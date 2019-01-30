Varsity Basketball

VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best basketball teams less than a month from sub-state

By Hayden Barber

January 30, 2019 08:43 PM

These rankings consider all boys and girls high school basketball teams in the City League, AVCTL, Central Plains League, three Wichita-area teams in the Central Kansas League (Halstead, Haven and Hesston) and select teams from the Heart of America and Tri-Valley leagues. Rank is based on record, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and the personal evaluation of preps reporter Hayden Barber.

Boys

1. Maize (-)

Record: 13-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 5A West

2. Wichita Southeast (+1)

Record: 12-2

Standing: 2nd City League, 3rd 6A West

3. Andover Central (+1)

Record: 12-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 2nd 5A West

4. Campus Colts (-2)

Record: 10-3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 6A West

5. Wichita Heights (-)

Record: 13-2

Standing: 1st City League, 3rd 5A West

6. Maize South (+1)

Record: 10-3

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 6th 5A West

7. Arkansas City (-1)

Record: 11-2

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 4th 5A West

8. Andale (-)

Record: 12-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 2nd 4A West

9. Trinity Academy (+1)

Record: 13-1

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st 4A West

10. McPherson (+1)

Record: 9-4

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 7th 5A West

11. Andover (+2)

Record: 8-5

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 9th 5A West

12. Salina Central (-3)

Record: 10-3

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

13. Bishop Carroll (-1)

Record: 7-5

Standing: 4th City League, 10th 5A West

14. Eisenhower (-)

Record: 8-5

Standing: T-3rd AVCTL II, 8th 5A West

15. Newton (+2)

Record: 8-6

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West

16. Wichita East (-)

Record: 8-6

Standing: 3rd City League, 10th 6A West

17. Wichita South (+1)

Record: 6-9

Standing: 5th City League, 13th 6A West

18. Valley Center (-3)

Record: 6-7

Standing: 6th AVCTL II, 13th 5A West

19. Augusta (-)

Record: 9-4

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 5th 4A West

20. Haven (+1)

Record: 10-4

Standing: 1st CKL, 4th Sub-State

21. Inman (-1)

Record: 13-1

Standing: 1st Heart of America, 1st Sub-State

22. Cheney (-)

Record: 11-3

Standing: T-3rd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

23. Kingman (-)

Record: 11-3

Standing: T-2nd CPL, 1st Sub-State

24. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (New)

Record: 6-9

Standing: 6th City League, 15th 5A West

25. Berean Academy (-)

Record: 12-3

Standing: 1st Sub-State

Dropped Out

  • Belle Plaine (24)

Highest Risers

  • Newton (+2)
  • Andover (+2)

Farthest Fallers

  • Valley Center (-3)
  • Salina Central (-3)
  • Campus (-2)

Girls

1. Derby (-)

Record: 12-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL I, 1st 6A West

2. Maize South (+1)

Record: 13-0

Standing: 1st AVCTL II, 1st 5A West

3. Wichita Heights (-1)

Record: 14-1

Standing: 1st City League, 2nd 5A West

4. Maize (-)

Record: 12-1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL I, 5th 5A West

5. McPherson (+1)

Record: 12-1

Standing: 1st AVCTL III, 4th 5A West

6. Goddard (-1)

Record: 12-1

Standing: 2nd AVCTL II, 3rd 5A West

7. Circle (+2)

Record: 11-3

Standing: 2nd AVCTL III, 3rd 4A West

8. Wichita South (+4)

Record: 10-5

Standing: T-2nd City League, 6th 6A West

9. Cheney (-2)

Record: 13-1

Standing: 1st CPL, 1st Sub-State

10. Kapaun (-)

Record: 8-6

Standing: T-2nd City Leauge, 8th 5A West

11. Salina Central (-3)

Record: 7-6

Standing: 4th AVCTL I, 10th 5A West

12. Bishop Carroll (+1)

Record: 8-6

Standing: 4th City League, 9th 5A West

13. Andover Central (+2)

Record: 8-5

Standing: 3rd AVCTL II, 7th 5A West

14. Newton (+4)

Record: 7-7

Standing: 3rd AVCTL I, 11th 5A West

15. Haven (+2)

Record: 11-3

Standing: 3rd CKL, 4th Sub-State

16. Halstead (+3)

Record: 11-2

Standing: 2nd CKL, 3rd Sub-State

17. Rose Hill (-6)

Record: 10-5

Standing: 1st AVCTL IV, 7th 4A West

18. Garden Plain (-4)

Record: 11-3

Standing: 2nd CPL, 2nd Sub-State

19. Trinity Academy (+2)

Record: 9-4

Standing: T-3rd CPL, 6th 4A West

20. Hesston (New)

Record: 12-3

Standing: 5th CKL, 3rd Sub-State

21. Augusta (+1)

Record: 6-3

Standing: 3rd AVCTL III, 8th 4A West

22. Eisenhower (+2)

Record: 6-7

Standing: 4th AVCTL II, 13th 5A West

23. Wellington (-3)

Record: 9-5

Standing: 3rd AVCTL IV, 8th 4A West

24. Andale (-1)

Record: 7-6

Standing: 2nd AVCTL IV, 12th 4A West

25. Inman (-9)

Record: 12-2

Standing: 1st Sub-State

Dropped Out

  • Bluestem (25)

Biggest Risers

  • Wichita South (+4)
  • Newton (+4)
  • Halstead (+3)

Farthest Fallers

  • Inman (-9)
  • Rose Hill (-6)
  • Garden Plain (-4)

