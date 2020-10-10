Girls tennis state qualifiers: Andover’s Sinclair sisters team up for championship

The sister duo of Emma Sinclair (right) and Sarah Sinclair (left) teamed up late in the season and won a Class 5A regional championship in doubles on Friday. The Wichita Eagle

From when they first started playing tennis as children, Emma and Sarah Sinclair, separated by just one year, have never played against or with one another.

“It was always Sarah stays over there and I stay over here,” Emma Sinclair said. “We always did our own thing.”

But with Emma’s high school tennis career at Andover nearing completion, the Sinclair sisters have joined together to pursue the Class 5A doubles championship.

Playing in just their fourth tournament together, Emma and Sarah Sinclair, now a senior and junior at Andover, won all four of their matches in straight sets on Saturday to capture a regional title at Wichita State. With a 13-1 record, the Sinclairs will try to win a state title together on their home court starting Friday when Andover hosts Day 1 of the Class 5A championships.

“I can’t even describe how special this is to be able to play with my sister,” Emma Sinclair said. “We’ve never played together before, so I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my senior season.”

“I love playing with her,” Sarah Sinclair added. “It’s really cool to be able to play with her in our last year together on the court.”

Teaming up together wasn’t always the plan, rather a necessity after the Kansas State High School Activities Association trimmed the number of state qualifiers out of regionals from six to four.

In the old system, Sarah, who won the AV-CTL Division II singles title on Monday, and Emma would have likely qualified in singles and been a state medalist. In fact, Sarah (sixth) and Emma (ninth) were both 5A state medalists in singles last season. But in the new system, they would have risked potentially missing state in singles altogether because arguably the four best singles players in Class 5A were grouped in the same regional — Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Clara Whitaker and Reagan Boleski and Bishop Carroll’s Paige Stranghoner and Brynn Steven.

“It hurt my team in the long run, but it forced me to pair Emma and Sarah together and that’s been so special to watch those two play together and play for each other,” Andover coach Stephen Alexander said. “(Saturday) they were clicking better than probably any tournament I’ve seen them play this year. Hopefully it continues for another week.”

Both Sinclairs are accomplished singles players, but that doesn’t always guarantee immediate success in doubles — especially if a pair hasn’t played together much during the season.

Whatever they lacked in experience playing together, the Sinclairs made up for in chemistry only a pair of sisters can have. They not only won in straight sets, but won all but three games en route to the championship match, then took care of Carroll’s own set of sisters, Heidi and Hope Lubbers, in straight sets.

“We just work together really well and we feed off each other,” Sarah Sinclair said.

“We communicate really well,” Emma Sinclair added. “Being related helps with that.”

The Sinclair duo haven’t played together all season like the other three No. 1 seeds in Class 5A, but their combined talent makes them a formidable partnership. Alexander expanded on what makes them a title contender.

“They are just both equally strong and opponents don’t know where to hit because there’s not a safe place to hit to and get out of a jam,” Alexander said. “Sometimes in doubles, you have to reset the point, but against those two there’s nowhere to go to reset the point. They just keep coming at you and they both hit the ball so hard and with such control, they just wear their opponents down.”

While their dreams of playing singles were dashed, the Sinclairs quickly overcame their disappointment when the opportunity to play together for the first — and last — time was presented.

Now the sisters will chase after a title together.

“I think this is actually the perfect way to close out Emma’s high school career,” Alexander said. “She will always have a special place in my heart for what she has done for this team and for this program.”

State Qualifiers

CLASS 6A

G (Gardner-Edgerton), M (Mill Valley), R (Washburn Rural), W (Wichita North)

