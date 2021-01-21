This week’s basketball scores, standings: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player award

Eisenhower’s Nick Hogan The Wichita Eagle

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games this week, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

Here are updated team-by-team results for every boys team and girls team in the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.

Top Player candidates for boys

Cheney’s Luke Grace

Cheney is off to a 7-1 start to the season and ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. Grace, a 6-foot-4 junior, is a big reason why. He’s been the team’s leading scorer and added another 23 points on Monday in Cheney’s 60-40 rout of Andale in the opening round of the Adolph Rupp tournament in Halstead. The Cardinals will play Minneapolis in the semifinals on Friday night.

Eisenhower’s Nick Hogan

Eisenhower might be the most dangerous 3-6 team in the area. Five of the Tigers’ six losses have come by single digits. Nick Hogan, a 6-5 senior, has been a monster for Eisenhower this season, averaging 17.4 points and 14.0 rebounds. He scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in Eisenhower’s 71-47 victory in the first round of the Tournament of Champions. Now Hogan and the Tigers will look to upset a top-10 team in Class 5A in Bishop Carroll in the tournament’s semifinals in Dodge City on Thursday.

Kapaun’s Grant Johnson

After a three-game losing skid, Kapaun has bounced back with two straight wins, including a crucial 59-52 victory at Northwest on Tuesday in a battle of two of the top teams in the City League. Johnson, a 6-1 senior guard, came up big for the Crusaders (5-3), as he scored a game-high 17 points. Kapaun will be back in action in the Bluestem Classic when it hosts Great Bend on Thursday.

Augusta’s Ely Wilcox

The Orioles are off to a 6-2 start this season and ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. Wilcox, a 6-5 senior, has been the team’s do-everything star this season. He added a game-high 17 points on Tuesday in Augusta’s 63-44 victory over Baldwin in the opening round of Baldwin’s mid-season tournament. The Orioles will play Bishop Ward in the semifinals on Friday.

Top Player candidates for girls

Trinity’s Austin Broadie

The Washburn signee has been superb for the Knights this season, as they extended their winning streak to three straight games on Tuesday with a 56-33 win at Independent. The 6-foot senior scored a game-high 19 points to help even Trinity’s season record to 4-4.

Circle’s Kimalee Cook

When Circle absolutely needed its star player in crunch time, Cook rose to the occasion. The Southern Nazarene signee scored a game-high 22 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period, to power Circle to a 55-48 overtime win over Collegiate on Tuesday. The T-Birds improved to 7-2 this season and are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.

Heights’ Laniah Randle

There aren’t many better defenders in the state than the 5-10 senior who is one of the top prospects in Kansas. Randle’s defensive prowess was on full display on Tuesday in Heights’ 70-6 victory over West when the senior scored a game-high 18 points. The Falcons, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, improved to 7-2 overall and remain undefeated in City League play.

Hesston’s Caryn Yoder

The junior guard scored a game-high 19 points to lead Hesston a 51-42 victory over Holcomb in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Swathers won their second straight game to improve to 5-3 this season and will play Eureka in Friday’s semifinals in Hillsboro.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Heights 65, West 37

West 6 6 14 11 — 37 Heights 24 16 17 8 — 65

West: Washington 13, Taylor 8, McCullough 7, Basks 6, Gray 1, Rogers 1, Parks 1.

Heights: Williams 13, Neal 12, Frierson 10, Miller 8, Harris 8, Zeigler 5, Kemp 4, Myrtle 2, Palmer 2, Reed 1.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 59, Northwest 52

Kapaun 16 7 24 12 — 59 Northwest 7 13 16 16 — 52

Kapaun: Johnson 17, Stuhlsatz 12, Ancioux 10, Woodward 6, Danitschek 5, Jones 5, Thengvail 4.

Northwest: McGee 13, Moore 10, Verbeck 9, Duncan 8, Yandell 5, Hoover 4, Williams 3.

East 68, South 46

Bishop Carroll 65, Hutchinson 39 (Dodge City)

Hutchinson 6 13 11 9 — 39 Carroll 16 15 16 18 — 65

Hutchinson: Robertson 12, Thompson 9, Huhs 7, Long 4, Peterson 4, O’Sullivan 3.

