The area’s four most impressive performances from Kansas high school golf regionals

The Maize South boys golf team broke 300 for the first time with a title-winning team score of 284 strokes at a Class 5A regional on Monday. Courtesy

There were plenty of local champions to emerge from Monday when the majority of the Kansas high school boys golf regional tournaments wrapped up play.

Here are the top four storylines from the area:

1. Grant Waggoner helps Maize South crack 300 for the first time

The Mavericks appear to be peaking at just the right time. After winning the AV-CTL Div. I championship, Maize South followed it up with a season-best team score of 284 strokes to win a Class 5A regional title at Salina Municipal Golf Course on Monday.

No one played better than Maize South sophomore Grant Waggoner, whose previous career-best was 78 and improved that by 10 strokes with a 2-under round of 68 to win individual medalist honors.

Maize South had two other golfers fire season-low rounds with junior Layton Love (70, second) and junior Taben Armstrong (72, fourth). Another junior, Kyle Kasitz, shot a 74 to finish sixth, while junior Spencer Goering and sophomore Maverick Guinn rounded out the team.

2. Kapaun continues its dominant march to 5A state tournament

The squad that all 5A teams are chasing heading into the state tournament next week is Kapaun Mount Carmel, which once again showed its potency on Monday by winning a 5A regional hosted at Crestview Country Club with an even-par team score of 288 strokes.

The Crusaders put four golfers in the top-five, as senior Brent Reintjes took home individual honors with a 3-under score of 69, freshman Asher Whitaker was runner-up at 71 and sophomore Quaid Oliver and freshman Noah Pirtle were tied for fifth place with a score of 74. Sophomores Spencer Seachris and Gabe Grier rounded out the team.

3. Lucas Scheufler fires 4-under round to help Trinity win team title

No one shot a lower round at a regional meet than Trinity senior Lucas Scheufler, who fired a 4-under round of 68 at Eagles Pub and Golf course in Kingman to win individual medalist honors by eight strokes over the field in a Class 3A regional tournament.

He also helped the Knights pull out a close race with Cheney to win the regional championship by two strokes with a team score of 327. Trinity also had top-10 performances from seniors Kordell Webb (83, sixth) and John Heuer (84, seventh).

4. Wellington’s Blake Saffell goes under par to win regional title

Blake Saffell won the individual honors by eight strokes at the Class 4A regional held on his home course, Wellington Golf Club, as the Wellington senior fired a 1-under round of 69 on Monday.

Saffell also led Wellington to the team title, as senior Jace Lawrence (80, third), junior Deitrek Gill (85, fifth), junior Laken Smith (85, fifth) and junior Brett Wyckoff (86, eighth) were all medalists. Senior Peyton Linker rounded out the team.

KSHSAA state qualifiers

The top three teams and top five individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to next week’s state tournaments, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Class 6A will be held at Quail Ridge in Winfield, Class 5A will be held at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Class 4A will be held at Mariah Hills in Dodge City, Class 3A will be held at Hesston Golf Course, Class 2A will be held at Salina Municipal and Class 1A will be held at Emporia Municipal.

Class 6A

Teams

Hutchinson (Ty Adkins, so.; Wyatt Johnson, sr.; Brock Southern, sr.; Carter Young, sr.; Ben Patterson, jr.; Hayden Bloesser, jr.)

Individuals

Jesus Argello, jr., Wichita North

Cael Asmann, fr., Derby

Jaydon Carruthers, fr., Derby

Cameron Connolly, jr., Wichita East

Andrew Fisher, sr., Wichita Northwest

Hayden Smith, sr., Derby.

Class 5A

Teams

Bishop Carroll (Grayson Murphy, sr.; Jack Stuckey, jr.; Noah Holtzman, so.; Colby Hays, so.; James Brennan, jr.; Pearce Lashley, so.)

Goddard Eisenhower (Carson Wright, fr.; Emery Kaylor, jr.; Jack Elliott, jr.; Parker Steven, sr.; Tyler Hardtarfer, fr.; Brody Scafe, fr.)