Singles

1R. Jillian Harkin, so., Manhattan, 28-0

1G. Callie Flanagan, BV North, 19-0

1M. Allison Wilcox, sr., SM East, 18-2

2G. Ashley Jacobson, sr., Olathe West, 24-4

2M. Sophie Lecuru, sr., Mill Valley, 21-5

2R. Kayla Lei, sr., Manhattan, 22-8

3G. Sophia Baillos, so., BV North, 13-4

3R. Sheridan Wichman, jr., Washburn Rural, 20-6

3M. Bridget Epstein, jr., SM East, 15-6

4G. Keegan Van Pelt, sr., Lawrence Free State, 20-6

4M. Ella Novion, fr., Olathe Northwest, 22-7

4R. Michelle De La Isla, so., Topeka, 15-8

Doubles

1M. Bryson Langford, so., Greta Stechschulte, so., SM East, 22-0

1G. Emily Chiasson, so., Rhea Desai, sr., BV Northwest, 12-2

1R. Kate Fritz, so., Meredith Kucera, so., Washburn Rural, 24-4

2M. Abigail Long, fr., Katie Schmidt, fr., SM East, 21-3

2G. Sophia DeSimone, sr., Sreelasya Mylavarapu, jr., Blue Valley, 14-5

2R. Hannah Loub, jr., Maura Wiens, so., Manhattan, 20-10

3M. Jocelyn Mattingly, jr., Piper Privat, so., Olathe Northwest, 24-6

3G. Divya Gupta, sr., Caroline Thummel, sr., BV North, 11-4

3R. Ava Bahr, jr., Cooper Lohman, sr., Manhattan, 17-7

4M. Hali Liu, sr., Ruby Moley, sr., Olathe East, 11-2

4G. Emerson Mackenzie, sr., Christine O’Brien, sr., BV North, 13-5

4R. Haley Carpenter, so., Adisyn Caryl, so., Topeka, 12-5

CLASS 5A

D (De Soto), K (Kapaun Mt. Carmel), M (Maize), P (Pittsburg)

Singles

1K. Clara Whitaker, sr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 27-0

1M. Callie Sanborn, sr., Salina Central, 28-5

1P. Madison Fischer, sr., BV Southwest, 16-4

1D. Elise Schreiner, sr., Topeka Seaman, 24-10

2K. Reagan Boleski, jr., Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 23-2

2D. Melanie Lysaught, fr., Shawnee Heights, 16-6

2P. Megan Ward, jr., St. James, 20-8

2M. Patty Huerta, jr., McPherson, 23-11

3K. Paige Stranghoner, sr., Bishop Carroll, 18-3

3D. Hallie Scott, sr., De Soto, 20-8

3P. Merritt Ellis, sr., BV Southwest, 13-7

3M. Tess Daily, so., Salina South, 18-11

4K. Brynn Steven, fr., Bishop Carroll, 20-7

4P. Abigail Owens, sr., St. Thomas Aquinas, 17-7

4M. Laura Brucker, jr., Salina South, 13-14

4D. Emily Leising, sr., Lansing, 8-12

Doubles

1D. Lauren Sweeney, so., Grace Unruh, jr., Topeka Seaman, 30-1

1M. Iliana Armbrust, jr., Alexxa Nunemaker, sr., Salina South, 32-2

1K. Emma Sinclair, sr., Sarah Sinclair, jr., Andover, 13-1

1P. Landry Biddle, sr., Ellie Messenger, sr., Arkansas City, 26-6

2D. Jenna Doran, sr., Emma Hellerich, so., De Soto, 19-6

2P. Mia Staley, jr., Gabbi Taylor, sr., St. James, 3-1

2M. Ceanna Allen, sr., Perrin Schneider, jr., McPherson, 22-8

2K. Heidi Lubbers, sr., Hope Lubbers, sr., Bishop Carroll, 19-8

3K. Anna Jittawait, fr., Brooke Walker, fr., Andover, 9-2

3P. Layla Smith, sr., Izzy Williams, sr., Spring Hill, 20-8

3M. Reagan Geihsler, sr., Veronica Montoya, fr., Salina Central, 19-8

3D. Kylee Collins, sr., Suzanna Hileman, sr., De Soto, 20-10

4M. Taylor Berger, jr., Madison Dobson, jr., McPherson, 20-9

4D. Hilary Tallman, sr., McKinnley Evans, so., Andover Central, 8-6

4P. Frankie Book, so., Natalie Kurland, jr., St. James, 12-10

4D. Samantha Casmus, sr., Clare Langfoss, jr., Leavenworth, 7-17

CLASS 4A

B (Buhler), M (Bishop Miege), P (Parsons), R (Pratt)

Singles

1B. Annabelle Adams, sr., Circle, 25-1

1R. Isabella Sebits, so., Wichita Trinity, 25-4

2R. Emma Mantovani, so., Collegiate, 18-8

2B. Brittany Tuefel, sr., Buhler, 17-9

3B. Elyssa Frieze, fr., Chapman, 14-1

3R. Sonya Murphy, sr., Collegiate, 19-8

4B. Kacey Lehl, jr., Buhler, 19-7

4R. Eliza Camp, sr., Winfield, 21-11

Doubles

1B. Lanna Chase, sr., Kenzie Gillispie, sr., Circle, 20-1

1R. Lily Conrad, jr., Ella Graham, jr., Collegiate, 13-1

2B. Kayla Babcock, so., Alexis Hutton, sr., Buhler, 18-8

2R. Kinsey Nichols, so., Sophie Yoakum, sr., Collegiate, 7-5

3B. Cassie Albin, so., Michaela Martin, sr., Hesston, 9-5

3R. Darcy Dunn, so., Sophie Majors, fr., Wichita Trinity, 13-9

4R. Callie Hatfield, sr., Rylee Rusk, sr., Wellington, 20-7

4B. Elisabeth Girton, sr., Tegan Stratton, jr., Clay Center, 20-7

CLASS 3-1A

C (Conway Springs), L (Smoky Valley), P (Phillipsburg), S (Scott City)

