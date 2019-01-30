VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best basketball teams less than a month from sub-state

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.
Boys
1. Maize (-)
Record: 13-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West
2. Wichita Southeast (+1)
Record: 12-2
Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 6A West
3. Andover Central (+1)
Record: 12-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West
4. Campus Colts (-2)
Record: 10-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West
5. Wichita Heights (-)
Record: 13-2
Standing: 1st City League, 3rd 5A West
6. Maize South (+1)
Record: 10-3
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 6th 5A West
7. Arkansas City (-1)
Record: 11-2
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West
8. Andale (-)
Record: 12-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West
9. Trinity Academy (+1)
Record: 13-1
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West
10. McPherson (+1)
Record: 9-4
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 7th 5A West
11. Andover (+2)
Record: 8-5
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 9th 5A West
12. Salina Central (-3)
Record: 10-3
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
13. Bishop Carroll (-1)
Record: 7-5
Standing: 4th City League, 10th 5A West
14. Eisenhower (-)
Record: 8-5
Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West
15. Newton (+2)
Record: 8-6
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
16. Wichita East (-)
Record: 8-6
Standing: 3rd City League, 10th 6A West
17. Wichita South (+1)
Record: 6-9
Standing: 5th City League, 13th 6A West
18. Valley Center (-3)
Record: 6-7
Standing: 6th AVCTL II, 13th 5A West
19. Augusta (-)
Record: 9-4
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West
20. Haven (+1)
Record: 10-4
Standing: 1st CKL, 4th Sub-State
21. Inman (-1)
Record: 13-1
Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State
22. Cheney (-)
Record: 11-3
Standing: T-3rd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
23. Kingman (-)
Record: 11-3
Standing: T-2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State
24. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (New)
Record: 6-9
Standing: 6th City League, 15th 5A West
25. Berean Academy (-)
Record: 12-3
Standing: 1st Sub-State
Dropped Out
- Belle Plaine (24)
Highest Risers
- Newton (+2)
- Andover (+2)
Farthest Fallers
- Valley Center (-3)
- Salina Central (-3)
- Campus (-2)
Girls
1. Derby (-)
Record: 12-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West
2. Maize South (+1)
Record: 13-0
Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West
3. Wichita Heights (-1)
Record: 14-1
Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West
4. Maize (-)
Record: 12-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West
5. McPherson (+1)
Record: 12-1
Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West
6. Goddard (-1)
Record: 12-1
Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West
7. Circle (+2)
Record: 11-3
Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West
8. Wichita South (+4)
Record: 10-5
Standing: T-2nd City League, 6th 6A West
9. Cheney (-2)
Record: 13-1
Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State
10. Kapaun (-)
Record: 8-6
Standing: T-2nd City Leauge, 8th 5A West
11. Salina Central (-3)
Record: 7-6
Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West
12. Bishop Carroll (+1)
Record: 8-6
Standing: 4th City League, 9th 5A West
13. Andover Central (+2)
Record: 8-5
Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West
14. Newton (+4)
Record: 7-7
Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West
15. Haven (+2)
Record: 11-3
Standing: 3rd CKL, 4th Sub-State
16. Halstead (+3)
Record: 11-2
Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State
17. Rose Hill (-6)
Record: 10-5
Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West
18. Garden Plain (-4)
Record: 11-3
Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State
19. Trinity Academy (+2)
Record: 9-4
Standing: T-3rd CPL, 6th 4A West
20. Hesston (New)
Record: 12-3
Standing: 5th CKL, 3rd Sub-State
21. Augusta (+1)
Record: 6-3
Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West
22. Eisenhower (+2)
Record: 6-7
Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 13th 5A West
23. Wellington (-3)
Record: 9-5
Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 8th 4A West
24. Andale (-1)
Record: 7-6
Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 12th 4A West
25. Inman (-9)
Record: 12-2
Standing: 1st Sub-State
Dropped Out
- Bluestem (25)
Biggest Risers
- Wichita South (+4)
- Newton (+4)
- Halstead (+3)
Farthest Fallers
- Inman (-9)
- Rose Hill (-6)
- Garden Plain (-4)
