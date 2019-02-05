Varsity Basketball

Wrestling rankings: One Wichita area team has fallen 5 spots in the team standings

By Hayden Barber

February 05, 2019 02:55 PM

Maize stuns Derby, wins 2019 AVCTL I wrestling title

The Maize High School wrestling team beat Derby 34-32 to win the 2019 AVCTL I title.
The Maize High School wrestling team beat Derby 34-32 to win the 2019 AVCTL I title.
Class 6A

Team Rankings

high school wrestling derby bill ross, cade lindsey, taidon wills
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby (-)

2. Manhattan (-)

3. Garden City (-)

4. Washburn Rural (-)

5. Mill Valley (-)

6. Campus (-)

7. Dodge City (-)

8. Lawrence Free State (-)

9. Olathe North (+1)

10. Olathe South (-1)

Individual Rankings

106 Pounds

1. Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, So. (-)

2. Damian Mendez, Dodge City, Fr. (-)

3. Cody Woods, Derby, So. (-)

4. Dylan Sheler, Campus, Fr. (-)

5. Kevin Honas, Lawrence, Fr. (-)

6. Liam Sutton, Mill Valley, So. (-)

113 Pounds

1. Kale McCracken, Campus, Sr. (-)

2. Silas Pineda, Garden City, Jr. (-)

3. Easton Taylor, Manhattan, Fr. (-)

4. Joe Triscornia, Olathe North, So. (-)

5. Logan Farrell, Lawrence, So. (-)

6. Caleb Douglas, Washburn Rural, Jr. (-)

120 Pounds

1. Zach Keal, Mill Valley, Jr. (-)

2. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest, Jr. (-)

3. Diago Hernandez, Garden City, Jr. (-)

4. Couy Weil, Dodge City, Sr. (-)

5. Tate Sauder, Manhattan, Jr. (-)

6. Charles Brockman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr. (-)

126 Pounds

1. Lou Fincher, Free State, Jr. (-)

2. Hartwell Taylor, Leavenworth, Jr. (-)

3. Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, Jr. (-)

4. Bryce Wells, Derby, Jr. (-)

5. Carson Dulitz, Mill Valley, So. (-)

6. Erik Dominguez, Garden City, Fr. (-)

132 Pounds

1. Jacob Holt, Garden City, Jr. (-)

2. Cason Lindsey, Derby, So. (-)

3. Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South, Jr. (-)

4. Austin Keal, Mill Valley, Jr. (-)

5. Gunner Murphy, Olathe North, Jr. (-)

6. Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan, Fr. (-)

138 Pounds

1. Curtez Riley, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr. (-)

2. Garrett Edwards, Dodge City, Sr. (-)

3. Nathan Bowen, Campus, So. (-)

4. Jacob Mitchell, Manhattan, Sr. (-)

5. Izaiah Delevalle, Hutchinson, Jr. (-)

6. Josh Janas, Garden City, So. (-)

145 Pounds

1. Elijah Jacobs, Free State, Sr. (-)

2. Zach Schram, Blue Valley West, Sr. (+1)

3. Cooper Ross, Derby, Sr. (+1)

4. Jared Hailey, Blue Valley North, Sr. (+1)

5. Jacob McLain, Leavenworth, So. (+1)

6. Jose Cervantes, Olathe North, Jr. (NR)

Dropped Out: Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, Fr.

152 Pounds

1. Crew Squires, Derby, Sr. (-)

2. Brodie Scott, Mill Valley, So. (-)

3. Luke Bowen, Campus, Sr. (-)

4. Daron Island-Jones, Manhattan, Jr. (-)

5. CJ Neuman, Junciton City, So. (-)

6. Patrick Graebner, Hutchinson, Sr. (-)

160 Pounds

1. Bubba Wilson, Manhattan, Sr. (-)

2. Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, Jr. (-)

3. Gavin Brown, Olathe South, Jr. (-)

4. Jashon Taylor, Dodge City, Jr. (-)

5. Taidon Wills, Derby, Jr. (-)

6. Samuel Rushin, Wichita West, So. (-)

170 Pounds

1. Cade Lindsey, Derby, Sr. (-)

2. Quentin Saunders, Wichita West, Fr. (-)

3. Quincy Saddler, Manhattan, Sr. (-)

4. Joey Eddis, Free State, Jr. (-)

5. Blake Jouret, Olathe South, Fr. (-)

6. McCoy Stoker, Olathe North, Sr. (-)

182 Pounds

1. Triston Wills, Derby, Sr. (-)

2. Stephen White, Manhattan, Sr. (NR)

3. Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural, Jr. (-1)

4. Devin Beers, Free State, Sr. (-1)

5. Mitchell Bartsch, Blue Valley, Sr. (-1)

6. Vince Vehige, Topeka, Sr. (-1)

Dropped Out: Wyatt Mackley, Olathe East, Sr.

