Maize South headlines list of 50 of the top Kansas high school boys tennis players

Maize South senior Jaden Tredway has goals of contending for the Class 5A singles championship this season. Courtesy

Chasing the Class 5A singles championship has been on the mind of Maize South’s Jaden Tredway for nearly two years now.

Since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out last season for everyone in Kansas last spring, Tredway now has one final chance at the title in his senior season after finishing sixth place at the 5A state tournament in 2019.

The missed season last year has only motivated him for this season, as Tredway is off to a 6-1 start in singles play.

“It definitely added more fuel to the fire,” Tredway said. “I think everyone was really looking forward to playing and then obviously it didn’t happen. I think that’s made us work twice as hard in the offseason because we know how much this season means.”

Tredway is arguably the top singles player in the Wichita area this season, while Maize South might have the most loaded roster with the brother doubles team of Garrison and Grayson Wright also a state title contender. Junior singles player Harris Kossover and the doubles team of Landon Eskridge and Mitch Krumm are why the Mavericks are currently ranked No. 2 in the 5A team rankings.

“We’re all very fortunate to be together at the same time,” Tredway said. “We get to practice against each other every day, so we’re going against really good players every day in practice unlike some other teams. I think that’s only going to help us play better.”

Maize South coach Brian Vancuren believes Tredway, as well as the Mavericks, have the potential to come away from the state tournament this spring with some serious hardware.

“Jaden’s game has never been the prettiest, but what stands out about him is he just out-smarts people,” Vancuren said. “He’s always trying to read his opponents and mapping out their next move. He’s just a very smart player. And that’s why I think he’ll be one of the favorites to win it all for sure.”

As the boys tennis season begins, here are 50 of the Wichita-area’s top players:

50 of the top Wichita-area players

Note: Players are sorted in alphabetical order.

1. Kade Adams, Wellington senior

2. Isaak Bowman, Derby sophomore

3. Bode Carter, Maize senior

4. Sam Claassen, Newton senior

5. Jax Cornejo, Wellington sophomore

6. Shae Cowan, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

7. Micah Dahlsten, Hesston sophomore

8. Logan Dean, Valley Center junior

9. Cole Deutschendorf, Hesston senior

10. Charlie Dunne, Collegiate junior

11. Landon Eskridge, Maize South senior

12. Jaden Fox, McPherson junior

13. Justin Franz, Newton sophomore

14. Nick Grabon, Collegiate junior

15. Brennan Gipson, McPherson senior

16. Conner Glazner, McPherson senior

17. Hayden Greene, El Dorado junior

18. Andrew Huie, Goddard junior

19. Paul Jittawait, Andover freshman

20. Jack Judkins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

21. Harris Kossover, Maize South junior

22. Ty Kraemer, McPherson senior

23. Mich Krumm, Maize South sophomore

24. Aydin Lewis, Valley Center senior

25. Jacob Lucas, Smoky Valley senior

26. Cole Mathews, Trinity Academy junior

27. Bruce Meeker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

28. Calvin Murrell, Maize senior

29. Max Musser, Newton senior

30. Seth Newton, Andover Central junior

31. Colby Osner, Conway Springs senior

32. Carson Rademacher, Wellington junior

33. Grant Ramsey, Collegiate senior

34. Frank Reyes, Northwest senior

35. Sam Richey, Maize sophomore

36. Pierson Rogers, Maize senior

37. Braxton Roy, Eisenhower senior

38. Alex Schaeffer, Andover senior

39. Jonah Schloneger, Newton senior

40. Scott Simmons, Derby junior

41. Daniel Steck, Andover Central senior

42. Barrett Steven, Bishop Carroll sophomore

43. John Steven, Bishop Carroll senior

44. Cameron Strickland, Andover Central

45. Luke Swan, Collegiate senior

46. Trevor Sweat, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

47. Jaden Tredway, Maize South senior

48. Ezekiel Thompson, Newton senior

49. Garrison Wright, Maize South senior

50. Grayson Wright, Maize South junior

City League team previews

Bishop Carroll: Johnny Steven, sr.; Barrett Steven, so.; Joey Iseman, sr.; Zachary Roberts, jr.; Jack Samway, sr.; Braden Masterson, sr.

