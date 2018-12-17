State rankings: See where Kansas basketball’s best stack up before winter break

After scortching starts to the 2018-19 season, some of the Wichita’s top teams have cracked into the latest state rankings.

Here are the final ranks from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association ahead of the winter break (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Wichita Southeast

3. Lawrence

4. Lawrence Free State

5. Washburn Rural

6. Shawnee Mission South

7. Olathe North

8. Wichita East

9. Topeka

10. Garden City

Class 6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe South

4. Blue Valley North

5. Liberal

6. Manhattan

7. Topeka

8. Olathe East

9. Lawrence

10. Mill Valley

Class 5A Boys

1. Wichita Heights

2. Salina Central

3. Andover Central

4. Maize

5. Basehor-Linwood

6. Arkansas City

7. Pittsburg

8. Emporia

9. KC Washington

10. Bonner Springs

Class 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. BIshop Carroll

3. Goddard

4. Maize South

5. McPherson

6. Blue Valley Southwest

7. Wichita Heights

8. Maize

9. Spring Hill

10. Highland Park

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Trinity Academy

4. Anderson County

5. Andale

6. Independence

7. Parsons

8. Augusta

9. Topeka-Hayden

10. Chapman

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Circle

4. Baldwin

5. Labette County

6. Abilene

7. Nickerson

8. Andale

9. Ulysses

10. Augusta

Class 3A Boys

1. Girard

2. Cheney

3. Sabetha

4. Halstead

5. Maur Hill

6. Belle Plaine

7. Santa Fe Trail

8. Beloit

9. Baxter Springs

10. Phillipsburg

Class 3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Clay Center

3. Eureka

4. Cheney

5. Jefferson West

6. Halstead

7. Holton

8. Girard

9. Erie

10. Riley County

Class 2A Boys

1. Inman

2. Lawrence Seabury Academy

3. Ness City

4. Hoxie

5. St. Mary’s Colgan

6. Jackson Heights

7. Yates Center

8. Stanton County

9. Hutchinson Trinity

10. Pratt-Skyline

Class 2A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Inman

3. Jackson Heights

4. Hoxie

5. St. Mary’s Colgan

6. Trego Community

7. West Elk

8. Wabaunsee

9. Jefferson County North

10. Meade

Class 1A Boys

1. Central Plains

2. South Gray

3. Washington County

4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified

5. St. John-Hudson

6. Hanover

7. Little River

8. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

9. Northern Valley

10. Berean Academy

Class 1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Frankfort

4. Spearville

5. Centralia

6. South Central

7. Hanover

8. Rural Vista

9. Beloit-St. John’s Tipton

10. Thunder Ridge