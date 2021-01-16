Varsity Basketball
Friday’s Kansas high school boys and girls basketball scores and league standings
Varsity Kansas has compiled a list of all of the area Kansas high school boys and girls basketball scores from Friday’s games.
Listed below the scores are updated league standings for the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.
Boys basketball
Friday’s scores
Bishop Carroll 52, Heights 36
|Carroll
|20
|21
|7
|4
|—
|52
|Heights
|7
|7
|11
|11
|—
|36
Carroll: Lankford 18, Reid 12, Littlejohn 9, Biby 7, Rottinghaus 6.
Heights: Neal 11, Zeigler 8, Miller 7, Williams 4, Palmer 2, Kemp 2, Frierson 2.
East 66, North 31
Northwest 78, West 72
South 51, Southeast 49 (OT)
Hutchinson 66, Great Bend 41
Arkansas City 60, Maize South 52
Andover 63, Andover Central 43
|Andover
|21
|21
|9
|12
|—
|63
|Andover Central
|10
|12
|9
|12
|—
|43
Andover: Shetlar 21, Johnson 19, Gaddis 6, Redic 6, Strausz 4, Gehring 3, Beadles 2, Rudy 2.
Andover Central: Clevenger 16, Sears 8, Perry 7, Enenfield 4, Buffington 3, Ray 2, Parrott 2, Stupka 1.
Valley Center 55, Eisenhower 53
|Eisenhower
|7
|8
|21
|17
|—
|53
|Valley Center
|14
|14
|12
|15
|—
|55
Eisenhower: Hogan 17, Houser 14, Brogan 8, McCarty 5, Roth 3, Friend 2, Dameron 2.
Valley Center: Phillips 16, Isaac 14, Simmons 12, Harden 9, Dalrymple 2, Schmelzle 1.
Salina Central 45, Goddard 42 (2 OT)
Augusta 50, El Dorado 47
Buhler 61, Winfield 41
McPherson 59, Circle 47
Mulvane 60, Andale 53 (OT)
|Andale
|15
|9
|16
|13
|0
|—
|53
|Mulvane
|11
|11
|17
|14
|7
|—
|60
Andale: Nemechek 14, Spexarth 11, Reichenberger 10, Winter 9, Post 3, Seiler 2, Kerschen 2, Descherer 2.
Mulvane: T. Abasolo 31, Comer 12, Coe 6, K. Abasolo 6, Ellis 5.
Rose Hill 68, Collegiate 57
|Rose Hill
|16
|16
|16
|20
|—
|68
|Collegiate
|16
|12
|14
|15
|—
|57
Rose Hill: Smith 26, Nolan 17, Landrie 11, Evans 7, Simoneau 4, Koehler 3, Carsemy 1.
Collegiate: W. Fair 16, Duarte 9, Goree 8, Ramsey 7, Chugg 6, Brown 6, Clay 4, Braubrun 1.
Garden Plain 42, Conway Springs 33
Medicine Lodge 78, Independent 44
Haven 68, Halstead 24
|Halstead
|6
|4
|7
|7
|—
|24
|Haven
|22
|17
|19
|10
|—
|68
Halstead: Swift 13, Johnson 4, Gerber 3, Boyd 2, Davison 2.
Haven: Jacques 15, Roper 11, J. Miller 10, Kraft 9, Barlow 6, Schmidt 5, D. Miller 5, Yoder 3, Schrag 2, Sipe 2.
Hillsboro 53, Lyons 36
|Lyons
|10
|6
|6
|14
|—
|36
|Hillsboro
|7
|13
|14
|19
|—
|53
Lyons: Harley 14, McClure 11, Alamos 9, Rios 2.
Hillsboro: G. Ratzlaff 17, Potucek 8, Reed 6, B. Ratzlaff 5, Boldt 5, Wichert 5, Harris 4, Duell 2, Linnens 1.
