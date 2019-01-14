State rankings: 13 Wichita area teams come in top 3 of all classes

The midseason tournaments are here, and some of Wichita’s best teams are catching fire.
Here are the latest rankings from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Lawrence
4. Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Campus
8. Topeka
9. Shawnee Mission South
10. Garden City
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka
7. Olathe East
8. Mill Valley
9. Olathe North
10. Manhattan
Class 5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Wichita Heights
3. Pittsburg
4. Andover Central
5. Arkansas City
6. Basehor-Linwood
7. Topeka Seaman
8. Shawnee Heights
9. Salina Central
10. Bonner Springs
Class 5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Wichita Heights
4. Maize
5. Maize South
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. KC Schlagle
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. Topeka Seaman
Class 4A Boys
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Trinity Academy
4. Andale
5. Eudora
6. Parsons
7. Independence
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Ottawa
10. Chapman
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Circle
4. Abilene
5. Baldwin
6. Nickerson
7. Labette County
8. Ulysses
9. Augusta
10. Rose Hill
Class 3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Maur Hill
3. Belle Plaine
4. Cheney
5. Santa Fe Trail
6. Sabetha
7. Beloit
8. Baxter Springs
9. Phillipsburg
10. Halstead
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Eureka
4. Girard
5. Clay Center
6. Haven
7. Halstead
8. Wellsville
9. Pleasant Ridge
10. Norton
Class 2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Seabury Academy
3. Ness City
4. St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Hoxie
6. Mission Valley
7. Hutchinson Trinity
8. Sacred Heart
9. Stanton County
10. Hillsboro
Class 2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Jackson Heights
3. Inman
4. Wabaunsee
5. West Elk
6. Trego Community
7. Stanton County
8. Jefferson County North
9. Hoxie
10. Bluestem
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. South Gray
3. Sylvan-Lucas United
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Hanover
6. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
7. Northern Valley
8. Burlingame
9. Berean Academy
10. Osborne
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Centralia
5. Hanover
6. Rural Vista
7. Frankfort
8. St. John’s-Tipton
9. Otis Bison
10. South Central
