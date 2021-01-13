Varsity Basketball
Tuesday’s basketball scores, standings: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player award
After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Tuesday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.
Top boys players
Sterling Chapman, Campus
The Tulsa signee exploded for a season-high 32 points to power Campus to an 84-71 victory. Chapman scored 24 points in the first half, as the Colts (5-1) won their fourth straight game and improved to 2-0 in the AV-CTL Div. I.
Kyle Grill, Maize
The junior guard scored a game-high 24 points to lead Maize to a 77-70 victory over No. 1-ranked Andover, snapping the Trojans’ 30-game winning streak. Grill sank four straight free throws in the final minutes to give Maize its final boost needed to top Andover, which was playing without star Jack Johnson. The No. 6-ranked Eagles improved to 6-1 this season.
Brendan Parker, Augusta
It’s not often that McPherson drops a game in league play, but Augusta was able to knock off the Bullpups in a 52-47 victory with a 22-9 flurry in the fourth quarter. The senior came up clutch for Augusta in the victory with a team-high 20 points, as the Orioles improved to 4-2 this season.
Gabe Phillips, Valley Center
Valley Center is on a 7-game winning streak and off to a 7-1 start to the season after knocking off Salina Central 56-41. The senior forward registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Hornets.
Top girls players
Addy Brown, Derby
The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward was dominant for the Panthers, which won their second straight league game in a 70-28 victory over Campus behind Brown’s game-high 20 points. She is now averaging 17.7 points for the 6-1 Panthers ranked No. 3 in Class 6A.
Maguire Estill, Haven
The senior was superb in Haven’s 50-19 victory over Larned, totaling a team-high 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. But the highlight of the night was delivering coach Dwight Roper’s 500th career victory.
Baylee Miller, Maize
Since a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19 protocol, Maize is off to a 4-0 start to the season following a 51-34 victory over Andover. Miller, a senior forward, led the way for the Eagles on Tuesday with a game-high 18 points.
Kylee Scheer, Cheney
In a battle between the No. 1-ranked 3A team (Cheney) and No. 3-ranked 2A team (Garden Plain), Scheer was unstoppable. The Emporia State signee scored a game-high 31 points to lead Cheney to a convincing 63-50 victory, as the Cardinals improved to 7-0 this season.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Bishop Carroll 65, Northwest 50
Heights 54, East 53 (OT)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, West 41
Southeast 80, North 45
Campus 84, Derby 71
Maize 77, Andover 70
Maize South 59, Hutchinson 45
Arkansas City 56, Andover Central 45
Eisenhower 52, Goddard 32
Valley Center 56, Salina Central 41
Augusta 52, McPherson 47
Buhler 54, El Dorado 39
Circle 71, Winfield 52
Collegiate 67, Wellington 42
Mulvane 59, Clearwater 49
Rose Hill 74, Andale 58
Belle Plaine 46, Conway Springs 43
Cheney 45, Garden Plain 29
Medicine Lodge 62, Douglass 51
Haven 62, Larned 34
Hesston 59, Nickerson 29
Hillsboro 60, Hoisington 51
Lyons 57, Pratt 41
Smoky Valley 46, Halstead 32
Berean Academy 54, Sedgwick 39
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Inman 39
Marion 58, Remington 53
Bluestem 43, Neodesha 40
Goessel 65, Solomon 61
West Elk 55, Sedan 50 (OT)
Girls
Bishop Carroll 59, Northwest 12
Heights 51, East 38
Southeast 37, North 29
Derby 70, Campus 28
Maize 51, Andover 34
Maize South 41, Hutchinson 31
Salina South 51, Newton 39
Andover Central 76, Arkansas City 14
Eisenhower 61, Goddard 26
Salina Central 57, Valley Center 37
Buhler 52, El Dorado 27
Circle 62, Winfield 26
McPherson 70, Augusta 31
Andale 49, Rose Hill 35
Clearwater 62, Mulvane 33
Wellington 53, Collegiate 30
Cheney 63, Garden Plain 50
Conway Springs 32, Belle Plaine 23
Medicine Lodge 50, Douglass 45
Halstead 54, Smoky Valley 25
Haven 50, Larned 19
Hillsboro 47, Hoisington 22
Kingman 65, South Barber 24
Nickerson 63, Hesston 36
Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20
Remington 49, Marion 42
Neodesha 52, Bluestem 49
Cunningham 60, Burrton 18
Solomon 40, Goessel 25
South Haven 35, Udall 25
West Elk 43, Sedan 33