Singles

1L. Lily Perrin, sr., Sacred Heart, 31-1

1P. Brooklynn Kuhn, sr., Victoria, 28-2

1C. Loren May, jr., Conway Springs, 22-6

2C. Hannah Pearce, sr., Kingman, 22-3

2P. Jacie Roth, sr., Phillipsburg, 21-4

2L. Keira Knoflicek, sr., KC Christian, 15-3

3P. Shea Kramer, fr., Marysville, 19-12

3C. Kiarra Farha, sr., Independent, 9-7

3L. Olivia Favero, jr., Maranatha, 5-6

4C. Molly Bender, sr., Conway Springs, 18-7

4P. Caroline Brungardt, jr., WaKeeney-Trego, 20-9

4L. Logan Spencer, jr., Smoky Valley, 13-18

Doubles

1L. Juliet Bartels, sr., Emma Sand, sr., KC Christian, 17-0

1P. Brynna Hammeke, so., Kyla Metro, so., Central Plains, 23-4

1C. Lucy Boyles, sr., Haylee Osner, fr., Conway Springs, 13-12

2L. Isabella Matteucci, jr., Katie Weiss, fr., Sacred Heart, 28-4

2P. Jaycee Cunningham, sr., Stephanie Soukup, sr., Ellsworth, 24-5

2C. Hayley Hughes, sr., Ashlyn Neufeld, jr., Kingman, 5-2

3P. Nicole Haase, jr., Maggie Windholz, sr., Ellsworth, 22-5

3L. Karik Elliott, sr., Lena Rauchholz, so., Smoky Valley, 23-7

3C. Shelby Green, sr., Ali Jargo, sr., Classical, 12-17

4P. Jannah Jeffrey, sr., Lauren Oeser, fr., Central Plains, 19-9

4L. Callie Bernhardt, sr., Callie Plenert, jr., Hillsboro, 18-10

4C. Ella Bird, jr., Kiley Jargo, so., Classical, 17-12

REGIONAL RESULTS

Class 6A Gardner-Edgerton

Teams: BV North 13, BV Northwest 6, Blue Valley 6, Olathe West 6, Lawrence Free State 3, BV West 1, Olathe South 1, Gardner-Edgerton 0, Lawrence 0.

Singles: 1. Flanagan, BV North, def. Jacobson, Olathe West, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Ballios, BV North, def. Van Pelt, Free State, injury default. Doubles: 1. Chiasson-Desai, BV Northwest, def. DeSimone-Mylavarapu, Blue Valley, 6-4, 7-5; 3. Gupta-Thummel, BV North, def. Mackenzie-O’Brien, BV North, 6-2, 6-4.

Class 6A Mill Valley

Teams: SM East 16, Olathe Northwest 6, Mill Valley 4, Olathe East 3, Olathe North 0, SM North 0, SM Northwest 0, SM South 0, SM West 0.

Singles: 1. Wilcox, SM East, def. Lecuru, Mill Valley, 7-5, 6-4; 3. Novion, Olathe Northwest, def. Epstein, SM East, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: 1. Langford-Stechschulte, SM East, def. Long-Schmidt, SM East, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Liu-Moley, Olathe East, def. Mattingly-Privat, Olathe Northwest, 6-4, 6-1.

Class 6A Washburn Rural

Teams: Manhattan 16, Washburn Rural 10, Topeka 5, Derby 2, Junction City 1, Wichita East 1, Wichita Heights 1, Wichita Southeast 0.

Singles: 1. Harkin, Manhattan, def. Lei, Manhattan, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Wichman, Washburn Rural, def. De La Isla, Topeka, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Fritz-Kucera, Washburn Rural, def. Loub-Wiens, Manhattan, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Bahr-Lohman, Manhattan, def. Carpenter-Caryl, Topeka, injury default.

Class 5A De Soto

Teams: De Soto 11, Topeka Seaman 10, Shawnee Heights 5, Emporia 3, Leavenworth 3, Lansing 1, Topeka West 1, Highland Park 0.

Singles: 1. Schreiner, Topeka Seaman, def. Lysaught, Shawnee Heights, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Scott, De Soto, def. Leising, Emporia, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Sweeney-Unruh, Seaman, def. Doran-Hellerich, De Soto, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Collins-Hileman, De Soto, def. Casmus-Langfoss, Leavenworth, 6-2, 6-0.

