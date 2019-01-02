Varsity Basketball

League standings: Shake-up atop the City League after first game of 2019

By Hayden Barber

January 02, 2019 11:51 PM

Bishop Carroll suffered its first loss of the 2018-19 season on Wednesday as Wichita Northwest beat the Golden Eagles with a buzzer-beater.
Bishop Carroll suffered its first loss of the 2018-19 season on Wednesday as Wichita Northwest beat the Golden Eagles with a buzzer-beater. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

City League Boys

1. Wichita Heights, 6-0

1. Wichita Southeast, 6-0

3. Wichita East, 4-2

3. Bishop Carroll, 4-2

5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3-4

6. Wichita South, 2-4

7. Wichita West, 2-5

8. Wichita Northwest, 1-5

9. Wichita North, 0-6

City League Girls

1. Wichita Heights, 6-0

2. Bishop Carroll, 5-1

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5-2

4. Wichita Northwest, 3-3

4. Wichita South, 3-3

4. Wichita Southeast, 3-3

7. Wichita East, 2-4

8. Wichita West, 1-5

9. Wichita North, 0-6

AVCTL I Boys

1. Maize, 4-0

2. Salina Central, 2-0

2. Campus, 3-1

4. Newton, 2-2

5. Hutchinson, 0-2

6. Derby, 0-3

7. Salina South, 0-4

AVCTL I Girls

1. Derby, 3-0

2. Maize, 3-1

3. Newton, 2-1

4. Salina Central, 1-1

4. Hutchinson, 1-1

6. Campus, 1-3

7. Salina South, 0-4

AVCTL II Boys

1. Andover Central, 5-0

2. Arkansas City, 2-1

2. Valley Center, 1-0

4. Andover, 2-2

5. Eisenhower, 1-2

6. Goddard, 0-3

6. Maize South, 0-3

AVCTL II Girls

1. Maize South, 3-0

1. Goddard, 3-0

3. Andover Central, 3-2

3. Eisenhower, 2-1

5. Valley Center, 0-1

6. Andover, 0-3

6. Arkansas City, 0-3

AVCTL III Boys

1. McPherson, 2-0

1. Circle, 2-0

3. Augusta, 1-1

3. El Dorado, 1-1

5. Buhler, 0-2

5. Winfield, 0-2

AVCTL III Girls

1. Circle, 2-0

1. McPherson, 2-0

3. Augusta, 1-1

3. Winfield, 1-1

5. Buhler, 0-2

5. El Dorado, 0-2

AVCTL IV Boys

1. Andale, 2-0

1. Rose Hill, 2-0

3. Wellington, 1-1

3. Collegiate, 1-1

5. Mulvane, 0-2

5. Clearwater, 0-2

AVCTL IV Girls

1. Andale, 2-0

1. Rose Hill, 2-0

3. Collegiate, 1-1

3. Wellington, 1-1

5. Clearwater, 0-2

5. Mulvane, 0-2

Central Plains League Boys

1. Belle Plaine, 3-0

1. Trinity Academy, 3-0

3. Chaparral, 2-1

3. Cheney, 2-1

5. Kingman, 1-1

6. Conway Springs, 1-2

7. Garden Plain, 0-1

8. Independent, 0-2

9. Douglass, 0-3

9. Medicine Lodge, 0-3

Central Plains League Girls

1. Cheney, 3-0

2. Garden Plain, 2-0

3. Conway Springs, 2-1

3. Medicine Lodge, 2-1

5. Kingman, 1-1

6. Trinity Academy, 1-2

6. Chaparral, 1-2

6. Douglass, 1-2

9. Independent, 0-2

10. Belle Plaine, 0-3

