‘Willing to suffer’: Bishop Carroll junior runs through the pain to win second title

Bishop Carroll junior Hope Jackson battled against a vocal cord dysfunction to win her second straight Class 5A state championship on Saturday at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. The Wichita Eagle

Running looks easy for Bishop Carroll junior Hope Jackson, the reigning Kansas Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Jackson once again made winning look effortless on Saturday when she won her second straight Class 5A championship in a time of 18 minutes, 58 seconds at the 5-kilometer course at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta.

But what many spectators didn’t know was that Jackson was in pain during the entire race, as the junior has been battling against a vocal cord dysfunction that she says is a struggle when she runs in windy conditions like Saturday morning.

“My vocal cords seize up when I run, so it’s like I’m breathing through a straw,” Jackson said. “It hurts my lungs really bad and it’s hard to catch air.

“I just have to dig down and suck it up. I want to win more than I want that to bother me.”

It was a performance that astounded Carroll coach Cory Swords.

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of great runners and a lot of tough runners and Hope ranks right up there at the top of the toughest runners I’ve ever coached,” Swords said.

“Hope does all of the little things right and she works hard and she’s willing to suffer. It just shows the type of person she is that even when she has something like that, she’s not going to let it hold her back and not perform and not do what she knows she’s capable of doing.”

The condition was discovered in February and Jackson was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City to make sure there was nothing wrong with her lungs. After being cleared, Jackson said it’s a matter of pain tolerance when she runs now. Anxiety also makes the condition worse and Saturday’s race was full of tension when it was clear early in the race that she was going to be running in pain.

Brett Jackson said he was amazed by his daughter’s toughness.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I don’t know how she does it,” Brett Jackson said. “I’m impressed every single week. This one was very special. I can’t be prouder.”

While Jackson won the individual title for Carroll, Maize South snuck past by a single point to top Carroll for the 5A team championship. It was the first time since 2004 that a public school won the girls 5A title.

“We knew this year that we had the opportunity to win it,” said Maize South senior Alexa Rios, who led the Mavericks with a fifth-place finish. “We just had so much grit on the team this year. Even though I didn’t run my best race individually, this is the best way to end my senior year with a team championship.”

Rios said she was worried she “ruined it for everybody” when she didn’t finish higher, but when she turned around and saw the strong performances from her teammates she was encouraged.

Bowi Sargent (19:51, 10th) and Britton Kelly (19:53, 11th) both delivered all-state performances for Maize South, while Sage Pauly (20:18, 21st) and Kennedy Mitchell (20:31, 23rd) rounded out the team score of 58 points, one more than Carroll’s 59.

“I’m so proud of (Mitchell). It’s her first year running, she’s never ran before and she started out toward the back of the race but just kept moving up and moving up,” Maize South coach Amber McVicar said. “She was our fifth score and that’s what really helped us out.”

It was the second state title in Maize South’s program history.

“It’s the best feeling that I could have,” Rios said. “The only thing I wanted for this year was for them to experience this. I wanted it for them, not for me. I’m so proud of these girls.”

Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Erik Enriquez won the Class 5A state champoinship on Saturday at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. Taylor Eldridge The Wichita Eagle

In the 5A boys race, Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Erik Enriquez completed his ascent with a state championship run in his senior year. A week after breaking the school record, Enriquez finished his senior season undefeated by winning the 5A title in 15:43 — eight seconds ahead of Carroll’s Carson McEachern.

To some, that level of dominance was a surprise considering he finished 14th at the state meet last season.

“We knew that he had this in him,” Kapaun coach Gage Garcia said. “He actually did a track season in the spring and ran really well, just nobody got to see it. So maybe it seemed like more of a surprise to other people, but we thought this was coming.”

But that didn’t mean Enriquez didn’t face adversity. He actually broke a toe just before the start of the season, an injury that sidelined him from running for two weeks.

“I had to lay off the running, but I still kept it up with swimming and biking,” Enriquez said. “I was pretty down when it happened, but then I realized if I kept working maybe I can rest my legs and work other muscles without putting a strain on my body. I think it may have actually worked in my favor.”

Enriquez let other runners take the lead and run into the wind for the first mile before he started to make his move. By the 3-kilometer mark, Enriquez said he felt like he had secured the win.

“As soon as they gave me an inch, I was going to take the mile,” Enriquez said. “I conditioned all summer and put in lots and lots of miles and did all of the crazy workouts my coach put together. I hated them in the moment, but I knew that they were all working toward this moment. Every mile was worth it.”

St. Thomas Aquinas won the boys title with a score of 32 points, as Thomas Hazen (third), Logan Seger (fourth), Ashton Higgerson (seventh) and Aidan Grantham (14th) all delivered all-state performances. In the girls race, Mill Valley’s Katie Schwartzkopf finished runner-up in a time of 19:04.