Hesston 49, Smoky Valley 28
Hoisington 71, Nickerson 57
Pratt 68, Larned 58
Sedgwick 47, Inman 45 (OT)
|Sedgwick
|4
|10
|15
|11
|7
|—
|47
|Inman
|6
|12
|14
|8
|5
|—
|45
Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 16, Tillman 16, Burns 8, Stucky 3, Crumrine 2, Culp 2.
Inman: Doerksen 14, Heckel 11, Carter 6, Mannebech 4, Konrade 4, Brunk 3, Johnson 3.
Hutch Trinity 58, Moundridge 39
|Hutch Trinity
|16
|13
|13
|16
|—
|58
|Moundridge
|4
|15
|8
|12
|—
|39
Hutch Trinity: L. Hammeke 21, Harris 10, W. Gray 9, Remar 8, L. Gray 6, B. Hammeke 3, Suter 1.
Moundridge: Kaufman 11, Unruh 8, Schlosser 8.
Marion 56, Ell-Saline 32
Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Stafford 27
Sedan 69, Udall 45
Thursday’s scores
Buhler 69, Nickerson 38
Marion 52, Halstead 43
Girls basketball
Friday’s scores
East 37, North 23
Northwest 49, West 23
Southeast 57, South 50
Salina South 55, Campus 46
Maize South 46, Arkansas City 13
Great Bend 41, Hutchinson 32
Andover Central 70, Andover 27
Eisenhower 50, Valley Center 27
Salina Central 59, Goddard 31
Augusta 47, El Dorado 36
McPherson 62, Circle 34
|Circle
|9
|2
|10
|13
|—
|34
|McPherson
|17
|22
|19
|4
|—
|62
Circle: Cook 11, Michaelis 8, Claycamp 6, Chase 4, Dennison 3, Faulkner 2.
McPherson: Pyle 18, Beam 16, Howard 14, Malm 4, Schmidt 3, Alvord 2, Whorton 2, Labertew 2, Pelzel 1.
Winfield 42, Buhler 36
Andale 53, Mulvane 24
|Mulvane
|7
|6
|6
|5
|—
|24
|Andale
|19
|12
|14
|8
|—
|53
Mulvane: Nolan 8, Garrison 4.
Andale: K. Fairchild 19, M. Fairchild 10.
Clearwater 58, Wellington 57
Rose Hill 51, Collegiate 48
Independent 68, Medicine Lodge 22
|Medicine Lodge
|2
|10
|4
|6
|—
|22
|Independent
|21
|17
|28
|2
|—
|68
Medicine Lodge: Bryan 8, Smith 6, Landwehr 4, Alojacin 2, Collins 2.
Independent: Byczkowska 28, Szadkowska 12, Reeald-Phillips 12, Scheck 8, Skinner 6, Pistotnik 2.
Trinity Academy 57, Belle Plaine 29
Halstead 46, Haven 36
|Halstead
|18
|6
|8
|14
|—
|46
|Haven
|8
|5
|10
|13
|—
|36
Haven: Roper 11, M. Estill 10, Bro. Brawner 5, Bri. Brawner 3, S. Estill 3, Bland 2, Arnold 1, Smith 1.
Hesston 31, Smoky Valley 27
Nickerson 61, Hoisington 25
Pratt 52, Larned 23
Sedgwick 47 Inman 40
|Sedgwick
|11
|9
|5
|22
|—
|47
|Inman
|9
|6
|12
|15
|—
|40
Sedgwick: Stucky 12, Fitch 10, McGinn 8, Scarlett 8, Lacey 6, Atwill 3.
Inman: Welch 14, Martisko 8, Aden 7, R. Neufeld 6, M. Neufeld 5.
Moundridge 47, Hutch Trinity37
Ell-Saline 36, Marion 29
Norwich 32, Pretty Prairie 18
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Stafford 39
Sedan 70, Udall 41
Cunningham 53, South Barber 25
Thursday’s scores
East 39, Andale 37 (OT)
Buhler 69, Nickerson 38
