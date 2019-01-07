State rankings: Fourteen Wichita high school basketball teams rise to start new year

We’re off and running for 2019, and some of the Wichita area’s best teams have entered the state rankings.

Here are the first rankings of the new year from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Lawrence

3. Wichita Southeast

4. Washburn Rural

5. Olathe North

6. Lawrence Free State

7. Shawnee Mission South

8. Topeka

9. Wichita East

10. Campus

Class 6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe South

4. Blue Valley North

5. Liberal

6. Topeka

7. Olathe East

8. Lawrence

9. Mill Valley

10. Olathe North

Class 5A Boys

1. Wichita Heights

2. Andover Central

3. Maize

4. Pittsburg

5. Arkansas City

6. Salina Central

7. Shawnee Heights

8. Basehor Linwood

9. Topeka Seaman

10. Bonner Springs

Class 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Blue Valley Southwest

3. Goddard

4. Maize

5. McPherson

6. Maize South

7. Topeka Highland Park

8. Wichita Heights

9. De Soto

10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Class 4A Boys

1. KC Piper

2. Bishop Miege

3. Trinity Academy

4. Andale

5. Parsons

6. Eudora

7. Independence

8. Anderson County

9. Topeka-Hayden

10. Ottawa

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Circle

4. Abilene

5. Baldwin

6. Labette County

7. Nickerson

8. Ulysses

9. Augusta

10. Rose Hill

Class 3A Boys

1. Girard

2. Sabetha

3. Maur Hill

4. Cheney

5. Belle Plaine

6. Halstead

7. Santa Fe Trail

8. Beloit

9. Baxter Springs

10. Phillipsburg

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Clay Center

3. Cheney

4. Halstead

5. Jefferson West

6. Holton

7. Eureka

8. Riley County

9. Girard

10. Hesston

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman

2. Lawrence Seabury Academy

3. Hoxie

4. St. Mary’s Colgan

5. Ness City

6. McLouth

7. Mission Valley

8. Pratt-Skyline

9. Hutchinson Trinity

10. Stanton County

Class 2A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Inman

3. Jackson Heights

4. Trego Community

5. West Elk

6. Wabaunsee

7. Jefferson County North

8. Stanton County

9. Hoxie

10. St. Mary’s Colgan

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. South Gray

3. Sylvan-Lucas Unified

4. St. John-Hudson

5. Hanover

6. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

7. Northern Valley

8. Burlingame

9. Berean Academy

10. Osborne

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Frankfort

4. Spearville

5. Centralia

6. South Central

7. Hanover

8. Rural Vista

9. Beloit-St. John’s Tipton

10. Thunder Ridge