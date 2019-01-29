Wrestling rankings: Maize, Derby in top 3 ahead of massive dual meet Thursday

Click here to see the previous rankings
Class 6A
Team Rankings
1. Derby
2. Manhattan
3. Garden City
4. Washburn Rural
5. Mill Valley
6. Campus
7. Dodge City
8. Lawrence Free State
9. Olathe South
10. Olathe North
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, So.
2. Damian Mendez, Dodge City, Fr.
3. Cody Woods, Derby, So.
4. Dylan Sheler, Campus, Fr.
5. Kevin Honas, Lawrence, Fr.
6. Liam Sutton, Mill Valley, So.
113 Pounds
1. Kale McCracken, Campus, Sr.
2. Silas Pineda, Garden City, Jr.
3. Easton Taylor, Manhattan, Fr.
4. Joe Triscornia, Olathe North, So.
5. Logan Farrell, Lawrence, So.
6. Caleb Douglas, Washburn Rural, Jr.
120 Pounds
1. Zach Keal, Mill Valley, Jr.
2. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest, Jr.
3. Diago Hernandez, Garden City, Jr.
4. Couy Weil, Dodge City, Sr.
5. Tate Sauder, Manhattan, Jr.
6. Charles Brockman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr.
126 Pounds
1. Lou Fincher, Free State, Jr.
2. Hartwell Taylor, Leavenworth, Jr.
3. Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, Jr.
4. Bryce Wells, Derby, Jr.
5. Carson Dulitz, Mill Valley, So.
6. Erik Dominguez, Garden City, Fr.
132 Pounds
1. Jacob Holt, Garden City, Jr.
2. Cason Lindsey, Derby, So.
3. Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South, Jr.
4. Austin Keal, Mill Valley, Jr.
5. Gunner Murphy, Olathe North, Jr.
6. Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan, Fr.
138 Pounds
1. Curtez Riley, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr.
2. Garrett Edwards, Dodge City, Sr.
3. Nathan Bowen, Campus, So.
4. Jacob Mitchell, Manhattan, Sr.
5. Izaiah Delevalle, Hutchinson, Jr.
6. Josh Janas, Garden City, So.
145 Pounds
1. Elijah Jacobs, Free State, Sr.
2. Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, Fr.
3. Zach Schram, Blue Valley West, Sr.
4. Cooper Ross, Derby, Sr.
5. Jared Hailey, Blue Valley North, Sr.
6. Jacob McLain, Leavenworth, So.
152 Pounds
1. Crew Squires, Derby, Sr.
2. Brodie Scott, Mill Valley, So..
3. Luke Bowen, Campus, Sr.
4. Daron Island-Jones, Manhattan, Jr.
5. CJ Neuman, Junciton City, So.
6. Patrick Graebner, Hutchinson, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. Bubba Wilson, Manhattan, Sr.
2. Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, Jr.
3. Gavin Brown, Olathe South, Jr.
4. Jashon Taylor, Dodge City, Jr.
5. Taidon Wills, Derby, Jr.
6. Samuel Rushin, Wichita West, So.
170 Pounds
1. Cade Lindsey, Derby, Sr.
2. Quentin Saunders, Wichita West, Fr.
3. Quincy Saddler, Manhattan, Sr.
4. Joey Eddis, Free State, Jr.
5. Blake Jouret, Olathe South, Fr.
6. McCoy Stoker, Olathe North, Sr.
182 Pounds
1. Triston Wills, Derby, Sr.
2. Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural, Jr.
3. Devin Beers, Free State, Sr.
4. Mitchell Bartsch, Blue Valley, Sr.
5. Vince Vehige, Topeka, Sr.
6. Wyatt Mackley, Olathe East, Sr.
195 Pounds
1. Preston Williams, Washburn Rural, Sr.
2. Terrance Adeleye, Junction City, Sr.
3. Robert Houston, Manhattan, Sr.
4. Bryce Westmoreland, Derby, Sr.
5. Brycen Schroeder, Campus, Sr.
6. Alex Rodriguez, Garden City, Jr.
220 Pounds
1. Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley, So.
2. Christian Schlepp, Manhattan, Sr.
3. Trevor Lister, Blue Valley, Jr.
4. Logan Caldwell, Blue Valley West, Sr.
5. Tristan Geddes, Hutchinson, Sr.
6. Alec Younggren, Olathe South, So.
285 Pounds
1. Evan Darville, Dodge City, Sr.
2. Fuji Chairez, Garden City, Jr.
3. Zach Vesper, Olathe South, Sr.
4. David Huckstep, Washburn Rural, So.
5. Ronnie Washington, Derby, Sr.
6. Anthony Garcia, Leavenworth, Jr.
Class 5A
Team Rankings
1. Goddard
2. Arkansas City
3. Maize
4. Blue Valley Southwest
5. Bonner Springs
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Great Bend
8. Newton
9. Salina Central
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Jevon Foust, Ark City, Fr.
2. Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr.
3. Derek Duffett, Bonner Springs, So.
4. Camden Maestas, Lansing, So.
5. Bubba Wright, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Fr.
6. Colin Bybee, Newton, Fr.
113 Pounds
1. Jason Henschel, Goddard, Jr.
2. Cassius Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, So.
3. Junior Camacho, Maize, Jr.
4. Brett Umentum, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr.
5. Freddie Maisberger, Shawnee Heights, Sr.
6. Sammy Dickey, Arkansas City, So.
120 Pounds
1. Kael Pappan, Ark City, So.
2. Grant Treaster, Newton, Jr.
3. Lucas Glover, Goddard, Sr.
4. Cruz Lara, Bonner Springs, So.
5. Bobby Primers, KC Schlagle, Sr.
6. Elix Hernandez, Salina Central, Fr.
126 Pounds
1. Jerrdon Fisher, Goddard, Fr.
2. Joseph Dennison, Blue Valley Southwest, Sr.
3. Drew Burgoon, Salina Central, Sr.
4. Levi Buckridge, Emporia, So.
5. Alyeus Craig, Valley Center, So.
6. Carsyn Schooler, Great Bend, Jr.
132 Pounds
1. Aidan Campbell, Maize, Sr.
2. Gabe Buckbee, Ark City, Sr.
3. Bret Minor, Aquinas, Sr.
4. Logan Davidson, Goddard, So.
5. Jeffrey Spragis, Great Bend, Sr.
6. Marcelo Martinez, Wichita Northwest, Sr.
138 Pounds
1. Brandon Madden, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr.
2. George Weber, Great Bend, Jr.
3. Jace Fisher, Goddard, So.
4. Rhett Edmonson, McPherson, Jr.
5. Johnny Akin, Aquinas, So.
6. Cayden Hughbanks, Maize, So.
145 Pounds
1. Devin Gomez, Maize, Jr.
2. Jared Simma, Aquinas, So.
3. Gage Fritz, Great Bend, Jr.
4. Joseph Irwin, Lansing, Sr.
5. Cayleb Atkins, Goddard, So.
6. Cade Wathke, Shawnee Heights, Sr.
152 Pounds
1. Montez Robinson, Ark City, Sr.
2. Joey Hancock, Aquinas, Sr.
3. Nolan Craine, Goddard, So.
4. Joe Tapia, Bonner Springs, Sr.
5. Alex Randolph, Great Bend, Jr.
6. Malachi Tinnel, Lansing, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. Trevor Dopps, Goddard, Jr.
2. Scott Radke, McPherson, Sr.
3. Carson Wheeler, Maize, Sr.
4. Alex Walker, Shawnee Heights, Sr.
5. Matthew Morrell, Bishop Carroll, So.
6. Joseph Randles, Topeka West, Jr.
170 Pounds
1. Troy Fisher, Goddard, Sr.
2. Ryan Murphy, Bishop Carroll, Sr.
3. Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr.
4. Britton MacLaughlin, Ark City, Sr.
5. Dante Harper, Newton, Sr.
6. Anthony Delgado, Emporia, Sr.
182 Pounds
1. Kyle Haas, Maize, So.
2. Cayden Atkins, Goddard, Sr.
3. Gavin Meyers, Hays, Fr.
4. Zane DeLeon, Bonner Springs, Sr.
5. Dylan Ward, Lansing, So.
6. Gavin Lough, Arkansas City, Jr.
195 Pounds
1. Taylon Peters, Salina Central, Sr.
2. Cameron Bates, KC Turner, Sr.
3. Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll, Sr.
4. Deston Miller, Arkansas City, Jr.
5. Drew Baker, Emporia, Sr.
6. Josh Willcut, Basehor Linwood, Jr.
220 Pounds
1. Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton, Sr.
2. Cade Lautt, St. James Academy, Jr.
3. Caleb Willis, Bonner Springs, Sr.
4. Trenton Willert, Goddard, Sr.
5. Josh Carter, Wichita Northwest, Sr.
6. LJ Flax, Eisenhower, Sr.
285 Pounds
1. Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, Sr.