Class 5A Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Teams: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 11, Bishop Carroll 9, Andover 8, Andover Central 4, Eisenhower 2, Maize South 2, Goddard 0, Wichita Northwest 0.

Singles: 1. Whitaker, Kapaun, def. Boleski, Kapaun, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Stranghoner, Carroll, def. B. Steven, Carroll, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: 1. E. Sinclair-S. Sinclair, Andover, def. Ho. Lubbers-He. Lubbers, Carroll, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Jittawait-Walker, Andover, def. Evans-Tallman, Andover Central, 6-4, 6-2.

Class 5A Maize

Teams: McPherson 10, Salina South 10, Salina Central 8, Maize 0, Newton 0, Hays 0, Great Bend 0, Valley Center 0.

Singles: 1. Sanborn, Salina Central, def. Huerta, McPherson, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Daily, Salina South, def. Brucker, Salina South, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Armbrust-Nunemaker, Salina South, def. Allen-Schneider, McPherson, 7-5, 6-2; 3. Geihsler-Montoya, Salina Central, def. Berger-Dobson, McPherson, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Class 5A Pittsburg

Teams: St. James 10, BV Southwest 8, Arkansas City 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Spring Hill 3, Basehor-Linwood 1, Bonner Springs 1, Pittsburg 1.

Singles: 1. Fischer, BV Southwest, def. Ward, St. James, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Ellis, BV Southwest, def. Owens, Aquinas, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Biddle-Messenger, Ark City, def. Staley-Taylor, St. James, 7-5, 6-3; 3. Smith-Williams, Spring Hill, def. Book-Kurland, St. James, 6-1, 6-4.

Class 4A Buhler

Teams: Buhler 11, Circle 10, Chapman 4, Hesston 4, Clay Center 3, Abilene 2, El Dorado 2, Concordia 0.

Singles: 1. Adams, Circle, def. Teufel, Buhler, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Frieze, Chapman, def. Lehl, Buhler. Doubles: 1. Chase-Gillespie, Circle, def. Babcock-Hutton, Buhler, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; 3. Albin-Martin, Hesston, def. Girton-Stratton, Clay Center.

Class 4A Pratt

Teams: Collegiate 16, Wichita Trinity 9, Winfield 5, Wellington 3, Pratt 2, Ulysses 1, Augusta 0, Nickerson 0.

Singles: 1. Sebits, Trinity, def. Mantovani, Collegiate, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2; 3. Murphy, Collegiate, def. Camp, Winfield, 7-5, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Conrad-Graham, Collegiate, def. Nichols-Yoakum, Collegiate, 6-1, 7-5; 3. Dunne-Majors, Trinity, def. Hatfield-Rusk, Wellington, default.

Class 3-1A Conway Springs

Teams: Conway Springs 13, Classical 7, Kingman 4, Independent 4, Hutch Trinity 4, Haven 1, Neodesha 1, Chaparral 1, Central Christian 0, South Barber 0.

Singles: 1. May, Conway Springs, def. Pearce, Kingman, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Farha, Independent, def. Bender, Conway Springs, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Boyles-Osner, Conway Springs, def. Hughes-Neufeld, Hutch Trinity, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; 3. Green-A. Jargo, Classical, def. Bird-E. Jargo, Classical, 6-3, 6-3.

Class 3-1A Phillipsburg

Teams: Ellsworth 8, Central Plains 7, Phillipsburg 5, Victoria 5, Marysville 3, Beloit 2, WaKeeney-Trego 2, Ellinwood 1, Hoisington 1, Norton 1, Osborne 1.

Singles: 1. Kuhn, Victoria, def. Roth, Phillipsburg, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kramer, Marysville, def. Brungardt, WaKeeney-Trego, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Hammeke-Metro, Central Plains, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsworth, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; 3. Haase-Windholz, Ellsworth, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, Central Plains, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Class 3-1A Smoky Valley

Teams: KC Christian 9, Sacred Heart 9, Smoky Valley 6, Maranatha Academy 4, Perry-Lecompton 2, Sterling 2, Alma-Wabaunsee 1, Bennington 1, Lyons 0, Rossville 0, Sabetha 0.

Singles: 1. Perrin, Sacred Heart, def. Knoflicek, KC Christian, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Favero, Maranatha, def. Spencer, Smoky Valley, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Bartels-Sand, KC Christian, def. Matteucci-Weiss, Sacred Heart, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Elliott-Rauccholz, Smoky Valley, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hillsboro, 6-1, 6-0.