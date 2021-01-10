Varsity Basketball
Vote for the Varsity Kansas Top Player award for girls and boys basketball (Jan. 8)
After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Friday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.
Top boys players
Isaiah Atwater, Maize South
One of the more notable victories of Friday came when Maize South defended its home court with a 60-55 victory over Derby for a crucial AV-CTL Div. I win. Atwater, a sophomore guard, was steady throughout and scored a team-high 16 points to help the Mavericks improve to 3-3 with their second straight win.
Bronxon Frierson, Heights
Faced with a five-point deficit in the final two minutes against Southeast, Heights ripped off a 9-0 run to help secure a 42-41 City League victory. Frierson had four points during the run, including the go-ahead and what proved to be the game-winning basket, and finished with a team-high 12 points. The Falcons improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in City League play.
Colby Haukap, Garden Plain
The senior guard scored a team-high 23 points and drilled six three-pointers to lead Garden Plain to its sixth straight win, a 62-59 win at Belle Plaine. In a battle of two of the top teams in the Central Plains League, Garden Plain (6-1) pulled away late and clinched victory when Haukap scored a layup in transition and was fouled for a three-point play in the closing seconds.
Drew Middleton, Circle
Circle rallied from 15 down in the first half to win 74-70 in double overtime over El Dorado behind Middleton’s game-high 31 points. The senior sharpshooter finished with 11 field goals, including five three-pointers to lead Circle to its first win of the season.
Top girls players
Carli Carlson, Clearwater
The sophomore guard started the new year with a bang, scoring a season-high 29 points to lead Clearwater to a 58-36 victory over Rose Hill to improve to 3-2 this season.
Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central
The 6-foot junior and Creighton verbal commit was once again brilliant for the Jaguars, scoring a game-high 31 points in an 85-39 rout of Goddard. No. 1-ranked Andover Central won its 25th straight game, dating back to last season, and improved to 5-0 this season.
Khloe Schuckman, Bishop Carroll
The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points to help Carroll pull away from Kapaun Mt. Carmel for a 50-36 victory in the Holy War showdown.
Madysen Zoglman, Garden Plain
Garden Plain is off to a dominant start this season, running its record to 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 20.7 points following a 42-12 victory at Belle Plaine. In fact, Zoglman outscored the entire Belle Plaine team with a game-high 16 points, including four three-pointers.
Friday’s scores
Boys
Bishop Carroll 64, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 51
Heights 42, Southeast 41
Northwest 61, East 55
South 69, North 50
Campus 53, Hutchinson 51
Maize South 60, Derby 55
Andover 50, Salina Central 44
Andover Central 58, Goddard 50
Eisenhower 42, Arkansas City 34
Valley Center 64, Newton 46
Buhler 70, Augusta 57
Circle 74, El Dorado 70 (2 OT)
McPherson 50, Winfield 46 (OT)
Collegiate 59, Andale 55
Mulvane 61, Wellington 44
Rose Hill 64, Clearwater 63 (OT)
Chaparral 77, Douglass 37
Cheney 65, Kingman 50
Garden Plain 62, Belle Plaine 59
Haven 57, Pratt 35
Hoisington 79, Beloit 49
Larned 50, Nickerson 42
Lyons 51, Sedgwick 41
Eureka 67, Fredonia 31
West Elk 48, Bluestem 40
Girls
Bishop Carroll 50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36
East 63, Northwest 26
Heights 51, Southeast 40
South 41, North 27
Campus 47, Hutchinson 40
Derby 45, Maize South 35
Maize 60, Salina South 23
Andover Central 85, Goddard 39
Salina Central 57, Andover 29
Valley Center 42, Newton 24
Buhler 42, Augusta 37
Circle 55, El Dorado 19
McPherson 56, Winfield 31
Clearwater 58, Rose Hill 36
Wellington 57, Mulvane 33
Cheney 69, Kingman 17
Garden Plain 42, Belle Plaine 12
Haven 43, Pratt 32
Hoisington 52, Beloit 28
Nickerson 54, Larned 22
Sedgwick 46, Lyons 44
Berean 55, Hutch Trinity 35
Saturday’s scores
Boys
Bishop Carroll West 62, West 45
Heights 57, North 23
Hutchinson 79, Newton 64
Girls
Heights 61, North 20
Hutchinson 54, Newton 35