Carroll: Littlejohn 21, Polley 10, Reid 9, Lankford 9, Rottinghaus 6, Biby 4, Nguyen 3, Brand 2, Kendrick 1.

Eisenhower 71, Newton 47 (Dodge City)

Newton 6 15 8 18 — 47 Eisenhower 10 24 23 14 — 71

Newton: Petz 18, Brackeen 13, Mills 7, Carr 4, Slechta 3, Dorrell 2.

Eisenhower: Hogan 22, Brogan 16, Hauser 10, Freund 10, Dameron 4, McCarty 3, Russell 2, George 2, Rush 2.

Arkansas City 51, Clearwater 49 (Chaparral)

Mulvane 63, Lyndon 52

Mulvane 13 18 22 10 — 63 Lyndon 11 11 16 14 — 52

Mulvane: T. Abasolo 19, K. Abasolo 16, Coe 13, Ellis 8, Comer 6, Smith 1.

Augusta 63, Baldwin 44 (Baldwin)

Augusta 7 20 19 17 — 63 Baldwin 11 11 12 10 — 44

Augusta: Wilcox 17, Parker 13, Burton 10, McDaniel 9, Hand 5, Roberts 5, Schmidt 4.

Baldwin: Carr 12, Mahaffey 7, Martin 7, Zimmerman 6, McCoy 5, Washee 4, Darnell 3.

Erie 65, Independent 48

Haven 78, Halstead 27 (Rupp)

Halstead 6 9 6 6 — 27 Haven 20 29 13 16 — 78

Halstead: Swift 9, Davison 5, Johnson 4, Gerber 3, Boyd 3, McDonald 3.

Haven: Jacques 21, Roper 10, B. Yoder 9, Kraft 8, Schrag 8, Barlow 6, Schmidt 5, T. Yoder 5, J. Miller 3, D. Miller 3.

Riley County 53, Remington 43 (Hillsboro)

Eureka 65, Clay Center 59 (Hillsboro)

Hesston 60, Holcomb 43 (Hillsboro)

Larned 69, Central Plains 31 (St. John)

Nickerson 60, Macksville 54 (St. John)

Nickerson 12 4 13 23 8 — 60 Mackvsille 8 10 14 20 2 — 54

Nickerson: Mange 28, Tatro 13, Miller 8, Fast 4, Bell 4, Broomfield-Tate 2, Garcia 1.

Macksville: Kuckelman 22, Huggins 14, R. Ibarra 11, Barron 6, A. Ibarra 1.

Little River 57, Hutch Central Christian 49 (Burrton)

Little River 7 17 11 22 — 57 Central Christian 13 18 9 9 — 49

Little River: Garrison 25, Lafferty 14, Konen 12, Stephens 6.

Central Christian: A. Ibarra 17, Urmiller 11, D. Yoder 10, Losew 5, C. Yoder 4, E. Ibarra 2.

Inman 60, Goessel 41 (Burrton)

Goessel 11 10 7 13 — 41 Inman 16 13 17 14 — 60

Goessel: Zogleman 11, Wuest 9, Duerksen 9, Gaeddert 4, Smith 3, Wiens 2, Sterk 2, Stutzman 1.

Inman: Heckel 17, Doerksen 10, Johnson 10, Brunk 10, Konrade 6, Mannebach 3, Carter 2, Thiessen 2.

Marion 60, Herington 34

Southeast-Saline 79, Kingman 49

Girls

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57, Northwest 26

Kapaun 13 15 13 6 — 57 Northwest 7 11 3 5 — 26

Kapaun: Jacobs 14, Romer 12, Gimino 10, Anciaux 9, Quigley 6, Sanders 2, Stewart 2, Briggs 2.

Northwest: Franklin 12, Haiton 6, Ontiveros 5, Kilpatrick 2, Wilson 1.

East 56, South 35

Heights 70, West 6

West 2 0 2 2 — 6 Heights 14 26 14 16 — 70

Heights: Randle 18, Mayberry 16, Jackson 11, Stanley 10, Christman 7, Grayson 4, Chandler 2, Profit 2.

