Wrestling rankings: One Wichita area team has fallen 5 spots in the team standings

Class 6A
Team Rankings
1. Derby (-)
2. Manhattan (-)
3. Garden City (-)
4. Washburn Rural (-)
5. Mill Valley (-)
6. Campus (-)
7. Dodge City (-)
8. Lawrence Free State (-)
9. Olathe North (+1)
10. Olathe South (-1)
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, So. (-)
2. Damian Mendez, Dodge City, Fr. (-)
3. Cody Woods, Derby, So. (-)
4. Dylan Sheler, Campus, Fr. (-)
5. Kevin Honas, Lawrence, Fr. (-)
6. Liam Sutton, Mill Valley, So. (-)
113 Pounds
1. Kale McCracken, Campus, Sr. (-)
2. Silas Pineda, Garden City, Jr. (-)
3. Easton Taylor, Manhattan, Fr. (-)
4. Joe Triscornia, Olathe North, So. (-)
5. Logan Farrell, Lawrence, So. (-)
6. Caleb Douglas, Washburn Rural, Jr. (-)
120 Pounds
1. Zach Keal, Mill Valley, Jr. (-)
2. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest, Jr. (-)
3. Diago Hernandez, Garden City, Jr. (-)
4. Couy Weil, Dodge City, Sr. (-)
5. Tate Sauder, Manhattan, Jr. (-)
6. Charles Brockman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr. (-)
126 Pounds
1. Lou Fincher, Free State, Jr. (-)
2. Hartwell Taylor, Leavenworth, Jr. (-)
3. Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, Jr. (-)
4. Bryce Wells, Derby, Jr. (-)
5. Carson Dulitz, Mill Valley, So. (-)
6. Erik Dominguez, Garden City, Fr. (-)
132 Pounds
1. Jacob Holt, Garden City, Jr. (-)
2. Cason Lindsey, Derby, So. (-)
3. Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South, Jr. (-)
4. Austin Keal, Mill Valley, Jr. (-)
5. Gunner Murphy, Olathe North, Jr. (-)
6. Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan, Fr. (-)
138 Pounds
1. Curtez Riley, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr. (-)
2. Garrett Edwards, Dodge City, Sr. (-)
3. Nathan Bowen, Campus, So. (-)
4. Jacob Mitchell, Manhattan, Sr. (-)
5. Izaiah Delevalle, Hutchinson, Jr. (-)
6. Josh Janas, Garden City, So. (-)
145 Pounds
1. Elijah Jacobs, Free State, Sr. (-)
2. Zach Schram, Blue Valley West, Sr. (+1)
3. Cooper Ross, Derby, Sr. (+1)
4. Jared Hailey, Blue Valley North, Sr. (+1)
5. Jacob McLain, Leavenworth, So. (+1)
6. Jose Cervantes, Olathe North, Jr. (NR)
Dropped Out: Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, Fr.
152 Pounds
1. Crew Squires, Derby, Sr. (-)
2. Brodie Scott, Mill Valley, So. (-)
3. Luke Bowen, Campus, Sr. (-)
4. Daron Island-Jones, Manhattan, Jr. (-)
5. CJ Neuman, Junciton City, So. (-)
6. Patrick Graebner, Hutchinson, Sr. (-)
160 Pounds
1. Bubba Wilson, Manhattan, Sr. (-)
2. Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, Jr. (-)
3. Gavin Brown, Olathe South, Jr. (-)
4. Jashon Taylor, Dodge City, Jr. (-)
5. Taidon Wills, Derby, Jr. (-)
6. Samuel Rushin, Wichita West, So. (-)
170 Pounds
1. Cade Lindsey, Derby, Sr. (-)
2. Quentin Saunders, Wichita West, Fr. (-)
3. Quincy Saddler, Manhattan, Sr. (-)
4. Joey Eddis, Free State, Jr. (-)
5. Blake Jouret, Olathe South, Fr. (-)
6. McCoy Stoker, Olathe North, Sr. (-)
182 Pounds
1. Triston Wills, Derby, Sr. (-)
2. Stephen White, Manhattan, Sr. (NR)
3. Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural, Jr. (-1)
4. Devin Beers, Free State, Sr. (-1)
5. Mitchell Bartsch, Blue Valley, Sr. (-1)
6. Vince Vehige, Topeka, Sr. (-1)
Dropped Out: Wyatt Mackley, Olathe East, Sr.
