Friday’s Kansas high school boys and girls basketball scores and league standings

Bishop Carroll's Enrique Lankford Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas has compiled a list of all of the area Kansas high school boys and girls basketball scores from Friday’s games.

Listed below the scores are updated league standings for the City League, all AV-CTL divisions, Central Plains League and Central Kansas League.

Boys basketball

Friday’s scores

Bishop Carroll 52, Heights 36

Carroll20217452
Heights77111136

Carroll: Lankford 18, Reid 12, Littlejohn 9, Biby 7, Rottinghaus 6.

Heights: Neal 11, Zeigler 8, Miller 7, Williams 4, Palmer 2, Kemp 2, Frierson 2.

East 66, North 31

Northwest 78, West 72

South 51, Southeast 49 (OT)

Hutchinson 66, Great Bend 41

Arkansas City 60, Maize South 52

Andover 63, Andover Central 43

Andover212191263
Andover Central101291243

Andover: Shetlar 21, Johnson 19, Gaddis 6, Redic 6, Strausz 4, Gehring 3, Beadles 2, Rudy 2.

Andover Central: Clevenger 16, Sears 8, Perry 7, Enenfield 4, Buffington 3, Ray 2, Parrott 2, Stupka 1.

Valley Center 55, Eisenhower 53

Eisenhower78211753
Valley Center1414121555

Eisenhower: Hogan 17, Houser 14, Brogan 8, McCarty 5, Roth 3, Friend 2, Dameron 2.

Valley Center: Phillips 16, Isaac 14, Simmons 12, Harden 9, Dalrymple 2, Schmelzle 1.

Salina Central 45, Goddard 42 (2 OT)

Augusta 50, El Dorado 47

Buhler 61, Winfield 41

McPherson 59, Circle 47

Mulvane 60, Andale 53 (OT)

Andale1591613053
Mulvane11111714760

Andale: Nemechek 14, Spexarth 11, Reichenberger 10, Winter 9, Post 3, Seiler 2, Kerschen 2, Descherer 2.

Mulvane: T. Abasolo 31, Comer 12, Coe 6, K. Abasolo 6, Ellis 5.

Rose Hill 68, Collegiate 57

Rose Hill1616162068
Collegiate1612141557

Rose Hill: Smith 26, Nolan 17, Landrie 11, Evans 7, Simoneau 4, Koehler 3, Carsemy 1.

Collegiate: W. Fair 16, Duarte 9, Goree 8, Ramsey 7, Chugg 6, Brown 6, Clay 4, Braubrun 1.

Garden Plain 42, Conway Springs 33

Medicine Lodge 78, Independent 44

Haven 68, Halstead 24

Halstead647724
Haven2217191068

Halstead: Swift 13, Johnson 4, Gerber 3, Boyd 2, Davison 2.

Haven: Jacques 15, Roper 11, J. Miller 10, Kraft 9, Barlow 6, Schmidt 5, D. Miller 5, Yoder 3, Schrag 2, Sipe 2.

Hillsboro 53, Lyons 36

Lyons10661436
Hillsboro713141953

Lyons: Harley 14, McClure 11, Alamos 9, Rios 2.

Hillsboro: G. Ratzlaff 17, Potucek 8, Reed 6, B. Ratzlaff 5, Boldt 5, Wichert 5, Harris 4, Duell 2, Linnens 1.

Hesston 49, Smoky Valley 28

Hoisington 71, Nickerson 57

Pratt 68, Larned 58

Sedgwick 47, Inman 45 (OT)

Sedgwick4101511747
Inman612148545

Sedgwick: Hoffsommer 16, Tillman 16, Burns 8, Stucky 3, Crumrine 2, Culp 2.

Inman: Doerksen 14, Heckel 11, Carter 6, Mannebech 4, Konrade 4, Brunk 3, Johnson 3.

Hutch Trinity 58, Moundridge 39

Hutch Trinity1613131658
Moundridge41581239

Hutch Trinity: L. Hammeke 21, Harris 10, W. Gray 9, Remar 8, L. Gray 6, B. Hammeke 3, Suter 1.

Moundridge: Kaufman 11, Unruh 8, Schlosser 8.

Marion 56, Ell-Saline 32

Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Stafford 27

Sedan 69, Udall 45

Thursday’s scores

Buhler 69, Nickerson 38

Marion 52, Halstead 43

Girls basketball

Friday’s scores

East 37, North 23

Northwest 49, West 23

Southeast 57, South 50

Salina South 55, Campus 46

Maize South 46, Arkansas City 13

Great Bend 41, Hutchinson 32

Andover Central 70, Andover 27

Eisenhower 50, Valley Center 27

Salina Central 59, Goddard 31

Augusta 47, El Dorado 36

McPherson 62, Circle 34

Circle92101334
McPherson172219462

Circle: Cook 11, Michaelis 8, Claycamp 6, Chase 4, Dennison 3, Faulkner 2.

McPherson: Pyle 18, Beam 16, Howard 14, Malm 4, Schmidt 3, Alvord 2, Whorton 2, Labertew 2, Pelzel 1.

Winfield 42, Buhler 36

Andale 53, Mulvane 24

Mulvane766524
Andale191214853

Mulvane: Nolan 8, Garrison 4.

Andale: K. Fairchild 19, M. Fairchild 10.

Clearwater 58, Wellington 57

Rose Hill 51, Collegiate 48

Independent 68, Medicine Lodge 22

Medicine Lodge2104622
Independent211728268

Medicine Lodge: Bryan 8, Smith 6, Landwehr 4, Alojacin 2, Collins 2.

Independent: Byczkowska 28, Szadkowska 12, Reeald-Phillips 12, Scheck 8, Skinner 6, Pistotnik 2.

Trinity Academy 57, Belle Plaine 29

Halstead 46, Haven 36

Halstead18681446
Haven85101336



Haven: Roper 11, M. Estill 10, Bro. Brawner 5, Bri. Brawner 3, S. Estill 3, Bland 2, Arnold 1, Smith 1.

Hesston 31, Smoky Valley 27

Nickerson 61, Hoisington 25

Pratt 52, Larned 23

Sedgwick 47 Inman 40

Sedgwick11952247
Inman96121540

Sedgwick: Stucky 12, Fitch 10, McGinn 8, Scarlett 8, Lacey 6, Atwill 3.

Inman: Welch 14, Martisko 8, Aden 7, R. Neufeld 6, M. Neufeld 5.

Moundridge 47, Hutch Trinity37

Ell-Saline 36, Marion 29

Norwich 32, Pretty Prairie 18

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Stafford 39

Sedan 70, Udall 41

Cunningham 53, South Barber 25

Thursday’s scores

East 39, Andale 37 (OT)

Buhler 69, Nickerson 38

Screen Shot 2021-01-16 at 4.41.56 AM.png
Standings Varsity Kansas

Screen Shot 2021-01-16 at 4.42.16 AM.png
Standings Varsity Kansas

Screen Shot 2021-01-16 at 4.42.30 AM.png
Standings Varsity Kansas

Screen Shot 2021-01-16 at 4.42.44 AM.png
Standings Varsity Kansas