195 Pounds

1. Preston Williams, Washburn Rural, Sr. (-)

2. Terrance Adeleye, Junction City, Sr. (-)

3. Robert Houston, Manhattan, Sr. (-)

4. Bryce Westmoreland, Derby, Sr. (-)

5. Brycen Schroeder, Campus, Sr. (-)

6. Alex Rodriguez, Garden City, Jr. (-)

220 Pounds

1. Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley, So. (-)

2. Christian Schlepp, Manhattan, Sr. (-)

3. Trevor Lister, Blue Valley, Jr. (-)

4. Logan Caldwell, Blue Valley West, Sr. (-)

5. Tristan Geddes, Hutchinson, Sr. (-)

6. Alec Younggren, Olathe South, So. (-)

285 Pounds

1. Evan Darville, Dodge City, Sr. (-)

2. Fuji Chairez, Garden City, Jr. (-)

3. Zach Vesper, Olathe South, Sr. (-)

4. David Huckstep, Washburn Rural, So. (-)

5. Ronnie Washington, Derby, Sr. (-)

6. Anthony Garcia, Leavenworth, Jr. (-)

Class 5A

Team Rankings

Goddard high school wrestling troy fisher
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Goddard (-)

2. Arkansas City (-)

3. Maize (-)

4. Blue Valley Southwest (-)

5. Bonner Springs (-)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)

7. Great Bend (-)

8. Lansing (NR)

9. Newton (-1)

10. Salina Central (-1)

Dropped Out: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Individual Rankings

106 Pounds

1. Jevon Foust, Ark City, Fr. (-)

2. Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr. (-)

3. Derek Duffett, Bonner Springs, So. (-)

4. Camden Maestas, Lansing, So. (-)

5. Bubba Wright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Fr. (-)

6. Wyatt Weber, Great Bend, Fr. (-)

Dropped Out: Colin Bybee, Newton, Fr.

113 Pounds

1. Jason Henschel, Goddard, Jr. (-)

2. Cassius Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, So. (-)

3. Junior Camacho, Maize, Jr. (-)

4. Brett Umentum, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr. (-)

5. Freddie Maisberger, Shawnee Heights, Sr. (-)

6. Sammy Dickey, Arkansas City, So. (-)

120 Pounds

1. Kael Pappan, Ark City, So. (-)

2. Grant Treaster, Newton, Jr. (-)

3. Lucas Glover, Goddard, Sr. (-)

4. Cruz Lara, Bonner Springs, So. (-)

5. Bobby Primers, KC Schlagle, Sr. (-)

6. Elix Hernandez, Salina Central, Fr. (-)

126 Pounds

1. Jerrdon Fisher, Goddard, Fr. (-)

2. Joseph Dennison, Blue Valley Southwest, Sr. (-)

3. Drew Burgoon, Salina Central, Sr. (-)

4. Levi Buckridge, Emporia, So. (-)

5. Alyeus Craig, Valley Center, So. (-)

6. Carsyn Schooler, Great Bend, Jr. (-)

132 Pounds

1. Aidan Campbell, Maize, Sr. (-)

2. Gabe Buckbee, Ark City, Sr. (-)

3. Bret Minor, Aquinas, Sr. (-)

4. Logan Davidson, Goddard, So. (-)

5. Jeffrey Spragis, Great Bend, Sr. (-)

6. Marcelo Martinez, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (-)

138 Pounds

1. Brandon Madden, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr. (-)

2. George Weber, Great Bend, Jr. (-)

3. Jace Fisher, Goddard, So. (-)

4. Rhett Edmonson, McPherson, Jr. (-)

5. Johnny Akin, Aquinas, So. (-)

6. Trig Tennant, Arkansas City, So. (NR)

Dropped Out: Cayden Hughbanks, Maize, So.

