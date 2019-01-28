State rankings: Coaches rate Kansas’ bests after midseason basketball tournaments

The midseason tournaments have come and gone.
Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)
2. Washburn Rural (+1)
3. Lawrence (-1)
4. Wichita Southeast (+1)
5. Topeka (-1)
6. Olathe North (-)
7. Campus (-)
8. Lawrence Free State (+1)
9. Shawnee Mission East (-1)
10. Shawnee Mission South (-)
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby (-)
2. Liberal (+3)
3. Washburn Rural (-1)
4. Blue Valley North (-)
5. Olathe South (-2)
6. Topeka (-)
7. Mill Valley (-)
8. Olathe East (-)
9. Olathe North (-)
10. Shawnee Mission Northwest (NR)
Dropped Out: Manhattan (10)
Class 5A Boys
1. Maize (-)
2. Andover Central (+1)
3. Arkansas City (+1)
4. Wichita Heights (+1)
5. Pittsburg (-3)
6. Basehor-Linwood (-)
7. Salina Central (-)
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (NR)
9. Maize South (-)
10. Bonner Springs (-2)
Dropped out: Bishop Carroll (10)
Class 5A Girls
1. Goddard (-)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)
3. Maize (-)
4. Maize South (-)
5. Wichita Heights (-)
6. McPherson (-)
7. Blue Valley Southwest (-)
8. De Soto (+2)
9. KC Schlagle (-1)
10. Hays (NR)
Dropped Out: Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)
Class 4A Boys
1. KC Piper (-)
2. Bishop Miege (-)
3. Andale (+1)
4. Trinity Academy (-1)
5. Parsons (+1)
6. Ottawa (+3)
7. Independence (+2)
8. Topeka-Hayden (-)
9. Eudora (-2)
10. Abilene (-)
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege (-)
2. KC Piper (-)
3. Nickerson (-)
4. Baldwin (-)
5. Abilene (-)
6. Labette County (-)
7. Circle (-)
8. Ulysses (-)
9. Rose Hill (-)
10. Eudora (-)
Class 3A Boys
1. Maur Hill (+1)
2. Santa Fe Trail (+1)
3. Girard (-2)
4. Beloit (-)
5. Baxter Springs (+5)
6. Phillipsburg (-1)
7. Cheney (+1)
8. Kingman (-1)
9. Sabetha (-3)
10. Perry-Lecompton (NR)
Dropped out: Burlington (9)
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central (-)
2. Haven (+1)
3. Norton (+4)
4. Cheney (-2)
5. Halstead (-1)
6. Hesston (+2)
7. Jefferson West (NR)
8. Clay Center (+1)
9. Wellsville (-4)
10. Pleasant Ridge (-4)
Dropped out: Eureka (10)
Class 2A Boys
1. Inman (-)
2. Hoxie (+1)
3. Seabury Academy (+2)
4. Ness City (+3)
5. St. Mary’s Colgan (-3)
6. Hutchinson Trinity (+2)
7. Sacred Heart (-1)
8. Wichita County (+1)
9. Pratt-Skyline (+1)
10. Stanton County (NR)
Dropped out: Mission Valley (4)
Class 2A Girls
1. Jackson Heights (+1)
2. Garden Plain (-1)
3. Trego Community (+1)
4. Wabaunsee (+3)
5. Inman (-2)
6. Jefferson County North (+2)
7. Sedgwick (NR)
8. Valley Heights (NR)
9. St. Mary’s Colgan (NR)
10. Bluestem (-4)
Dropped out: Stanton County (5), Meade (9), Atchison County (10)
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Hanover (+1)
3. Burlingame (+4)
4. Northern Valley (+2)
5. South Gray (+3)
6. Berean Academy (+2)
7. Wallace County (-3)
8. St. John-Hudson (-3)
9. Osborne (-)
10. Caldwell (-)
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains (-)
2. Olpe (-)
3. Frankfort (+1)
4. Rural Vista (+1)
5. Centralia (+2)
6. Spearville (-3)
7. South Central (+1)
8. Hanover (+2)
9. Otis Bison (-)
10. Golden Plains (-)
