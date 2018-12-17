State rankings: See where Kansas basketball’s best stack up before winter break

After scortching starts to the 2018-19 season, some of the Wichita’s top teams have cracked into the latest state rankings.
Here are the final ranks from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association ahead of the winter break (teams in the Wichita area are in bold):
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Lawrence
4. Lawrence Free State
5. Washburn Rural
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Olathe North
8. Wichita East
9. Topeka
10. Garden City
Class 6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Manhattan
7. Topeka
8. Olathe East
9. Lawrence
10. Mill Valley
Class 5A Boys
1. Wichita Heights
2. Salina Central
3. Andover Central
4. Maize
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Arkansas City
7. Pittsburg
8. Emporia
9. KC Washington
10. Bonner Springs
Class 5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. BIshop Carroll
3. Goddard
4. Maize South
5. McPherson
6. Blue Valley Southwest
7. Wichita Heights
8. Maize
9. Spring Hill
10. Highland Park
Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Trinity Academy
4. Anderson County
5. Andale
6. Independence
7. Parsons
8. Augusta
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Chapman
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Circle
4. Baldwin
5. Labette County
6. Abilene
7. Nickerson
8. Andale
9. Ulysses
10. Augusta
Class 3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Cheney
3. Sabetha
4. Halstead
5. Maur Hill
6. Belle Plaine
7. Santa Fe Trail
8. Beloit
9. Baxter Springs
10. Phillipsburg
Class 3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Clay Center
3. Eureka
4. Cheney
5. Jefferson West
6. Halstead
7. Holton
8. Girard
9. Erie
10. Riley County
Class 2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Ness City
4. Hoxie
5. St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Jackson Heights
7. Yates Center
8. Stanton County
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Pratt-Skyline
Class 2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Inman
3. Jackson Heights
4. Hoxie
5. St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Trego Community
7. West Elk
8. Wabaunsee
9. Jefferson County North
10. Meade
Class 1A Boys
1. Central Plains
2. South Gray
3. Washington County
4. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
5. St. John-Hudson
6. Hanover
7. Little River
8. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
9. Northern Valley
10. Berean Academy
Class 1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Spearville
5. Centralia
6. South Central
7. Hanover
8. Rural Vista
9. Beloit-St. John’s Tipton
10. Thunder Ridge
