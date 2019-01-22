State rankings: Coach release updated lists after midseason boys tournaments

Several teams from across the Wichita area were crowned midseason tournament champions, and their performances are reflected in the rankings.

Here are the latest rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

See last week’s rankings here

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Lawrence

3. Washburn Rural

4. Topeka

5. Wichita Southeast

6. Olathe North

7. Campus

8. Shawnee Mission East

9. Free State

10. Shawnee Mission South

Class 6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe South

4. Blue Valley North

5. Liberal

6. Topeka

7. Mill Valley

8. Olathe East

9. Olathe North

10. Manhattan

Class 5A Boys

1. Maize

2. Pittsburg

3. Andover Central

4. Arkansas City

5. Wichita Heights

6. Basehor-Linwood

7. Salina Central

8. Bonner Springs

9. Maize South

10. Bishop Carroll

Class 5A Girls

1. Goddard

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Maize South

5. Wichita Heights

6. McPherson

7. Blue Valley Southwest

8. KC Schlagle

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

10. De Soto

Class 4A Boys

1. KC Piper

2. Bishop Miege

3. Trinity Academy

4. Andale

5. Independence

6. Parsons

7. Eudora

8. Topeka-Hayden

9. Ottawa

10. Abilene

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Nickerson

4. Baldwin

5. Abilene

6. Labette County

7. Circle

8. Ulysses

9. Rose Hill

10. Eudora

Class 3A Boys

1. Girard

2. Maur Hill

3. Santa Fe Trail

4. Beloit

5. Phillipsburg

6. Sabetha

7. Kingman

8. Cheney

9. Burlington

10. Baxter Springs

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Cheney

3. Haven

4. Halstead

5. Wellsville

6. Pleasant Ridge

7. Norton

8. Hesston

9. Clay Center

10. Eureka

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman

2. St. Mary’s Colgan

3. Hoxie

4. Mission Valley

5. Seabury Academy

6. Sacred Heart

7. Ness City

8. Hutchinson Trinity

9. Wichita County

10. Pratt-Skyline

Class 2A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Jackson Heights

3. Inman

4. Trego Community

5. Stanton County

6. Bluestem

7. Wabaunsee

8. Jefferson County North

9. Meade

10. Atchison County

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. South Gray

3. Hanover

4. Wallace County

5. St. John-Hudson

6. Northern Valley

7. Burlingame

8. Berean Academy

9. Osborne

10. Caldwell

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Spearville

4. Frankfort

5. Rural Vista

6. Hanover

7. Centralia

8. South Central

9. Otis Bison

10. Golden Plains