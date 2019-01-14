State rankings: 13 Wichita area teams come in top 3 of all classes

The midseason tournaments are here, and some of Wichita’s best teams are catching fire.

Here are the latest rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

See last week’s rankings here

Class 6A Boys

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Wichita Southeast

3. Lawrence

4. Washburn Rural

5. Olathe North

6. Lawrence Free State

7. Campus

8. Topeka

9. Shawnee Mission South

10. Garden City

Class 6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe South

4. Blue Valley North

5. Liberal

6. Topeka

7. Olathe East

8. Mill Valley

9. Olathe North

10. Manhattan

Class 5A Boys

1. Maize

2. Wichita Heights

3. Pittsburg

4. Andover Central

5. Arkansas City

6. Basehor-Linwood

7. Topeka Seaman

8. Shawnee Heights

9. Salina Central

10. Bonner Springs

Class 5A Girls

1. Goddard

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Wichita Heights

4. Maize

5. Maize South

6. McPherson

7. Blue Valley Southwest

8. KC Schlagle

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

10. Topeka Seaman

Class 4A Boys

1. KC Piper

2. Bishop Miege

3. Trinity Academy

4. Andale

5. Eudora

6. Parsons

7. Independence

8. Topeka-Hayden

9. Ottawa

10. Chapman

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Circle

4. Abilene

5. Baldwin

6. Nickerson

7. Labette County

8. Ulysses

9. Augusta

10. Rose Hill

Class 3A Boys

1. Girard

2. Maur Hill

3. Belle Plaine

4. Cheney

5. Santa Fe Trail

6. Sabetha

7. Beloit

8. Baxter Springs

9. Phillipsburg

10. Halstead

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Cheney

3. Eureka

4. Girard

5. Clay Center

6. Haven

7. Halstead

8. Wellsville

9. Pleasant Ridge

10. Norton

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman

2. Seabury Academy

3. Ness City

4. St. Mary’s Colgan

5. Hoxie

6. Mission Valley

7. Hutchinson Trinity

8. Sacred Heart

9. Stanton County

10. Hillsboro

Class 2A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Jackson Heights

3. Inman

4. Wabaunsee

5. West Elk

6. Trego Community

7. Stanton County

8. Jefferson County North

9. Hoxie

10. Bluestem

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. South Gray

3. Sylvan-Lucas United

4. St. John-Hudson

5. Hanover

6. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

7. Northern Valley

8. Burlingame

9. Berean Academy

10. Osborne

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Spearville

4. Centralia

5. Hanover

6. Rural Vista

7. Frankfort

8. St. John’s-Tipton

9. Otis Bison

10. South Central