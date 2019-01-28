Varsity Basketball

State rankings: Coaches rate Kansas’ bests after midseason basketball tournaments

By Hayden Barber

January 28, 2019 03:44 PM

The VK Pod: Wichita West basketball coach Tommy Brumbelow on building a legacy

Wichita West High School boys basketball coach Tommy Brumbelow joins preps reporter Hayden Barber on the VK Pod.
By
Up Next
Wichita West High School boys basketball coach Tommy Brumbelow joins preps reporter Hayden Barber on the VK Pod.
By

The midseason tournaments have come and gone.

Here are the latest high school basketball rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

See last week’s rankings here

Class 6A Boys

Wichita Southeast high school boys basketball: Johnny Murdock
Wichita Southeast senior guard Johnny Murdock brings the ball up the court during the Golden Buffaloes 82-72 overtime win over Andover Central on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Blue Valley Northwest (-)

2. Washburn Rural (+1)

3. Lawrence (-1)

4. Wichita Southeast (+1)

5. Topeka (-1)

6. Olathe North (-)

7. Campus (-)

8. Lawrence Free State (+1)

9. Shawnee Mission East (-1)

10. Shawnee Mission South (-)

Class 6A Girls

Derby high school girls basketball: Kennedy Brown
Derby senior center Kennedy Brown elevates for a hook shot against Wichita Heights’ Laniah Randle during the Panthers’ 66-52 win over Wichita Heights on day one of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 10, 2019)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Derby (-)

2. Liberal (+3)

3. Washburn Rural (-1)

4. Blue Valley North (-)

5. Olathe South (-2)

6. Topeka (-)

7. Mill Valley (-)

8. Olathe East (-)

9. Olathe North (-)

10. Shawnee Mission Northwest (NR)

Dropped Out: Manhattan (10)

Class 5A Boys

Maize high school boys basketball: Caleb Grill
With a win over Scott City on Friday in Colby, Maize is into the championship game of the Orange and Black Classic.
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maize (-)

2. Andover Central (+1)

3. Arkansas City (+1)

4. Wichita Heights (+1)

5. Pittsburg (-3)

6. Basehor-Linwood (-)

7. Salina Central (-)

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (NR)

9. Maize South (-)

10. Bonner Springs (-2)

Dropped out: Bishop Carroll (10)

Class 5A Girls

Maize high school girls basketball: Sydney Holmes
Maize sophomore Sydney Holmes launches a three during the Eagles’ 55-44 win over Bishop Carroll on Friday as part of the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. (Jan. 11, 2019)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Goddard (-)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (-)

3. Maize (-)

4. Maize South (-)

5. Wichita Heights (-)

6. McPherson (-)

7. Blue Valley Southwest (-)

8. De Soto (+2)

9. KC Schlagle (-1)

10. Hays (NR)

Dropped Out: Kapaun Mt. Carmel (9)

Class 4A Boys

Andale high school boys basketball Easton Hunter
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. KC Piper (-)

2. Bishop Miege (-)

3. Andale (+1)

4. Trinity Academy (-1)

5. Parsons (+1)

6. Ottawa (+3)

7. Independence (+2)

8. Topeka-Hayden (-)

9. Eudora (-2)

10. Abilene (-)

Class 4A Girls

Rose hill high school girls basketball Breckynn Myers
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Bishop Miege (-)

2. KC Piper (-)

3. Nickerson (-)

4. Baldwin (-)

5. Abilene (-)

6. Labette County (-)

7. Circle (-)

8. Ulysses (-)

9. Rose Hill (-)

10. Eudora (-)

Class 3A Boys

Cheney high school boys basketball
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Maur Hill (+1)

2. Santa Fe Trail (+1)

3. Girard (-2)

4. Beloit (-)

5. Baxter Springs (+5)

6. Phillipsburg (-1)

7. Cheney (+1)

8. Kingman (-1)

9. Sabetha (-3)

10. Perry-Lecompton (NR)

Dropped out: Burlington (9)

Class 3A Girls

Haven high school girls basketball Kara Matteson
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Nemaha Central (-)

2. Haven (+1)

3. Norton (+4)

4. Cheney (-2)

5. Halstead (-1)

6. Hesston (+2)

7. Jefferson West (NR)

8. Clay Center (+1)

9. Wellsville (-4)

10. Pleasant Ridge (-4)

Dropped out: Eureka (10)

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman (-)

2. Hoxie (+1)

3. Seabury Academy (+2)

4. Ness City (+3)

5. St. Mary’s Colgan (-3)

6. Hutchinson Trinity (+2)

7. Sacred Heart (-1)

8. Wichita County (+1)

9. Pratt-Skyline (+1)

10. Stanton County (NR)

Dropped out: Mission Valley (4)

Class 2A Girls

Garden plain high school girls basketball kara heimerman
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Jackson Heights (+1)

2. Garden Plain (-1)

3. Trego Community (+1)

4. Wabaunsee (+3)

5. Inman (-2)

6. Jefferson County North (+2)

7. Sedgwick (NR)

8. Valley Heights (NR)

9. St. Mary’s Colgan (NR)

10. Bluestem (-4)

Dropped out: Stanton County (5), Meade (9), Atchison County (10)

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Hanover (+1)

3. Burlingame (+4)

4. Northern Valley (+2)

5. South Gray (+3)

6. Berean Academy (+2)

7. Wallace County (-3)

8. St. John-Hudson (-3)

9. Osborne (-)

10. Caldwell (-)

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains (-)

2. Olpe (-)

3. Frankfort (+1)

4. Rural Vista (+1)

5. Centralia (+2)

6. Spearville (-3)

7. South Central (+1)

8. Hanover (+2)

9. Otis Bison (-)

10. Golden Plains (-)

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

varsity-basketball

varsity-basketball

varsity-basketball

varsity-basketball

varsity-basketball

Hayden Barber

Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.

  Comments  