Who won league championships? Full recap of area high school boys tennis results

The Kapaun Mt. Carmel boys tennis team won the City League team championship over the weekend. Courtesy

League champions were crowned over the weekend and on Monday for the area’s Kansas high school boys tennis teams.

The Eagle has a full recap of every league meet with results listed below.

Regional tournaments are slated next with play beginning on Friday and concluding Saturday with local host sites at Wichita South (Class 6A), Riverside Tennis Center (Class 6A), Arkansas City (Class 5A), Valley Center (Class 5A), Buhler (Class 4A), El Dorado (Class 4A), Conway Springs (Class 3-1A) and Hesston (Class 3-1A).

City League

Thanks to a dual win in the regular season, Kapaun Mt. Carmel edged out Bishop Carroll for the league championship after the two teams tied for first place in the tournament scoring.

The highlight of the tournament was the showdown between Carroll senior John Steven and Kapaun junior Trevor Sweat in the No. 1 singles finals. After splitting regular-season matches, Steven prevailed in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Carroll and Kapaun again battled in the No. 2 singles final, as Carroll sophomore Barrett Steven won a three-set thriller over Kapaun freshman Jack Judkins, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

While Carroll got the better of Kapaun in singles play, the Crusaders’ doubles teams were too strong and swept both doubles titles. The senior duo of Shaemus Cowan and Bruce Meeker won in straight sets for the No. 1 doubles title over Carroll’s senior duo of Joey Iseman and Jack Samway, while Kapaun juniors Gavin Bhargava and Johnathan McIlvain also won in straight sets for the No. 2 doubles title over Carroll’s Braden Masterson and Zach Roberts.

Teams: Kapaun 66, Carroll 66, Southeast 39, East 34, West 25, Northwest 25, North 16, South 16, Heights 3.

No. 1 singles: 1. J. Steven, Carroll, def. Sweat, Kapaun, 6-3, 6-4; 3. Reyes, Northwest, def. Nguyen, Southeast, 4-0 (retired); 5. Trevizo, West, def. Yendru, East, 9-3.

No. 2 singles: 1. B. Steven, Carroll, def. Judkins, Kapaun, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; 3. Lopez, West, def. Papadatos, East, 6-1, 6-0; 5. Neal, South, def. Esparza, North, 9-5.

No. 1 doubles: 1. Cowan-Meeker, Kapaun, def. Iseman-Samway, Carroll, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Dang-Nguyen, Southeast, def. Glaghassi-Vo, East, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; 5. Neal-Carter, South, def. Darnell-Warner, Northwest, 9-7.

No. 2 doubles: 1. Bhargava-McIlvain, Kapaun, def. Roberts-Masterson, Carroll, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Lam-Bui, Southeast, def. Fowler-Yager, East, 7-5, 6-1; 5. Reese-Lopez, North, def. Butler-Dowell, Northwest, 9-4.

AV-CTL Div. I

Maize South captured both the singles and doubles championship en route to a dominant team performance to win the league title.

It was an all-Maverick final in singles play, as junior Harris Kossover edged senior Jaden Tredway in a 10-7 super tiebreaker after splitting sets. Both players picked up impressive semifinal victories, as Tredway dispatched Maize sophomore Sam Ritchie and Kossover survived a battle with Maize senior Bode Carter.

Meanwhile, in doubles play the Wright brothers continued to gear up for a state championship run, as Garrison and Grayson didn’t drop a set en route to the title. In the finals, the Wright brothers topped Maize’s top doubles team of seniors Pierson Rogers and Calvin Murrell in a 7-5, 6-4 match.

Teams: Maize South 49, Maize 38, Newton 31, Derby 24, Campus 24, Salina South 14, Hutchinson 4.

Singles: 1. Kossover, Maize South, def. Tredway, Maize South, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; 3. Ritchie, Maize, def. Carter, Maize, 6-1, 6-0; 5. Musser, Newton, def. Bush, Campus, 6-2, 6-3; 7. Franke, Derby, def. Nguyen, Campus, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; 9. Meyer, Derby, def. Claassen, Newton, 9-6; 11. Ollenburger, Hutchinson, def. Cassel, Salina South, 9-4; 13. Streeter, Salina South, def. Green, Hutchinson, retire.

