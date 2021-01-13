Tuesday’s basketball scores, standings: Vote for Varsity Kansas Top Player award

Maize’s Kyle Grill scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles to a 77-70 victory over No. 1-ranked Andover, snapping Andover’s 30-game winning streak. Courtesy

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Tuesday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

Top boys players

Sterling Chapman, Campus

The Tulsa signee exploded for a season-high 32 points to power Campus to an 84-71 victory. Chapman scored 24 points in the first half, as the Colts (5-1) won their fourth straight game and improved to 2-0 in the AV-CTL Div. I.

Kyle Grill, Maize

The junior guard scored a game-high 24 points to lead Maize to a 77-70 victory over No. 1-ranked Andover, snapping the Trojans’ 30-game winning streak. Grill sank four straight free throws in the final minutes to give Maize its final boost needed to top Andover, which was playing without star Jack Johnson. The No. 6-ranked Eagles improved to 6-1 this season.

Brendan Parker, Augusta

It’s not often that McPherson drops a game in league play, but Augusta was able to knock off the Bullpups in a 52-47 victory with a 22-9 flurry in the fourth quarter. The senior came up clutch for Augusta in the victory with a team-high 20 points, as the Orioles improved to 4-2 this season.

Gabe Phillips, Valley Center

Valley Center is on a 7-game winning streak and off to a 7-1 start to the season after knocking off Salina Central 56-41. The senior forward registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Hornets.

Top girls players

Addy Brown, Derby

The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward was dominant for the Panthers, which won their second straight league game in a 70-28 victory over Campus behind Brown’s game-high 20 points. She is now averaging 17.7 points for the 6-1 Panthers ranked No. 3 in Class 6A.

Maguire Estill, Haven

The senior was superb in Haven’s 50-19 victory over Larned, totaling a team-high 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. But the highlight of the night was delivering coach Dwight Roper’s 500th career victory.

Baylee Miller, Maize

Since a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19 protocol, Maize is off to a 4-0 start to the season following a 51-34 victory over Andover. Miller, a senior forward, led the way for the Eagles on Tuesday with a game-high 18 points.

Kylee Scheer, Cheney

In a battle between the No. 1-ranked 3A team (Cheney) and No. 3-ranked 2A team (Garden Plain), Scheer was unstoppable. The Emporia State signee scored a game-high 31 points to lead Cheney to a convincing 63-50 victory, as the Cardinals improved to 7-0 this season.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll 65, Northwest 50

Heights 54, East 53 (OT)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62, West 41

Southeast 80, North 45

Campus 84, Derby 71

Maize 77, Andover 70

Maize South 59, Hutchinson 45

Arkansas City 56, Andover Central 45

Eisenhower 52, Goddard 32

Valley Center 56, Salina Central 41

Augusta 52, McPherson 47

Buhler 54, El Dorado 39

Circle 71, Winfield 52

Collegiate 67, Wellington 42

Mulvane 59, Clearwater 49

Rose Hill 74, Andale 58

Belle Plaine 46, Conway Springs 43

Cheney 45, Garden Plain 29

Medicine Lodge 62, Douglass 51

Haven 62, Larned 34

Hesston 59, Nickerson 29

Hillsboro 60, Hoisington 51

Lyons 57, Pratt 41

Smoky Valley 46, Halstead 32

Berean Academy 54, Sedgwick 39

Hutchinson Trinity 54, Inman 39

Marion 58, Remington 53

Bluestem 43, Neodesha 40

Goessel 65, Solomon 61

West Elk 55, Sedan 50 (OT)

Girls

Bishop Carroll 59, Northwest 12

Heights 51, East 38

Southeast 37, North 29

Derby 70, Campus 28

Maize 51, Andover 34

Maize South 41, Hutchinson 31

Salina South 51, Newton 39

Andover Central 76, Arkansas City 14

Eisenhower 61, Goddard 26

Salina Central 57, Valley Center 37

Buhler 52, El Dorado 27

Circle 62, Winfield 26

McPherson 70, Augusta 31

Andale 49, Rose Hill 35

Clearwater 62, Mulvane 33

Wellington 53, Collegiate 30

Cheney 63, Garden Plain 50

Conway Springs 32, Belle Plaine 23

Medicine Lodge 50, Douglass 45

Halstead 54, Smoky Valley 25

Haven 50, Larned 19

Hillsboro 47, Hoisington 22

Kingman 65, South Barber 24

Nickerson 63, Hesston 36

Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20

Remington 49, Marion 42

Neodesha 52, Bluestem 49

Cunningham 60, Burrton 18

Solomon 40, Goessel 25

South Haven 35, Udall 25

West Elk 43, Sedan 33

