Kansas high school girls swimming: 50 of the top swimmers in the Wichita area

Wichita East coach Joe Hutchinson (from left), Ariana Dirkzwager and Astrid Dirkzwager The Wichita Eagle

With the 2021 Kansas high school girls swimming season underway, here’s a look at 50 of the top swimmers from the Wichita area.

Here are 10 of the best swimmers with

1. Zoe Winter, Bishop Carroll junior

A four-time state champion from her freshman season, Winter is the defending 5-1A champion in the 200 IM and 100 fly. She currently has the fastest 200 free time (1:57.68) in the state.

2. Ariana Dirkzwager, East junior

After finishing runner-up in the 200 free and 500 free at the 6A state meet as a freshman, Dirkzwager will be pushing for a title this season. She currently has the fastest 6A time in the 100 free (56.13) and the second-fastest 6A time in the 200 IM (2:15.25).

3. Claire Conover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

She currently has the No. 1 time in 5-1A in the 100 back (1:02.30), although she took second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breast at the state meet as a sophomore.

4. Natalie Neugent, Andover junior

A pair of runner-up finishes at the 5-1A state meet as a freshman in the 50 free and 100 free have Neugent poised for a title in the sprints this season.

5. Baylor McPherson, East senior

She finished runner-up in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 back two years ago at the 6A state meet. She currently has the third-fastest 6A time in the 50 free (25.51) and fifth-fastest 6A time in the 100 back (1:02.89).

6. Olivia Orth, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

One of the top distance swimmers in the state, she finished third in the 200 free and fourth in the 500 free at 5-1A state as a freshman. Orth currently has the sixth-fastest times in 5-1A this season in both the 200 free (2:10.18) and 500 free (5:45.84).

7. Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize senior

A pair of fourth-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 free at the 5-1A state meet two years ago have set Blasdel up to be one of the fastest sprinters in the state this season.

8. Rachel Bailey, Bishop Carroll senior

Already off to a big senior year, Bailey currently has the third-best 5-1A time in the 500 free (5:33.43) and fourth-best 5-1A time in the 200 free (2:03.66). She finished sixth place at the 5-1A state meet in both of those events as a sophomore.

9. Cindy Broadrick, Heights senior

After finishing fourth in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 back as a sophomore at the 5-1A state meet, Broadrick will take on the challenge of 6A this season. She currently has the sixth-best 6A time in the 200 free (2:07.65) and the eighth-best 6A time in the 500 free (5:50.51).

10. Sydney Le, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Another two-time individual event medalist as a freshman, Le finished third in the 100 back and eighth in the 100 fly at the last 5-1A state meet. She currently has the sixth-fastest 5-1A time in the 100 fly (1:07.43) and 10th-fastest 5-1A time in the 100 back (1:06.98).

40 other top area swimmers

Note: The list is sorted by alphabetical order.

11. Lauren Anton, Newton junior

12. Alex Bailey, Bishop Carroll junior

13. Bryanna Bailey, Bishop Carroll freshman

14. Elizabeth Barclay, Derby sophomore

15. Reagan Bayliff, Andover senior

16. Shelby Beckmann, Northwest junior

17. Val Bequette, Maize South senior

18. Lexie Biby, Bishop Carroll senior

19. Isabelle Blasdel, Maize sophomore

20. Natalee Clark, Bishop Carroll senior

21. Georgia Devine, Circle sophomore

22. Lauren Giroux, Maize South senior

23. Emma Henry, Andover junior

24. Skylar Haag, Collegiate senior

25. Reese Isom, Winfield freshman

26. Abby Jones, East freshman

27. Marie Loest, North freshman

28. Karol Lopez-Mejia, Bishop Carroll sophomore

29. Jensen Lynnes, Winfield sophomore

30. Grace Martin, Independent junior

31. Izzy McCabe, Derby freshman

32. Lily McClintock, Trinity Academy junior

33. Trinity McDowell, Northwest sophomore

34. Kayla Milligan, Valley Center freshman

35. Emma Moore, Winfield freshman

36. Madelyn Morrell, Buhler junior

37. Andrea Nguyen, East junior

38. Teagen Patterson, Bishop Carroll freshman

39. Marissa Pearcy, McPherson junior

40. Karis Reynaga, Bishop Carroll sophomore

41. Sayler Roberts, Campus sophomore

42. Camille Robertson, Andover Central freshman

43. Emily Sprowls, Maize sophomore

44. Emery Squires, Derby junior

45. Caroline Tipton, Valley Center junior

46. Sydney Turner, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

47. Lily Valentas, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

48. Megan Walls, Trinity Academy junior

49. Spencer Will-Gallegos, Maize senior

50. Grace Wunch, Maize junior

City League team previews

Bishop Carroll: Zoe Winter, jr.; Lexie Biby, sr.; Rachel Bailey, sr.; Natalee Clark, sr.; Karis Reynaga, so.; Teagen Patterson, fr.; Alex Bailey, jr.; Bryanna Bailey, fr.; Cadence Means, jr.; Karol Lopez-Mejia, so.

