State rankings: Coach release updated lists after midseason boys tournaments

Several teams from across the Wichita area were crowned midseason tournament champions, and their performances are reflected in the rankings.
Here are the latest rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Washburn Rural
4. Topeka
5. Wichita Southeast
6. Olathe North
7. Campus
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Free State
10. Shawnee Mission South
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka
7. Mill Valley
8. Olathe East
9. Olathe North
10. Manhattan
Class 5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Pittsburg
3. Andover Central
4. Arkansas City
5. Wichita Heights
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. Salina Central
8. Bonner Springs
9. Maize South
10. Bishop Carroll
Class 5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Maize South
5. Wichita Heights
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. KC Schlagle
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. De Soto
Class 4A Boys
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Trinity Academy
4. Andale
5. Independence
6. Parsons
7. Eudora
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Ottawa
10. Abilene
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Abilene
6. Labette County
7. Circle
8. Ulysses
9. Rose Hill
10. Eudora
Class 3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Maur Hill
3. Santa Fe Trail
4. Beloit
5. Phillipsburg
6. Sabetha
7. Kingman
8. Cheney
9. Burlington
10. Baxter Springs
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Haven
4. Halstead
5. Wellsville
6. Pleasant Ridge
7. Norton
8. Hesston
9. Clay Center
10. Eureka
Class 2A Boys
1. Inman
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Hoxie
4. Mission Valley
5. Seabury Academy
6. Sacred Heart
7. Ness City
8. Hutchinson Trinity
9. Wichita County
10. Pratt-Skyline
Class 2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Jackson Heights
3. Inman
4. Trego Community
5. Stanton County
6. Bluestem
7. Wabaunsee
8. Jefferson County North
9. Meade
10. Atchison County
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. South Gray
3. Hanover
4. Wallace County
5. St. John-Hudson
6. Northern Valley
7. Burlingame
8. Berean Academy
9. Osborne
10. Caldwell
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Frankfort
5. Rural Vista
6. Hanover
7. Centralia
8. South Central
9. Otis Bison
10. Golden Plains