195 Pounds
1. Preston Williams, Washburn Rural, Sr. (-)
2. Terrance Adeleye, Junction City, Sr. (-)
3. Robert Houston, Manhattan, Sr. (-)
4. Bryce Westmoreland, Derby, Sr. (-)
5. Brycen Schroeder, Campus, Sr. (-)
6. Alex Rodriguez, Garden City, Jr. (-)
220 Pounds
1. Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley, So. (-)
2. Christian Schlepp, Manhattan, Sr. (-)
3. Trevor Lister, Blue Valley, Jr. (-)
4. Logan Caldwell, Blue Valley West, Sr. (-)
5. Tristan Geddes, Hutchinson, Sr. (-)
6. Alec Younggren, Olathe South, So. (-)
285 Pounds
1. Evan Darville, Dodge City, Sr. (-)
2. Fuji Chairez, Garden City, Jr. (-)
3. Zach Vesper, Olathe South, Sr. (-)
4. David Huckstep, Washburn Rural, So. (-)
5. Ronnie Washington, Derby, Sr. (-)
6. Anthony Garcia, Leavenworth, Jr. (-)
Class 5A
Team Rankings
1. Goddard (-)
2. Arkansas City (-)
3. Maize (-)
4. Blue Valley Southwest (-)
5. Bonner Springs (-)
6. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)
7. Great Bend (-)
8. Lansing (NR)
9. Newton (-1)
10. Salina Central (-1)
Dropped Out: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Jevon Foust, Ark City, Fr. (-)
2. Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr. (-)
3. Derek Duffett, Bonner Springs, So. (-)
4. Camden Maestas, Lansing, So. (-)
5. Bubba Wright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Fr. (-)
6. Wyatt Weber, Great Bend, Fr. (-)
Dropped Out: Colin Bybee, Newton, Fr.
113 Pounds
1. Jason Henschel, Goddard, Jr. (-)
2. Cassius Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, So. (-)
3. Junior Camacho, Maize, Jr. (-)
4. Brett Umentum, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr. (-)
5. Freddie Maisberger, Shawnee Heights, Sr. (-)
6. Sammy Dickey, Arkansas City, So. (-)
120 Pounds
1. Kael Pappan, Ark City, So. (-)
2. Grant Treaster, Newton, Jr. (-)
3. Lucas Glover, Goddard, Sr. (-)
4. Cruz Lara, Bonner Springs, So. (-)
5. Bobby Primers, KC Schlagle, Sr. (-)
6. Elix Hernandez, Salina Central, Fr. (-)
126 Pounds
1. Jerrdon Fisher, Goddard, Fr. (-)
2. Joseph Dennison, Blue Valley Southwest, Sr. (-)
3. Drew Burgoon, Salina Central, Sr. (-)
4. Levi Buckridge, Emporia, So. (-)
5. Alyeus Craig, Valley Center, So. (-)
6. Carsyn Schooler, Great Bend, Jr. (-)
132 Pounds
1. Aidan Campbell, Maize, Sr. (-)
2. Gabe Buckbee, Ark City, Sr. (-)
3. Bret Minor, Aquinas, Sr. (-)
4. Logan Davidson, Goddard, So. (-)
5. Jeffrey Spragis, Great Bend, Sr. (-)
6. Marcelo Martinez, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (-)
138 Pounds
1. Brandon Madden, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr. (-)
2. George Weber, Great Bend, Jr. (-)
3. Jace Fisher, Goddard, So. (-)
4. Rhett Edmonson, McPherson, Jr. (-)
5. Johnny Akin, Aquinas, So. (-)
6. Trig Tennant, Arkansas City, So. (NR)
Dropped Out: Cayden Hughbanks, Maize, So.
