valley 15 2 7 18 — 42

Hutch Trinity 15 12 15 10 — 52

Smoky Valley (3-7): Miller 11, Lysell-Stewart 10, Heline 7, Lucas 5, Elseth 4, Heble 2, Pickering 2, Blanchat 1.

Hutch Trinity (7-5): L. Hammeke 21, Remar 10, W. Gray 6, Harris 6, L. Gray 5, B. Hammeke 4.

Cedar Vale-Dexter 64, Oxford 51

Oxford 15 15 9 12 — 51

CV-Dexter 15 21 11 17 — 64

Oxford: McClain 20, Ruyle 11, Rush 9, Hammond 4, Alata 3, Carpenter 2, Hofmeier 2.

CV-Dexter: Criss 23, Anderson 14, Clark 13, Casebolt 6, Woods 6, Stong 2.







Girls

Bishop Carroll 53, South 41

South 7 17 10 7 — 41

Carroll 11 21 8 13 — 53

South (2-8, 2-6): Banks 14, Butler 13, S. Jackson 7, D. Jackson 7.

Carroll (6-2, 6-1): Schuckman 21, K. Forbes 9, L. Forbes 6, Doonan 6, Allen 5, Mount 4, Steven 2.

Heights 72, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 50

Heights 25 14 18 15 — 72

Kapaun 13 11 15 11 — 50

Heights (8-2, 8-0): Randle 25, Stanley 12, Christman 10, Mayberry 7, Chandler 6, Profit 6, Ziegler 3, Bell 2, Williams 1.

Kapaun (7-3, 6-3): Jacobs 20, Gimino 11, White 7, Bina 4, Romer 4, Sanders 3, Quigley 1.

Southeast 48, East 21

Records: Southeast 7-3, 6-3; East 7-4, 5-4.

North 49, West 19

Records: North 4-7, 3-6; West 0-12, 0-8.

Salina South 41, Buhler 32

Records: Salina South 5-7, Buhler 3-8.

Andale 39, Nickerson 34 OT (Haven)

Records: Andale 7-3, Nickerson 9-2.

Cheney 70, Haven 34 (Haven)

Haven 10 5 9 10 — 34

Cheney 18 25 20 7 — 70

Haven (5-5): Bri. Brawner 10, Roper 7, Arnold 5, Estill 4, Jacques 2, Bland 2, Bro. Brawner 2, Smith 2.

Cheney (10-0): Scheer 29, Wewe 9, Hague 8, McCormick 6, Lies 5, Albers 5, Luehrs 5, Martin 3.

Collegiate 41, Conway Springs 27 (Mulvane)

Conway Springs 8 8 7 4 — 27

Collegiate 14 2 14 11 — 41

Conway Springs (2-7): Lange 6, Koester 6.

Collegiate (5-5): Mairs 10.

Winfield 58, Mulvane 45 (Mulvane)

Mulvane 16 11 15 3 — 45

Winfield 14 12 16 16 — 58

Mulvane (2-9): Garrison 17.

Winfield (5-5): Moree 26.

Clearwater 64, Canton-Galva 26 (Sedgwick)

Clearwater 16 23 22 3 — 64

Canton-Galva 9 8 6 3 — 26

Clearwater (8-2): Berlin 19, Carlson 15, Stevens 11, Tjaden 8, K. Clevenger 4, C. Clevenger 3, Cothan 2, Cotton 2.

Canton-Galva (3-7): Bell 13, Peterson 5, Thomas 5, Craig 2, Peres 1.

Chaparral 58, Belle Plaine 35 (Sedgwick)

Belle Plaine 7 2 10 16 — 35

Chaparral 15 14 12 17 — 58

Belle Plaine (4-7): Lujano 14, Cooper 7, Zimmermna 5, Mowdy 5, Walker 2, Glover 2.

Chaparral (7-2): Francis 28, Hill 9, Gates 6, Eslinger 5, Albright 3, Swingle 2, Swartz 2, Holden 2, Kastens 1.

Inman 38, Sedgwick 35 (Sedgwick)

Sedgwick 5 9 12 9 — 35

Inman 11 6 8 13 — 38

Sedgwick (5-3): Lacey 15, Scarlett 8, Stucky 5, McGinn 4, Craxton 3.