East: Jaden Vo; Avi Yendru; Eli Glaghai; Collin Yager.

Heights: Eli Chouinard, fr.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Trevor Sweat, jr.; Jack Judkins, fr.; Shae Cowan, sr.; Bruce Meeker, sr.; Zach Herman, so.; Jackson Reusser, jr.

North: Eder Lopez; Julian Daniels.

Northwest: Frank Reyes, sr.; Greg Darnell, sr.; Liam Cavallaro, jr.; Nick Butler, sr.; Austin Dowell, jr.; Kristian Urbano, fr.

West: Pedro Trevizo, so.; Isaiah Crabtree, jr.; David Lopez, jr.; Jose Trevizo, jr.; Juan Gonzalez, jr.; Pedro Garcia, jr.

Other area team previews

Andover: Alex Schaeffer, sr.; Blaine Spitzenberger, jr.; Pau Jittawait, fr.; Jack Vinson, jr.; Clay Vinson, so.; Chris Harris, so.

Andover Central: Daniel Steck, sr.; Seth Newton, jr.

Campus: Jacob Bush, so.; Ryan Nguyen, so.; Alec Hinojos, sr.; Lleyton Brown, sr.; Michael Nguyen, sr.; Matthew Wood, sr.; Ethan Denning, sr.; Dallas Parker, jr.

Collegiate: Luke Swan, sr.; Nick Grabon, jr.; Grant Ramsey, sr.; Charlie Dunne, jr.

Conway Springs: Colby Osner, sr.; Aidan May, sr.; Seth Ohl, sr.

Derby: Scott Simmons, jr.; Isaak Bowman, so.; Evan Franke, jr.; Pierre Mason, jr.; Ben Palivan, sr.; Alex Hedden, jr.

Eisenhower: Braxton Roy, sr.; Spencer Russell, sr.; Dylan Aldrete, sr.

El Dorado: Hayden Greene, jr.; John Ferley, jr.; Kyler McKibban, sr.

Goddard: Andrew Huier, jr.; Jack Enegren, jr.; Isaac Keller, so.; Cole Albert, jr.; Brooks Lubbers, fr.; Aaron Wolfe, jr.

Hesston: Cole Deutschendorf, sr.; Micah Dahlsten, so.; Trevor Gamble, jr.; Ben Bollinger, sr.

Hillsboro: Noah Bartel, sr.; Ethan Plenert, sr.; Henry Hein, sr.; Tristan Rathbone, jr.; Lane Rogers.

Maize: Bode Carter, sr.; Calvin Murrell, sr.; Pierson Rogers, sr.; Sam Ritchie, so.

Maize South: Jaden Tredway, sr.; Garrison Wright, sr.; Landon Eskridge, sr.; Grayson Wright, jr.; Harris Kossover, jr.; Mitch Krumm, so.

McPherson: Brennan Gipson, sr.; Conner Glazner, sr.; Alex Houston, sr.; Jaden Fox, jr.; Tyler Bontrager, jr.

Newton: Max Musser, sr.; Ezekiel Thompson, sr.; Jonah Schloneger, sr.; Samuel Claassen, sr.; Justin Franz, so.; Otis Musser, so.

Smoky Valley: Jake Lucas, sr.; Max Bieker, so.

Trinity: Cole Mathews, J.J. Henderson;

Valley Center: Logan Dean, jr.; Aydin Lewis, sr.; Dominic Santiago, sr.; Matthew Allbritten, jr.; Braden Maltz, jr.; Kyler Palmer, jr.

Wellington: Kade Adams, sr.; Jax Cornejo, so.; Jack Wright, so.; Carson Rademacher, jr.; Justin Norris, jr.; Hunter Worley, fr.