Doubles: 1. Wright-Wright, Maize South, def. Rogers-Murrell, Maize, 7-5, 6-4; 3. Franz-Schloneger, Newton, def. Simmons, Bowman, Derby, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Eskridge-Krumm, Maize South, def. Petersn-Hammond, Salina South, 6-4, 6-4; 7. Musser-Thompson, Newton, def. Hinojos-Brown, Campus, 6-1, 6-4; 9. Sheldon-Miller, Maize, def. Parker-Nguyen, Campus, 9-8 (8-6); 11. McConnell-Exline, Salina South, def. Hedden-Hedden, Derby, 9-5; 13. Reneau-Thomsen, Hutchinson, def. Allen-Jackson, Hutchinson, 9-5.

AV-CTL Div. II

No team could touch Salina Central at the league meet, as the Class 5A No. 1-ranked Mustangs advanced both of their singles entries and both of their doubles entries to the title matches. Junior Connor Phelps won the singles title, while seniors Reed McHenry and Max Shaffer teamed up to claim the doubles title.

No one in singles play could take a set off either Salina Central player, but Andover freshman Paul Jittawait prevailed over Eisenhower senior Braxton Roy in a thrilling super tiebreaker, 10-8, after splitting sets in the third-place match.

After losing to Salina Central in the semifinals, the Ark City doubles team of senior Chris Arnett and freshman Oakley O’Donnell topped Andover Central sophomores Cameron Strickland and Blake Wilson in the third-place match, 7-5, 6-1.

Teams: Salina Central 52, Andover 34, Andover Central 31, Ark City 25, Goddard 16, Eisenhower 15, Valley Center 11.

Singles: 1. Phelps, Salina Central, def. Stack, Salina Central, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Jittawait, Andover, def. Roy, Eisenhower, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; 5. Spitzenberger, Andover, def. Torres, Ark City, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-8; 7. Friesen, Andover Central, def. Kear, Andover Central, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles: 1. McHenry-Shaffer, Salina Central, def. Green-Phelps, Salina Central, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Vinson-Vinson, Andover, def. Newton-Huber, Andover Central, retired; 7. Dean-Lewis, Valley Center, def. Keller-Huie, Goddard, 6-2, 6-0.

AV-CTL Div. III-IV

The league meet turned into a Collegiate-McPherson dual, as both teams would advance all of their entries to the championship matches. But the Spartans proved superior on the day, as they swept all four titles en route to a perfect score and the team title.

Collegiate senior Luke Swan only dropped a total of three games en route to the No. 1 singles title, defeating McPherson junior Jaden Fox in the finals. Collegiate freshman Sky Fujinuma claimed the No. 2 singles title in a 6-2, 6-3 victory over McPherson junior Ty Kraemer in the finals.

Collegiate’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Nick Grabon and sophomore Charles Dunne continued their undefeated season, topping McPherson’s senior duo of Brennan Gipson and Conner Glazner in the finals. The Spartans’ No. 2 doubles team of juniors Mark Feng and Charlie Nolan topped McPherson’s Alex Houston and Wesley Wurm in the finals.

Teams: Collegiate 70, McPherson 60, Wellington 40, Buhler 33, Winfield 29, Circle 23, El Dorado 23, Augusta 2.

No. 1 singles: 1. Swan, Collegiate, def. Fox, McPherson, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Cornejo, Wellington, def. Lowe, Winfield, 6-4, 6-3; 5. Green, El Dorado, def. Harder, Buhler, 9-3.

No. 2 singles: 1. Fujinuma, Collegiate, def. Kraemer, McPherson, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Worley, Wellington, def. Darrah, Buhler, 6-3, 6-1; 5. McKibban, El Dorado, def. Dobbs, Winfield, 9-5.

No. 1 doubles: 1. Grabon-Dunne, Collegiate, def. Gipson-Glazner, McPherson, 6-0, 6-3; 3. Lohrentz-Krone, Buhler, def. Allison-Middleton, Circle, 7-6 (17-15), 7-5); 5. Adams-Rademacher, Wellington, def. Ferley-Foulkes, El Dorado, 9-4.

No. 2 doubles: 1. Nolan-Feng, Collegiate, def. Wurm-Houston, McPherson, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Morris-Davis, Winfield, def. Metzger-Middleton, Circle, 7-6 (6), 6-3; 5. Wright-Norris, Wellington, def. Harden-Hilger, Buhler, 9-8 (4).

CENTRAL PLAINS

Wichita Trinity edged out a balanced field at the league meet, finishing with two more points (52) than Wichita Classical and Conway Springs to earn the team title.