145 Pounds
1. Devin Gomez, Maize, Jr. (-)
2. Jared Simma, Aquinas, So. (-)
3. Gage Fritz, Great Bend, Jr. (-)
4. Joseph Irwin, Lansing, Sr. (-)
5. Cayleb Atkins, Goddard, So. (-)
6. Cade Wathke, Shawnee Heights, Sr. (-)
152 Pounds
1. Montez Robinson, Ark City, Sr. (-)
2. Joey Hancock, Aquinas, Sr. (-)
3. Nolan Craine, Goddard, So. (-)
4. Joe Tapia, Bonner Springs, Sr. (-)
5. Alex Randolph, Great Bend, Jr. (-)
6. Malachi Tinnel, Lansing, Sr. (-)
160 Pounds
1. Trevor Dopps, Goddard, Jr. (-)
2. Scott Radke, McPherson, Sr. (-)
3. Carson Wheeler, Maize, Sr. (-)
4. Jose Lopez, Bonner Springs, Sr. (NR)
5. Alex Walker, Shawnee Heights, Sr. (-1)
6. Matthew Morrell, Bishop Carroll, So. (-1)
Dropped Out: Joseph Randles, Topeka West, Jr.
170 Pounds
1. Troy Fisher, Goddard, Sr. (-)
2. Ryan Murphy, Bishop Carroll, Sr. (-)
3. Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr. (-)
4. Britton MacLaughlin, Ark City, Sr. (-)
5. Dante Harper, Newton, Sr. (-)
6. Anthony Delgado, Emporia, Sr. (-)
182 Pounds
1. Kyle Haas, Maize, So. (-)
2. Cayden Atkins, Goddard, Sr. (-)
3. Gavin Meyers, Hays, Fr. (-)
4. Dylan Ward, Lansing, So. (+1)
5. Gavin Lough, Arkansas City, Jr. (+1)
6. Landon Frantz, McPherson, Jr. (NR)
Dropped Out: Zane DeLeon, Bonner Springs, Sr.
195 Pounds
1. Taylon Peters, Salina Central, Sr. (-)
2. Cameron Bates, KC Turner, Sr. (-)
3. Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll, Sr. (-)
4. Deston Miller, Arkansas City, Jr. (-)
5. Drew Baker, Emporia, Sr. (-)
6. Josh Willcut, Basehor Linwood, Jr. (-)
220 Pounds
1. Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton, Sr. (-)
2. Cade Lautt, St. James Academy, Jr. (-)
3. Caleb Willis, Bonner Springs, Sr. (-)
4. Trenton Willert, Goddard, Sr. (-)
5. Josh Carter, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (-)
6. LJ Flax, Eisenhower, Sr. (-)
285 Pounds
1. Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, Sr. (-)
2. Tony Caldwell, Valley Center, Jr. (-)
3. Peyton Reeves, Aquinas, Jr. (-)
4. Jake Quiggle, Maize, Sr. (-)
5. Paul Beasley, KC Schalgle, Sr. (-)
6. Alex Perkins, McPherson, Jr. (-)
Class 4A
Team Rankings
1. Chanute (+2)
2. Scott City (-1)
3. Marysville (+1)
4. Frontenac (NR)
5. Tonganoxie (-)
6. Burlington (-)
7. Winfield (-5)
8. Andale (NR)
9. Prairie View (-)
10. Ottawa (NR)
Dropped Out: Rose Hill (7), Pratt (8), Abilene (10)
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Devon Weber, Pratt, So. (-)
2. Greyson Sonntag, Tonganoxie, Fr. (-)
3. Rhett Koopes, Clay Center, Jr. (-)
4. Trent Clements, Chanute, So. (-)
5. Caleb Pavlacka, Andale, So. (-)
6. Kaleb Stroda, Abilene, Fr. (-)
113 Pounds
1. Will Stroda, Abilene, Jr. (-)
2. Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, Fr. (+2)
3. Kolton Misener, Chanute, Fr. (NR)
4. Brandon Ledford, Winfield, So. (-2)
5. Kyle Sacket, Rose Hill, Sr. (-2)
6. Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, So. (-1)
Dropped Out: Stephan Baldwin, Russell, Jr.
120 Pounds
1. Christian Rowe, Santa Fe Trail, So. (-)
2. Evan Totty, Burlington, Sr. (+2)
3. Hector Serratos, Andale, So. (-)
4. Isaac Novotny, Marysville, Jr. (+1)
5. Gabe Fox, Augusta, Sr. (NR)
6. Chris Ray, Winfield, Sr. (-4)
Dropped Out: Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane, So.
126 Pounds
1. Collin Creach, Ottawa, Fr. (-)
2. Preston Martin, Paola, Jr. (-)
3. Ethan Crownover, Marysville, Sr. (+1)
4. Chandler Schoenberger, Russell, Sr. (+1)
5. Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center, So. (-2)
6. Cody Burchett, Fort Scott, So. (NR)
Dropped Out: Tyson Lanter, KC Piper, So.
