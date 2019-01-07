State rankings: Fourteen Wichita high school basketball teams rise to start new year

We’re off and running for 2019, and some of the Wichita area’s best teams have entered the state rankings.
Here are the first rankings of the new year from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Topeka
9. Wichita East
10. Campus
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka
7. Olathe East
8. Lawrence
9. Mill Valley
10. Olathe North
Class 5A Boys
1. Wichita Heights
2. Andover Central
3. Maize
4. Pittsburg
5. Arkansas City
6. Salina Central
7. Shawnee Heights
8. Basehor Linwood
9. Topeka Seaman
10. Bonner Springs
Class 5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Blue Valley Southwest
3. Goddard
4. Maize
5. McPherson
6. Maize South
7. Topeka Highland Park
8. Wichita Heights
9. De Soto
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Class 4A Boys
1. KC Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Trinity Academy
4. Andale
5. Parsons
6. Eudora
7. Independence
8. Anderson County
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Ottawa
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Circle
4. Abilene
5. Baldwin
6. Labette County
7. Nickerson
8. Ulysses
9. Augusta
10. Rose Hill
Class 3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Sabetha
3. Maur Hill
4. Cheney
5. Belle Plaine
6. Halstead
7. Santa Fe Trail
8. Beloit
9. Baxter Springs
10. Phillipsburg
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Clay Center
3. Cheney
4. Halstead
5. Jefferson West
6. Holton
7. Eureka
8. Riley County
9. Girard
10. Hesston
Class 2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Hoxie
4. St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Ness City
6. McLouth
7. Mission Valley
8. Pratt-Skyline
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Stanton County
Class 2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Inman
3. Jackson Heights
4. Trego Community
5. West Elk
6. Wabaunsee
7. Jefferson County North
8. Stanton County
9. Hoxie
10. St. Mary’s Colgan
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. South Gray
3. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Hanover
6. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
7. Northern Valley
8. Burlingame
9. Berean Academy
10. Osborne
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Spearville
5. Centralia
6. South Central
7. Hanover
8. Rural Vista
9. Beloit-St. John’s Tipton
10. Thunder Ridge
Comments