The Knights were bolstered by their No. 2 entries, as sophomore Jaxon Henderson finished 4-0 in round robin play to win the No. 2 singles titles and the doubles team of Dillon and Drew Bryant upset top-seeded Classical team of Max Ball and Charlie Graham in a thrilling 14-12 super tiebreaker after splitting sets.

Sterling senior Rhain Isaac survived a battle with Trinity’s Cole Mathews in the semifinals, then finished off Conway Springs senior Colby Osner for the No. 1 singles title. In the No. 1 doubles field, Conway Springs senior duo Aidan May and Seth Ohl upset the top-seeded Trinity team of sophomores Matthew Draper and Samuel Ralston in the semifinals, but were unable to overcome the Hutch Trinity duo of Connor Harcrow and Anthony Clennan in the championship match.

Teams: Trinity 52, Classical 50, Conway Springs 50, Sterling 41, Hutch Trinity 31, South Barber 21, Chaparral 14, Douglass 12, Independent 3, Kingman 0.

No. 1 singles: 1. Isaac, Sterling, def. Osner, Conway Springs, 6-3, 6-4; 3. Kice, Classical, def. Matthews, Trinity, 7-5, 6-1; 5. Powells, Douglass, def. Myers, South Barber, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: 1. Henderson, Trinity, 4-0; 2. Shimer, Sterling, 3-1; 3. Hall, Conway Springs, 2-2; 4. Johnson, Classical, 1-3; 5. Welch, Chaparral, 0-4.

No. 1 doubles: 1. Clennan-Harcrow, Hutch Trinity, def. May-Ohl, Conway Springs, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Chouinard-Branam, Classical, def. Draper-Ralston, Trinity, 6-1, 6-2; 5. Vasquez-Rathgeber, South Barber, def. Sant-Fullbright, Sterling, 6-4, 7-5.

No. 2 doubles: 1. Bryant-Bryant, Trinity, def. Ball-Graham, Classical, 2-6, 6-4, 14-12; 3. Miller-Hageman, Hutch Trinity, def. Harding-Pfaff, Chaparral, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Jewell-Rathgeber, South Barber, def. Pauly-Stevens, Conway Springs, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

CENTRAL KANSAS

On the strength of winning both doubles titles and not finishing lower than third in singles, Hesston (63 points) was barely able to edge out Smoky Valley (61) for the league championship.

It was a dominant performance from Hesston’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Cole Deutschendorf and sophomore Micah Dahlsten, who did not drop a single game the entire day en route to the title. Hesston’s No. 2 doubles team, a senior duo of Ben Bollinger and Andrew Schmidt, also claimed the title without dropping a set, including a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in the finals.

Smoky Valley was able to match that dominance with both of its singles players, as senior Jake Lucas continued his stellar season and only dropped a total of three games on the day en route to the No. 1 singles title with a win over Hesston junior Trevor Gamble in the finals. Meanwhile, Smoky Valley sophomore Maxwell Bieker only dropped six games on the day while winning the No. 2 singles title. But the Swathers were able to pull out the team title because their No. 2 singles player, senior Josh Leinbach, was able to break seed and finish in third place to secure the team title.

Teams: Hesston 63, Smoky Valley 61, Pratt 49, Hoisington 41, Larned 25, Haven 15, Hillsboro 13, Lyons 13.

No. 1 singles: 1. Lucas, Smoky Valley, def. Gamble, Hesston, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Mooney, Hoisington, def. Doninwerth, Pratt; 5. Ratzlaff, Larned, def. Campbell, Lyons, 9-0.

No. 2 singles: 1. Bieker, Smoky Valley, def. Tatro, Pratt, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Leinbach, Hesston, def. Foltz, Hoisington, 7-6 (0), 6-2; 5. Plenert, Hillsboro, def. Figger, Larned, 9-2.

No. 1 doubles: 1. Deutschendorf-Dahlsten, Hesston, def. Leicher-Nelson, Smoky Valley, 6-0, 6-0; 3. THompson-Thompson, Pratt, def. Applequist-Theis, Larned, 6-3, 6-3; 5. Jaquez-Wagoner, Haven, def. Haxton-Maier, Hoisington, 9-6.

No. 2 doubles: 1. Bollinger-Schmidt, Hesston, def. Morris-Woydziak, Hoisington, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Dishman-Gordon, Pratt, def. Bean-Johnson, Smoky Valley, 2-6, 7-5 (10-5); 5. Mulligan-Shingleton, Haven, def. Cruz-Cruz, Hillsboro, 9-3.