Maize 56, Campus 33

Maize 15 26 7 8 — 56 Campus 4 3 10 16 — 33

Maize: Holmes 11, Pierce 8, Fillmore 8, Wedman 8, Frenchers 6, Lambert 6, Miller 5, Martinez 2, Birkholz 2.

Campus: Jones 12, Tindall 10, Caballero 4, Groh 2, Hubbard 2, Thomas 2, Smith 1.

Derby 54, Newton 22

Maize South 54, Goddard 31

Eisenhower 51, Hutchinson 30

Andale 44, Augusta 18

Circle 55, Collegiate 48 (OT)

Circle 11 9 9 15 11 — 55 Collegiate 4 11 16 13 4 — 48

Circle: Cook 22, Chase 14, Claycamp 11, Michaelis 8.

Collegiate: Mairs 16, Allen 9, Elofsson 8, Mavis 6, McClellan 4, Henry 2.

Rose Hill 40, Arkansas City 22

Wellington 52, Winfield 49

Clearwater 51, El Dorado 22

Clearwater 13 20 16 2 — 51 El Dorado 10 8 2 2 — 22

Clearwater: Berlin 20, Carlson 17, K. Clevenger 5, Tjaden 5, C. Clevenger 4.

El Dorado: Motter 9, Parsons 7, Carmen 2, Lattey 2, Scholes 2.

Trinity Academy 56, Independent 33

Independent 5 9 10 9 — 33 Trinity 11 17 16 12 — 56

Independent: Scheck 9, Byczkowska 8, Skinner 7, Szadkawska 6, Pistotnik 2, Rocaldo-Phillips 1.

Trinity: Broadie 19, Hedstrom 10, Bigelow 7, Winter 6, Koster 6, Pannell 4, Shaffer 2, Hollinger 2.

Riley County 51, Remington 26 (Hillsboro)

Hillsboro 57, Republic County 32 (Hillsboro)

Republic County 4 4 15 9 — 32 Hillsboro 13 21 14 7 — 55

Republic County: Popelka 12, Russell 8, Jensik 6, Zollinger 3, Blazek 2, Hansen 1.

Hillsboro: T. Werth 18, Kleiner 6, J. Saunders 6, Funk 5, S. Saunders 5, Klein 3, Hefley 3, Z. Werth 2, Weisbeck 2.

Clay Center 50, Eureka (Hillsboro)

Hesston 51, Holcomb 42 (Hillsboro)

Hesston 9 11 13 18 — 51 Holcomb 12 8 8 14 — 42

Hesston: Yoder 19, Humphreys 11, Bartell 8, Martin 4, Ferralez 3, Kueker 3, Kaiser 2, Funk 1.

Holcomb: Kruleski 9, Blackburn 9, Holliday 8, Ruda 8, Jones 6, Rodriguez 1, Mevey 1.

Elyria Christian 32, Sedgwick 23

Sedgwick 10 10 3 4 — 27 Elyria 7 12 7 6 — 32

Sedgwick: Lacey 8, Fitch 6, Stucky 6, Atwill 3, McGinn 2, Croxton 2.

Elyria: Penner 13, Hawkinsen 9, Swenson 8, Peters 2.

St. John 49, Larned 20 (St. John)

Larned 3 6 2 9 — 20 St. John 11 16 11 11 — 49

Larned: Collins 6, Upson 4, Meyer 3, Pinkston 3, Tapia 2, Herrera 2.

St. John: Meyer 11, Claussen 9, Smith 8, Reyes 8, Fisher 7, Hudson 6.

Sedan 50, Flinthills 34

Flinthills 6 6 7 15 — 34 Sedan 6 15 12 17 — 50

Flinthills: Carney 12, Alvord 9, Lakin 4, Hall 3, Heimgartner 2, Girty 2, Holcomb 2.

Sedan: Sears 13, Cummings 11, Meyers 10, Williams 6, Spradling 4, Hurt 4, Kunath 2.

Herington 49, Marion 37

Hoisington 42, Otis-Bison 26