132 Pounds
1. Justus McDaniel, Scott City, Jr. (-)
2. Adam Whitson, Buhler, Sr. (-)
3. Kolby Roush, Holton, Jr. (-)
4. Logan McDonald, Chanute, Jr. (-)
5. Ethan Totty, Bulrington, Sr. (-)
6. Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott, Fr. (NR)
Dropped Out: Drake Hill, Winfield, Jr.
138 Pounds
1. Riley McDaniel, Frontenac, Sr. (-)
2. Kaden Wren, Scott City, Jr. (-)
3. Parker Winder, Chanute, Jr. (-)
4. Chance Price, Winfield, Jr. (-)
5. Jaun Urbina, Ulysses, Sr. (-)
6. Sam Elliott, Buhler, Fr. (-)
145 Pounds
1. Mason Jameson, Frontenac, Jr. (+1)
2. Daryl Rylant, Clearwater, Sr. (-1)
3. Dawson Chavez, Andale, Jr. (NR)
4. Brady McDonald, Chanute, Jr. (-1)
5. Jake Knowles, El Dorado, Jr. (-1)
6. Theron Tucker, Scott City, Sr. (-1)
Dropped Out: Nick Elliott, Buhler, Sr.
152 Pounds
1. Korbin Riedel, Tonganoxie, Sr. (-)
2. Cael Johnson, Burlington, Jr. (-)
3. Kadence Riner, Pratt, Sr. (-)
4. Brendan Ishimura, Frontenac, Sr. (+2)
5. Anthony Ferguson, KC Piper, So. (-1)
6. Durbie McReynolds, Girard, Jr. (NR)
Dropped Out: Dalton Misener, Chanute, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. Noah Ackerman, Marysville, So. (+1)
2. Gavin Cullor, Prairie View, Sr. (+1)
3. Wes Jameson, Frontenac, Sr. (NR)
4. Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, So. (+2)
5. David Leck, Rose Hill, Jr. (-4)
6. Steele Morin, Winfield, Jr. (-2)
Dropped Out: Jadon Koehler, Pratt, Sr.
170 Pounds
1. Wyatt Hates, Scott City, Sr. (-)
2. Brett Bober, Burlington, Sr. (-)
3. Grant Scheer, Rose Hill, Sr. (-)
4. Dakotah Whiteley, Abilene, Sr. (-)
5. Blue Caplinger, Louisburg, Sr. (+1)
6. Brandon Martin, KC Piper, So. (NR)
Dropped Out: Storm Slupianek, Marysville, So.
182 Pounds
1. Owen Braungardt, Winfield, Sr. (-)
2. Konnor Tannahill, Holton, So. (-)
3. Brayden Dillow, Chanute, So. (-)
4. Tucker Mace, Ottawa, Sr. (-)
5. Dominic Sutton, Anderson County, Sr. (-)
6. Mikey Stribling, Paola, Jr. (-)
195 Pounds
1. Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, So. (-)
2. Garron Champoux, Marysville, Jr. (-)
3. Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, Jr. (-)
4. Brett Ferguson, Ottawa, Sr. (+1)
5. Jace Garrison, Ulysses, Sr. (+1)
6. Jeffery Schartz, Paola, Sr. (NR)
Dropped Out: Brandon Barrager, Coffeyville, Sr.
220 Pounds
1. Braden Morgan, El Dorado, Sr. (-)
2. Austin Moore, Louisburg, Sr. (-)
3. Kenny Fehrman, Wellington, So. (NR)
4. David Cruz, Hugoton, Sr. (NR)
5. Kyle Sherwood, Scott City, Sr. (-2)
6. Jon Burks, Smoky Valley, Sr. (-2)
Dropped Out: Zachery Ferris, Chapman, Jr.; Dawson Wuthnow, Abilene, Sr.
285 Pounds
1. Sean Ryan, Bishop Miege, Sr. (-)
2. Wyaitt Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, Sr. (-)
3. Ethan Shackelford, Andale, Sr. (-)
4. LeMoses White, KC Piper, Sr. (-)
5. Ayston Perez, Ulysses, Jr. (-)
6. Conner Snell, Clearwater, Sr. (-)