145 Pounds

1. Devin Gomez, Maize, Jr. (-)

2. Jared Simma, Aquinas, So. (-)

3. Gage Fritz, Great Bend, Jr. (-)

4. Joseph Irwin, Lansing, Sr. (-)

5. Cayleb Atkins, Goddard, So. (-)

6. Cade Wathke, Shawnee Heights, Sr. (-)

152 Pounds

1. Montez Robinson, Ark City, Sr. (-)

2. Joey Hancock, Aquinas, Sr. (-)

3. Nolan Craine, Goddard, So. (-)

4. Joe Tapia, Bonner Springs, Sr. (-)

5. Alex Randolph, Great Bend, Jr. (-)

6. Malachi Tinnel, Lansing, Sr. (-)

160 Pounds

1. Trevor Dopps, Goddard, Jr. (-)

2. Scott Radke, McPherson, Sr. (-)

3. Carson Wheeler, Maize, Sr. (-)

4. Jose Lopez, Bonner Springs, Sr. (NR)

5. Alex Walker, Shawnee Heights, Sr. (-1)

6. Matthew Morrell, Bishop Carroll, So. (-1)

Dropped Out: Joseph Randles, Topeka West, Jr.

170 Pounds

1. Troy Fisher, Goddard, Sr. (-)

2. Ryan Murphy, Bishop Carroll, Sr. (-)

3. Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr. (-)

4. Britton MacLaughlin, Ark City, Sr. (-)

5. Dante Harper, Newton, Sr. (-)

6. Anthony Delgado, Emporia, Sr. (-)

182 Pounds

1. Kyle Haas, Maize, So. (-)

2. Cayden Atkins, Goddard, Sr. (-)

3. Gavin Meyers, Hays, Fr. (-)

4. Dylan Ward, Lansing, So. (+1)

5. Gavin Lough, Arkansas City, Jr. (+1)

6. Landon Frantz, McPherson, Jr. (NR)

Dropped Out: Zane DeLeon, Bonner Springs, Sr.

195 Pounds

1. Taylon Peters, Salina Central, Sr. (-)

2. Cameron Bates, KC Turner, Sr. (-)

3. Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll, Sr. (-)

4. Deston Miller, Arkansas City, Jr. (-)

5. Drew Baker, Emporia, Sr. (-)

6. Josh Willcut, Basehor Linwood, Jr. (-)

220 Pounds

1. Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton, Sr. (-)

2. Cade Lautt, St. James Academy, Jr. (-)

3. Caleb Willis, Bonner Springs, Sr. (-)

4. Trenton Willert, Goddard, Sr. (-)

5. Josh Carter, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (-)

6. LJ Flax, Eisenhower, Sr. (-)

285 Pounds

1. Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (-)

2. Tony Caldwell, Valley Center, Jr. (-)

3. Peyton Reeves, Aquinas, Jr. (-)

4. Jake Quiggle, Maize, Sr. (-)

5. Paul Beasley, KC Schalgle, Sr. (-)

6. Alex Perkins, McPherson, Jr. (-)

Class 4A

Team Rankings

Campus, Winfield high school wrestling
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Chanute (+2)

2. Scott City (-1)

3. Marysville (+1)

4. Frontenac (NR)

5. Tonganoxie (-)

6. Burlington (-)

7. Winfield (-5)

8. Andale (NR)

9. Prairie View (-)

10. Ottawa (NR)

Dropped Out: Rose Hill (7), Pratt (8), Abilene (10)

Individual Rankings

106 Pounds

1. Devon Weber, Pratt, So. (-)

2. Greyson Sonntag, Tonganoxie, Fr. (-)

3. Rhett Koopes, Clay Center, Jr. (-)

4. Trent Clements, Chanute, So. (-)

5. Caleb Pavlacka, Andale, So. (-)

6. Kaleb Stroda, Abilene, Fr. (-)

113 Pounds

1. Will Stroda, Abilene, Jr. (-)

2. Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, Fr. (+2)

3. Kolton Misener, Chanute, Fr. (NR)

4. Brandon Ledford, Winfield, So. (-2)

5. Kyle Sacket, Rose Hill, Sr. (-2)

6. Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, So. (-1)

Dropped Out: Stephan Baldwin, Russell, Jr.

120 Pounds

1. Christian Rowe, Santa Fe Trail, So. (-)

2. Evan Totty, Burlington, Sr. (+2)

3. Hector Serratos, Andale, So. (-)

4. Isaac Novotny, Marysville, Jr. (+1)

5. Gabe Fox, Augusta, Sr. (NR)

6. Chris Ray, Winfield, Sr. (-4)

Dropped Out: Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane, So.

