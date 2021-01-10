Vote for the Varsity Kansas Top Player award for girls and boys basketball (Jan. 8)

Andover Central’s Brittany Harshaw The Wichita Eagle

After compiling the game scores and the top player statistics from the area’s Kansas high school basketball games on Friday, here are the four candidates for the Varsity Kansas Top Player of the week for boys and girls.

Who should be the Varsity Kansas Top Boy performer for Friday, January 8? Isaiah Atwater (Maize South) Bronxon Frierson (Heights) Colby Haukap (Garden Plain) Drew Middleton (Circle) Create your own

Who should the Varsity Kansas Top Girl player be for Friday, January 8? Carli Carlson (Clearwater) Brittany Harshaw (Andover Central) Khloe Schuckman (Bishop Carroll) Madysen Zoglman (Garden Plain) Created with

Top boys players

Isaiah Atwater, Maize South

One of the more notable victories of Friday came when Maize South defended its home court with a 60-55 victory over Derby for a crucial AV-CTL Div. I win. Atwater, a sophomore guard, was steady throughout and scored a team-high 16 points to help the Mavericks improve to 3-3 with their second straight win.

Bronxon Frierson, Heights

Faced with a five-point deficit in the final two minutes against Southeast, Heights ripped off a 9-0 run to help secure a 42-41 City League victory. Frierson had four points during the run, including the go-ahead and what proved to be the game-winning basket, and finished with a team-high 12 points. The Falcons improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in City League play.

Colby Haukap, Garden Plain

The senior guard scored a team-high 23 points and drilled six three-pointers to lead Garden Plain to its sixth straight win, a 62-59 win at Belle Plaine. In a battle of two of the top teams in the Central Plains League, Garden Plain (6-1) pulled away late and clinched victory when Haukap scored a layup in transition and was fouled for a three-point play in the closing seconds.

Drew Middleton, Circle

Circle rallied from 15 down in the first half to win 74-70 in double overtime over El Dorado behind Middleton’s game-high 31 points. The senior sharpshooter finished with 11 field goals, including five three-pointers to lead Circle to its first win of the season.

Top girls players

Carli Carlson, Clearwater

The sophomore guard started the new year with a bang, scoring a season-high 29 points to lead Clearwater to a 58-36 victory over Rose Hill to improve to 3-2 this season.

Brittany Harshaw, Andover Central

The 6-foot junior and Creighton verbal commit was once again brilliant for the Jaguars, scoring a game-high 31 points in an 85-39 rout of Goddard. No. 1-ranked Andover Central won its 25th straight game, dating back to last season, and improved to 5-0 this season.

Khloe Schuckman, Bishop Carroll

The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points to help Carroll pull away from Kapaun Mt. Carmel for a 50-36 victory in the Holy War showdown.

Madysen Zoglman, Garden Plain

Garden Plain is off to a dominant start this season, running its record to 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 20.7 points following a 42-12 victory at Belle Plaine. In fact, Zoglman outscored the entire Belle Plaine team with a game-high 16 points, including four three-pointers.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll 64, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 51

Heights 42, Southeast 41

Northwest 61, East 55

South 69, North 50

Campus 53, Hutchinson 51

Maize South 60, Derby 55

Andover 50, Salina Central 44

Andover Central 58, Goddard 50

Eisenhower 42, Arkansas City 34

Valley Center 64, Newton 46

Buhler 70, Augusta 57

Circle 74, El Dorado 70 (2 OT)

McPherson 50, Winfield 46 (OT)

Collegiate 59, Andale 55

Mulvane 61, Wellington 44

Rose Hill 64, Clearwater 63 (OT)

Chaparral 77, Douglass 37

Cheney 65, Kingman 50

Garden Plain 62, Belle Plaine 59

Haven 57, Pratt 35

Hoisington 79, Beloit 49

Larned 50, Nickerson 42

Lyons 51, Sedgwick 41

Eureka 67, Fredonia 31

West Elk 48, Bluestem 40

Girls

Bishop Carroll 50, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36

East 63, Northwest 26

Heights 51, Southeast 40

South 41, North 27

Campus 47, Hutchinson 40

Derby 45, Maize South 35

Maize 60, Salina South 23

Andover Central 85, Goddard 39

Salina Central 57, Andover 29

Valley Center 42, Newton 24

Buhler 42, Augusta 37

Circle 55, El Dorado 19

McPherson 56, Winfield 31

Clearwater 58, Rose Hill 36

Wellington 57, Mulvane 33

Cheney 69, Kingman 17

Garden Plain 42, Belle Plaine 12

Haven 43, Pratt 32

Hoisington 52, Beloit 28

Nickerson 54, Larned 22

Sedgwick 46, Lyons 44

Berean 55, Hutch Trinity 35

Saturday’s scores

Boys

Bishop Carroll West 62, West 45

Heights 57, North 23

Hutchinson 79, Newton 64

Girls

Heights 61, North 20

Hutchinson 54, Newton 35