East: Baylor McPherson, sr.; Ariana Dirkzwager, jr.; Andrea Nguyen, jr.; Sophia Randle, jr.; Abby Jones, fr.

Heights: Cindy Broadrick, sr.; Ivie Kierl, sr.; Zoey Tauanu’u, sr.; Katy Thompson, so.; Willow Hornbaker, fr.; Kenzie Lovell, jr.; Erica Filippi, jr.; Kayla Black, sr.; Elizabeth McCollom, sr.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Claire Conover, sr.; Annie Gipson, sr.; Annie Nguyen, sr.; Lily Valentas, sr.; Olivia Orth, jr.; Sydney Le, jr.; Mikeala Meyer, sr.; Sydney Turner, fr.

North: Marie Loest, fr.; Skyler Barnes, so.

Northwest: Shelby Beckmann, jr.; Trinity McDowell, so.

Southeast: Suzy Jacobs, so.; Mia McCormick, so.; Lily Young, jr.; Darah Alvarado, sr.

Other area team previews

Andover: Reagan Bayliff, sr.; Jill Dean, sr.; Natalie Neugent, jr.; Emma Henry, jr.; Sami McClellen, jr.; Libby Chaffin, sr.

Andover Central: Claire Kreuger, sr.; Camille Robertson, fr.

Buhler: Madelyn Morrell, jr.

Campus: Jessi Bernal, sr.; Penelope Riegel, sr.; Sayler Roberts, so.; Hayley Buller, so.; Capucine Hunault, jr.; Nanna Buetikofer, jr.; April Richards, so.; Emily Howard, jr.

Circle: Georgia Devine, so.; Ella Stephens, jr., Hayley DeVaughn, so.

Classical: Elizabeth Cahn, jr.

Collegiate: Skylar Haag, sr.; Katherine Grace, so.

Derby: Lexi Pitts, sr.; Laci Simon, sr.; Emery Squires, jr.; Sophia DiGregorio, sr.; Marlee Moeder, jr.; Elizabeth Barclay, so.; Izzy McCabe, fr.; Mia Dreiling, so.; Anna Arbogast, so.

Hutchinson: Belanna Bryant, jr.; Claire Fee, sr.; Isabelle Kongable, jr.; Brandi Porter, fr.; Makenzie Suppes, fr.; Elise Williams, jr.

Independent: Grace Martin, jr.

Maize: Brooklyn Blasdel, sr.; Spencer Will-Gallegos, sr.; Cora Barlett, sr.; Grace Wunch, jr.; Isabelle Blasdel, so.; Emily Sprowls, so.; Emmalynn Kohl, so.; Ariana Beggs, so.

Maize South: Vali Bequette, sr.; Lauren Giroux, sr.; Stephanie Ramirez, sr.; Christina Wagner, sr.; Sidney Sheern, so.; Violet Strong, so.

Marion: Amy Gayle, jr.; Caitlin Thornhill, fr.

McPherson: Danica Brunk, fr.; Alexis Smith, fr.; Marissa Pearcy, jr.; Kierstan Trost, jr.; Avery Vanderwege, jr.; Karik Elliott, sr.; Zoey Whorton, sr.

Newton: Lauren Anton, jr.; Libby Crawford, sr.; Acacia Penner, sr.; Madison Horton, so.;

Rose Hill: Josie Belden, fr.; Maddie Ivy, so.; Makayla Kiser, so.; Grace Koehn, fr.; Jenna McCulloch, jr.; Hattie Mills, jr.; Jaidyn Myers, so.; MacKenzie Thrush, fr.; Zoe Woodrome, so.

Trinity Academy: Maddy McDaniel, sr.; Lily McClintock, jr.; Megan Walls, jr.; Ashtyn Butcher, so.; Riley Bennett, so.; Jaydn Hayes, sr.; Gracen Truskett, so.; Ava Hawks, fr.; Evyn Bishop, jr.

Valley Center: Caroline Tipton, jr.; Kayla Milligan, fr.

Winfield: Jensen Lynnes, so.; Reese Isom, fr.; Emma Moore, fr.; Ella Kohpay, fr.