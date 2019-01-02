League standings: Shake-up atop the City League after first game of 2019

City League Boys
1. Wichita Heights, 6-0
1. Wichita Southeast, 6-0
3. Wichita East, 4-2
3. Bishop Carroll, 4-2
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3-4
6. Wichita South, 2-4
7. Wichita West, 2-5
8. Wichita Northwest, 1-5
9. Wichita North, 0-6
City League Girls
1. Wichita Heights, 6-0
2. Bishop Carroll, 5-1
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5-2
4. Wichita Northwest, 3-3
4. Wichita South, 3-3
4. Wichita Southeast, 3-3
7. Wichita East, 2-4
8. Wichita West, 1-5
9. Wichita North, 0-6
AVCTL I Boys
1. Maize, 4-0
2. Salina Central, 2-0
2. Campus, 3-1
4. Newton, 2-2
5. Hutchinson, 0-2
6. Derby, 0-3
7. Salina South, 0-4
AVCTL I Girls
1. Derby, 3-0
2. Maize, 3-1
3. Newton, 2-1
4. Salina Central, 1-1
4. Hutchinson, 1-1
6. Campus, 1-3
7. Salina South, 0-4
AVCTL II Boys
1. Andover Central, 5-0
2. Arkansas City, 2-1
2. Valley Center, 1-0
4. Andover, 2-2
5. Eisenhower, 1-2
6. Goddard, 0-3
6. Maize South, 0-3
AVCTL II Girls
1. Maize South, 3-0
1. Goddard, 3-0
3. Andover Central, 3-2
3. Eisenhower, 2-1
5. Valley Center, 0-1
6. Andover, 0-3
6. Arkansas City, 0-3
AVCTL III Boys
1. McPherson, 2-0
1. Circle, 2-0
3. Augusta, 1-1
3. El Dorado, 1-1
5. Buhler, 0-2
5. Winfield, 0-2
AVCTL III Girls
1. Circle, 2-0
1. McPherson, 2-0
3. Augusta, 1-1
3. Winfield, 1-1
5. Buhler, 0-2
5. El Dorado, 0-2
AVCTL IV Boys
1. Andale, 2-0
1. Rose Hill, 2-0
3. Wellington, 1-1
3. Collegiate, 1-1
5. Mulvane, 0-2
5. Clearwater, 0-2
AVCTL IV Girls
1. Andale, 2-0
1. Rose Hill, 2-0
3. Collegiate, 1-1
3. Wellington, 1-1
5. Clearwater, 0-2
5. Mulvane, 0-2
Central Plains League Boys
1. Belle Plaine, 3-0
1. Trinity Academy, 3-0
3. Chaparral, 2-1
3. Cheney, 2-1
5. Kingman, 1-1
6. Conway Springs, 1-2
7. Garden Plain, 0-1
8. Independent, 0-2
9. Douglass, 0-3
9. Medicine Lodge, 0-3
Central Plains League Girls
1. Cheney, 3-0
2. Garden Plain, 2-0
3. Conway Springs, 2-1
3. Medicine Lodge, 2-1
5. Kingman, 1-1
6. Trinity Academy, 1-2
6. Chaparral, 1-2
6. Douglass, 1-2
9. Independent, 0-2
10. Belle Plaine, 0-3
Comments