126 Pounds

1. Collin Creach, Ottawa, Fr. (-)

2. Preston Martin, Paola, Jr. (-)

3. Ethan Crownover, Marysville, Sr. (+1)

4. Chandler Schoenberger, Russell, Sr. (+1)

5. Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center, So. (-2)

6. Cody Burchett, Fort Scott, So. (NR)

Dropped Out: Tyson Lanter, KC Piper, So.

132 Pounds

1. Justus McDaniel, Scott City, Jr. (-)

2. Adam Whitson, Buhler, Sr. (-)

3. Kolby Roush, Holton, Jr. (-)

4. Logan McDonald, Chanute, Jr. (-)

5. Ethan Totty, Bulrington, Sr. (-)

6. Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott, Fr. (NR)

Dropped Out: Drake Hill, Winfield, Jr.

138 Pounds

1. Riley McDaniel, Frontenac, Sr. (-)

2. Kaden Wren, Scott City, Jr. (-)

3. Parker Winder, Chanute, Jr. (-)

4. Chance Price, Winfield, Jr. (-)

5. Jaun Urbina, Ulysses, Sr. (-)

6. Sam Elliott, Buhler, Fr. (-)

145 Pounds

1. Mason Jameson, Frontenac, Jr. (+1)

2. Daryl Rylant, Clearwater, Sr. (-1)

3. Dawson Chavez, Andale, Jr. (NR)

4. Brady McDonald, Chanute, Jr. (-1)

5. Jake Knowles, El Dorado, Jr. (-1)

6. Theron Tucker, Scott City, Sr. (-1)

Dropped Out: Nick Elliott, Buhler, Sr.

152 Pounds

1. Korbin Riedel, Tonganoxie, Sr. (-)

2. Cael Johnson, Burlington, Jr. (-)

3. Kadence Riner, Pratt, Sr. (-)

4. Brendan Ishimura, Frontenac, Sr. (+2)

5. Anthony Ferguson, KC Piper, So. (-1)

6. Durbie McReynolds, Girard, Jr. (NR)

Dropped Out: Dalton Misener, Chanute, Sr.

160 Pounds

1. Noah Ackerman, Marysville, So. (+1)

2. Gavin Cullor, Prairie View, Sr. (+1)

3. Wes Jameson, Frontenac, Sr. (NR)

4. Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, So. (+2)

5. David Leck, Rose Hill, Jr. (-4)

6. Steele Morin, Winfield, Jr. (-2)

Dropped Out: Jadon Koehler, Pratt, Sr.

170 Pounds

1. Wyatt Hates, Scott City, Sr. (-)

2. Brett Bober, Burlington, Sr. (-)

3. Grant Scheer, Rose Hill, Sr. (-)

4. Dakotah Whiteley, Abilene, Sr. (-)

5. Blue Caplinger, Louisburg, Sr. (+1)

6. Brandon Martin, KC Piper, So. (NR)

Dropped Out: Storm Slupianek, Marysville, So.

182 Pounds

1. Owen Braungardt, Winfield, Sr. (-)

2. Konnor Tannahill, Holton, So. (-)

3. Brayden Dillow, Chanute, So. (-)

4. Tucker Mace, Ottawa, Sr. (-)

5. Dominic Sutton, Anderson County, Sr. (-)

6. Mikey Stribling, Paola, Jr. (-)

195 Pounds

1. Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, So. (-)

2. Garron Champoux, Marysville, Jr. (-)

3. Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, Jr. (-)

4. Brett Ferguson, Ottawa, Sr. (+1)

5. Jace Garrison, Ulysses, Sr. (+1)

6. Jeffery Schartz, Paola, Sr. (NR)

Dropped Out: Brandon Barrager, Coffeyville, Sr.

220 Pounds

1. Braden Morgan, El Dorado, Sr. (-)

2. Austin Moore, Louisburg, Sr. (-)

3. Kenny Fehrman, Wellington, So. (NR)

4. David Cruz, Hugoton, Sr. (NR)

5. Kyle Sherwood, Scott City, Sr. (-2)

6. Jon Burks, Smoky Valley, Sr. (-2)

Dropped Out: Zachery Ferris, Chapman, Jr.; Dawson Wuthnow, Abilene, Sr.

285 Pounds

1. Sean Ryan, Bishop Miege, Sr. (-)

2. Wyaitt Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, Sr. (-)

3. Ethan Shackelford, Andale, Sr. (-)

4. LeMoses White, KC Piper, Sr. (-)

5. Ayston Perez, Ulysses, Jr. (-)

6. Conner Snell, Clearwater, Sr. (-)