Inman (5-6): Welch 19, R. Neufeld 8, M. Neufeld 5, Aden 2, Friesen 2, Mauer 2.

Independent 42, Sunrise 40 (Sedgwick)

Sunrise 7 10 12 11 — 40

Independent 5 8 12 17 — 42

Sunrise (9-2): Nworie 15, Edwards 12, Stachowska 6, Konckalska 4, Zimmy 3.

Independent (3-5): Byczkowska 15, Szadowska 12, Scheck 6, Skinner 5, Recolde-Phillips 4.

Trinity Academy 61, Ell-Saline 20 (Berean)

Trinity 18 13 20 10 — 61

Ell-Saline 3 5 6 6 — 20

Trinity (5-4): Broadie 18, Shaffer 14, Hedstrom 9, Bigelow 9, Winter 8, Pannell 3.

Ell-Saline: Kohrman 4, Kramer 4, Scheider 3, Rowley 3, Wilson 2, Bachkus 2, Richards 2.

Minneapolis 36, Berean Academy 35 (Berean)

Records: Minneapolis 6-6, reddBerean 7-5.

Hesston 42, Central Plains 36

Hesston 9 7 10 16 — 42

Central Plains 3 11 12 10 — 36

Hesston (6-5): Yoder 12, Martin 11, Humphreys 11, Kueker 6, Kaiser 1, Ferralez 1.

Central Plains (9-3): Hammeke 14, Nixon 9, Oeser 6, Jeffery 4, Short 3.

Hillsboro 47, Marion 12

Hillsboro 13 12 10 12 — 47

Marion 1 7 2 2 — 12

Hillsboro (10-2): T. Werth 15, Kleiner 9, J. Saunders 4, Shahan 4, Z. Werth 4, Klein 3, Hefley 3, Weisbeck 2, S. Saunders 2, Reed 1.

Marion (1-9): May 7, Slifer 5.

Hays 52, Pratt 40

Pratt 11 7 17 5 — 40

Hays 19 8 14 11 — 52

Pratt (3-8): Gatlin 13, Theis 12, Walker 9, Bates 3, Donnewerth 3.

Hays (4-8): Engel 22, Lang 14, Lummus 5, Flax 3, Green 3, Johnson 3, Sheldon 2.

Smoky Valley 45, Hutchinson Trinity 36

Smoky Valley 10 12 8 15 — 45

Hutch Trinity 2 11 10 13 — 36

Smoky Valley (7-4): Johnson 13, Hazelwood 11, Haxton 8, Brumbaugh 6, Mullen 4, Priddy 3.

Hutch Trinity (2-10): Hughes 20, Hammersmith 14, Galiher 2.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Buhler 49, Circle 35

Records: Buhler 7-2, 4-1; Circle 3-7, 2-3.

Hillsboro 44, Hutchinson Trinity 36

Records: Hillsboro 8-2, Hutch Trinity 6-5.







Girls

Circle 62, Campus 32 (El Dorado)

Records: Circle 8-2, Campus 3-6.

Maize South 54, El Dorado 21 (El Dorado)

Records: Maize South 6-4, El Dorado 0-10.

Goddard 48, Augusta 38 (El Dorado)

Records: Goddard 4-6, Augusta 1-9.

Garden Plain 75, Moundridge 52 (Haven)

Garden Plain 21 15 22 17 — 75

Moundridge 12 10 12 18 — 52

Garden Plain (8-1): Gorges 16, Zoglman 13, Hammond 13, Rolfs 9, A. Puetz 8, S. Puetz 7, Dooley 5, C. Puetz 4.

Moundridge (9-2): Kaufman 16, Eichelberger 15, Er. Durst 9, Elmore 6, Em. Durst 4, Bough 2.

Records: Garden Plain 8-1, Moundridge 9-2.

Halstead 63, Rose Hill 29 (Haven)

Records: Halstead 11-0, Rose Hill 4-5.

Collegiate 55, North 35 (Mulvane)

Collegiate 20 9 17 9 — 55

North 10 4 6 15 — 35

Collegiate (4-5): Mairs 15.

North (3-7): Brown 13.

Mulvane 62, Arkansas City 26 (Mulvane)

Mulvane 19 19 12 12 — 62

Ark City 6 8 6 6 — 26

Mulvane (2-8): Nolan 20.

Ark City (0-10): Badles 6.