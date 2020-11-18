Wichita Eagle Logo
Start of winter high school sports in Kansas may be delayed pending KSHSAA vote

Wichita East sophomore Daylan Jones.
Winter high school sports in Kansas might have their season delayed until Jan. 15 after the Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board unanimously voted to pass a proposal at its meeting on Wednesday.

The fate for basketball, wrestling, bowling and swimming athletes will be decided next Tuesday at a 1 p.m. virtual meeting by the KSHSAA Board of Directors, a group of 78 members with representatives from every league in the state.

The proposal is in response to soaring COVID-19 rates in Kansas, as the coronavirus pandemic in the country has only worsened. Because winter sports are all played indoors, extra precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of the participants, officials and fans — if it is deemed the games are safe enough to be held in the first place.

Here are the proposals that the KSHSAA Board of Directors will have to consider:

