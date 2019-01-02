Freshman scores 22 in fourth quarter, including buzzer-beater, over state runner-up

In just her sixth girls high school basketball game, she already has a buzzer-beater.

Wichita Northwest freshman Isis Sanders scored 22 of her 25 points, including a game-winning three-pointer, in the Grizzlies’ 54-53 road win over Bishop Carroll. Carroll is coming off a Kansas Class 5A state championship game appearance. Northwest was 2-3 coming into Wednesday night.

“I guess I was just jelling,” Sanders said.

After Carroll freshman Kendall Forbes hit a pair of free throws with about six seconds to go, the Golden Eagles led by two. Northwest inbounded and needed to find Sanders’ hot hand. The Grizzlies did on the right side of the three-point line.

With short time, Sanders hesitated as she looked to her teammate open in the corner, but she pulled up and drained the shot at the buzzer to hand the Golden Eagles their first loss of the 2018-19 season and their first to Northwest since 2011.

Sanders said she had never hit a shot like that in her life.

“Our team effort was incredible,” she said. “I’ve never seen us play like that together. Honestly, I feel like we came through a lot of adversity during the game. We are kind of the underdogs in the City League. But even in the games we’ve lost, we’ve been right there with everybody.

“It’s just that extra effort that we needed, and we had it tonight.”