State rankings: Coaches rate Kansas’ bests after midseason basketball tournaments

The midseason tournaments have come and gone.

Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

Class 6A Boys

Wichita Southeast senior guard Johnny Murdock brings the ball up the court during the Golden Buffaloes 82-72 overtime win over Andover Central on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)

2. Washburn Rural (+1)

3. Lawrence (-1)

4. Wichita Southeast (+1)

5. Topeka (-1)

6. Olathe North (-)

7. Campus (-)

8. Lawrence Free State (+1)

9. Shawnee Mission East (-1)

10. Shawnee Mission South (-)

Class 6A Girls

Derby senior center Kennedy Brown elevates for a hook shot against Wichita Heights’ Laniah Randle during the Panthers’ 66-52 win over Wichita Heights on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby (-)

2. Liberal (+3)

3. Washburn Rural (-1)

4. Blue Valley North (-)

5. Olathe South (-2)

6. Topeka (-)

7. Mill Valley (-)

8. Olathe East (-)

9. Olathe North (-)

10. Shawnee Mission Northwest (NR)

Dropped Out: Manhattan (10)

Class 5A Boys

With a win over Scott City on Friday in Colby, Maize is into the championship game of the Orange and Black Classic. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize (-)

2. Andover Central (+1)

3. Arkansas City (+1)

4. Wichita Heights (+1)

5. Pittsburg (-3)

6. Basehor-Linwood (-)

7. Salina Central (-)

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (NR)

9. Maize South (-)

10. Bonner Springs (-2)

Dropped out: Bishop Carroll (10)

Class 5A Girls

Maize sophomore Sydney Holmes launches a three during the Eagles’ 55-44 win over Bishop Carroll on Friday as part of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 11, 2019) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Goddard (-)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)

3. Maize (-)

4. Maize South (-)

5. Wichita Heights (-)

6. McPherson (-)

7. Blue Valley Southwest (-)

8. De Soto (+2)

9. KC Schlagle (-1)

10. Hays (NR)

Dropped Out: Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)

Class 4A Boys

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. KC Piper (-)

2. Bishop Miege (-)

3. Andale (+1)

4. Trinity Academy (-1)

5. Parsons (+1)

6. Ottawa (+3)

7. Independence (+2)

8. Topeka-Hayden (-)

9. Eudora (-2)

10. Abilene (-)

Class 4A Girls

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Miege (-)

2. KC Piper (-)

3. Nickerson (-)

4. Baldwin (-)

5. Abilene (-)

6. Labette County (-)

7. Circle (-)

8. Ulysses (-)

9. Rose Hill (-)

10. Eudora (-)

Class 3A Boys

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maur Hill (+1)

2. Santa Fe Trail (+1)

3. Girard (-2)

4. Beloit (-)

5. Baxter Springs (+5)

6. Phillipsburg (-1)

7. Cheney (+1)

8. Kingman (-1)

9. Sabetha (-3)

10. Perry-Lecompton (NR)

Dropped out: Burlington (9)

Class 3A Girls

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Nemaha Central (-)

2. Haven (+1)

3. Norton (+4)

4. Cheney (-2)

5. Halstead (-1)

6. Hesston (+2)

7. Jefferson West (NR)

8. Clay Center (+1)

9. Wellsville (-4)

10. Pleasant Ridge (-4)

Dropped out: Eureka (10)

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman (-)

2. Hoxie (+1)

3. Seabury Academy (+2)

4. Ness City (+3)

5. St. Mary’s Colgan (-3)

6. Hutchinson Trinity (+2)

7. Sacred Heart (-1)

8. Wichita County (+1)

9. Pratt-Skyline (+1)

10. Stanton County (NR)

Dropped out: Mission Valley (4)

Class 2A Girls

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Jackson Heights (+1)

2. Garden Plain (-1)

3. Trego Community (+1)

4. Wabaunsee (+3)

5. Inman (-2)

6. Jefferson County North (+2)

7. Sedgwick (NR)

8. Valley Heights (NR)

9. St. Mary’s Colgan (NR)

10. Bluestem (-4)

Dropped out: Stanton County (5), Meade (9), Atchison County (10)

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Hanover (+1)

3. Burlingame (+4)

4. Northern Valley (+2)

5. South Gray (+3)

6. Berean Academy (+2)

7. Wallace County (-3)

8. St. John-Hudson (-3)

9. Osborne (-)

10. Caldwell (-)

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Olpe (-)

3. Frankfort (+1)

4. Rural Vista (+1)

5. Centralia (+2)

6. Spearville (-3)

7. South Central (+1)

8. Hanover (+2)

9. Otis Bison (-)

10. Golden Plains (-)