Kapaun Mount Carmel (Brent Reintjes, sr.; Asher Whitaker, fr.; Quaid Oliver, so.; Noah Pirtle, fr.; Spencer Seachris, so.; Gabe Grier, so.)

Maize South (Grant Waggoner, so.; Layton Love, jr.; Taben Armstrong, jr.; Kyle Kasitz, jr.; Spencer Goering, jr.; Maverick Guinn, so.)

Individuals

Caden Bastian, so., Valley Center

Austin Goodrum, sr., Andover Central

James Hill, jr., Andover

Grier Jones, so., Maize

Caleb Koontz, jr., Newton

Trent Sutherland, sr., Arkansas City

Class 4A

Teams

Augusta (Chadd Brown, jr.; Chance Kohls, jr.; Dylan Slusser, so.; Brock Hallmark, jr.; Josh Manahan, sr.; Caden Pressnell, jr.)

Buhler (Logan Day, so.; Max Alexander, sr.; Will Yates, sr.; Ethan Schwartzkopf, fr.; Preston Gover, sr.; Teagan Tustian, sr.)

McPherson (Trakker French, so.; Augustus Ruddle, jr.; Parker VanCampen, jr.; Trey Buckbee, jr.; Neill Raymond, sr.; Cooper Bruce, so.)

Mulvane (Ian Moore, sr.; Gerald Collier, sr.; Rhyse Tallman, sr.; Kyle Jones, sr.; Trent Moses, jr.; Chayton Pfannenstiel, sr.)

Pratt (Zach Vandervoort, jr.; Cooper Greiner, jr.; Brock Hudson, jr.; Tyler Reimer, jr.; Hunter Teasley, jr.; Karter Hoeme, jr.)

Wellington (Blake Saffell, sr.; Jace Lawrence, sr.; Deitrek Gill, jr.; Laken Smith, jr.; Brett Wyckoff, jr.; Peyton Linker, sr.)

Individuals

Caden Carlson, sr., Clearwater

Jacob George, sr., Winfield

Christian Hastings, sr., Clearwater

Gabe Heger, sr., Winfield

Zach Hoang, sr., Rose Hill

Karson Kuepker, sr., Andale

Class 3A

Teams

Cheney (Harrison Middleton, jr.; Keegan O’Shea, jr.; Owen Ast, jr.; Ethan Cokely, sr.; Aiden Lynch, fr.; Jenson Hoeme, jr.)

Trinity Academy (Lucas Scheufler, sr.; Kordell Webb, sr.; John Heuer, sr.; Ethan Penner, sr.; Caleb Buhler, jr.; Jack Adams, sr.)

Individuals

Conner Gagnon, so., Collegiate

Nick Grabon, jr., Collegiate

Jackson Humphreys, sr., Hesston

Lucas Roth, sr. Hesston

Luke Swan, sr., Collegiate

Class 2A

Teams

Berean Academy (Jonathan Hoover, sr.; Grant Busenitz, sr.; Andrew Templin, sr.; Luke Stucky, sr.; Braeden Templin, so.; Aiden Brown, fr.)

Sterling (Zach Surface, jr.; Lucas Gilmore, sr.; Caden Webb, sr.; Wyatt Schmidt, sr.; Braxton Linden, so.; Wyatt Beltz, jr.)

Class 1A

Teams

Hutchinson Central Christian (Cory Embers, sr.; Connor Langlais, sr.; Dawson Urwiller, sr.; Carson Hamby, jr.; Devin McConnell, sr.; Andrew Yoder, so.)

Pretty Prairie (Lucas Detter, sr.; Landon Weide, jr.; Jaiden McGinnis, so.; Brett McLeland, jr.; Gauge Stauffer, so.; Bryan Steadman, so.)

Wichita Classical (Luke Buckingham, sr.; David Darrah, sr.; Brett Buckingham, so.; Eli Eustache, so.; Preston Vitosh, jr.; Ryvers McGray, so.)