2. Tony Caldwell, Valley Center, Jr.
3. Peyton Reeves, Aquinas, Jr.
4. Jake Quiggle, Maize, Sr.
5. Paul Beasley, KC Schalgle, Sr.
6. Alex Perkins, McPherson, Jr.
Class 4A
Team Rankings
1. Scott City
2. Winfield
3. Chanute
4. Marysville
5. Tonganoxie
6. Burlington
7. Rose Hill
8. Pratt
9. Prairie View
10. Abilene
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Devon Weber, Pratt, So.
2. Greyson Sonntag, Tonganoxie, Fr.
3. Rhett Koopes, Clay Center, Jr.
4. Trent Clements, Chanute, So.
5. Caleb Pavlacka, Andale, So.
6. Kaleb Stroda, Abilene, Fr.
113 Pounds
1. Will Stroda, Abilene, Jr.
2. Brandon Ledford, Winfield, So.
3. Kyle Sacket, Rose Hill, Sr.
4. Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, Fr.
5. Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, So.
6. Stephan Baldwin, Russell, Jr.
120 Pounds
1. Christian Rowe, Santa Fe Trail, So.
2. Chris Ray, Winfield, Sr.
3. Hector Serratos, Andale, So.
4. Evan Totty, Burlington, Sr.
5. Isaac Novotny, Marysville, Jr.
6. Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane, So.
126 Pounds
1. Collin Creach, Ottawa, Fr.
2. Preston Martin, Paola, Jr.
3. Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center, So.
4. Ethan Crownover, Marysville, Sr.
5. Chandler Schoenberger, Russell, Sr.
6. Tyson Lanter, KC Piper, So.
132 Pounds
1. Justus McDaniel, Scott City, Jr.
2. Adam Whitson, Buhler, Sr.
3. Kolby Roush, Holton, Jr.
4. Logan McDonald, Chanute, Jr.
5. Ethan Totty, Bulrington, Sr.
6. Drake Hill, Winfield, Jr.
138 Pounds
1. Riley McDaniel, Frontenac, Sr.
2. Kaden Wren, Scott City, Jr.
3. Parker Winder, Chanute, Jr.
4. Chance Price, Winfield, Jr.
5. Jaun Urbina, Ulysses, Sr.
6. Sam Elliott, Buhler, Fr.
145 Pounds
1. Daryl Rylant, Clearwater, Sr.
2. Mason Jameson, Frontenac, Jr.
3. Brady McDonald, Chanute, Jr.
4. Jake Knowles, El Dorado
5. Theron Tucker, Scott City, Sr.
6. Nick Elliott, Buhler, Sr.
152 Pounds
1. Korbin Riedel, Tonganoxie, Sr.
2. Cael Johnson, Burlington, Jr.
3. Kadence Riner, Pratt, Sr.
4. Anthony Ferguson, KC Piper, So.
5. Dalton Misener, Chanute, Sr.
6. Brendan Ishimura, Frontenac, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. David Leck, Rose Hill, Jr.
2. Noah Ackerman, Marysville, So.
3. Gavin Cullor, Prairie View, Sr.
4. Steele Morin, Winfield, Jr.
5. Jadon Koehler, Pratt, Sr.
6. Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, So.
170 Pounds
1. Wyatt Hates, Scott City, Sr.
2. Brett Bober, Burlington, Sr.
3. Grant Scheer, Rose Hill, Sr.
4. Dakotah Whiteley, Abilene, Sr.
5. Storm Slupianek, Marysville, So.
6. Blue Caplinger, Louisburg, Sr.
182 Pounds
1. Owen Braungardt, Winfield, Sr.
2. Konnor Tannahill, Holton, So.
3. Brayden Dillow, Chanute, So.
4. Tucker Mace, Ottawa, Sr.
5. Dominic Sutton, Anderson County, Sr.
6. Mikey Stribling, Paola, Jr.
195 Pounds
1. Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, So.
2. Garron Champoux, Marysville, Jr.
3. Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, Jr.
4. Brandon Barrager, Coffeyville, Sr.
5. Brett Ferguson, Ottawa, Sr.
6. Jace Garrison, Ulysses, Sr.
220 Pounds
1. Braden Morgan, El Dorado, Sr.
2. Austin Moore, Louisburg, Sr.
3. Kyle Sherwood, Scott City, Sr.
4. Jon Burks, Smoky Valley, Sr.
5. Zachery Ferris, Chapman, Jr.
6. Dawson Wuthnow, Abilene, Sr.
285 Pounds
1. Sean Ryan, Bishop Miege, Sr.
2. Wyaitt Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, Sr.
3. Ethan Shackelford, Andale, Sr.
4. LeMoses White, KC Piper, Sr.
5. Ayston Perez, Ulysses, Jr.
6. Conner Snell, Clearwater, Sr.
