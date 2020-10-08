Who are the best athletes and teams from the area? Varsity Kansas ranks every sport

Maize South’s Landon Eskridge and Raul Gerhardus The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas is introducing for the first time area rankings for all high school sports: boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, cross country and girls golf.

Trinity’s Kai Kan and Bishop Miege’s Diego Olivas Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Boys soccer

1. Maize South (11-0)

Key wins: Bishop Carroll (2-1), Derby (7-1), Andover Central (3-2), Newton (3-1). Losses: None. Last week: 1.

Results: won vs. Andover Central (3-2) and at Newton (3-1). Up next: Salina South on Thursday, at Hutchinson on Tuesday.

2. Eisenhower (9-1)

Key wins: Maize (3-1), Campus (3-2), Newton (3-1), Garden City (2-0). Losses: Campus (3-1). Last week: 2.

Results: won at Arkansas City (6-0) and vs. Goddard (3-1). Up next: Valley Center on Thursday, at Andover on Tuesday.

3. East (8-0)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Key wins: Heights (3-2), Heights (5-2), North (1-0). Losses: None. Last week: 3.

Results: Won vs. Heights (5-2) and at Northwest (4-1). Up next: at North on Thursday, at Southeast on Tuesday.

4. Maize (9-2-1)

Key wins: Campus (3-1), Bishop Carroll (2-1), Andover Central (2-0), Trinity (2-1). Losses: Eisenhower (3-1), Classical (2-1). Last week: 4.

Results: Won vs. Salina South (4-2), vs. Kapaun Mount Carmel (3-0); lost vs. Classical (2-1). Up next: at Goddard on Thursday, Newton on Tuesday.

5. Campus (7-3)

Key wins: Eisenhower (3-1), Andover Central (2-1), Newton (4-1). Losses: Eisenhower (3-2), Maize (3-1), Goddard (1-0). Last week: 7.

Results: Won vs. Newton (4-1) and vs. Salina South (6-1). Up next: at Derby on Thursday, at Valley Center on Tuesday.

6. Heights (5-2)

Key wins: North (4-0). Losses: East (3-2), East (5-2). Last week: 5.

Results: Lost at East (5-2). Up next: Southeast on Thursday, South on Saturday, West on Tuesday.

7. Bishop Carroll (4-4)

Key wins: Newton (3-0). Losses: Dodge City (2-0), Maize South (2-1), Maize (2-1), Liberal (1-0). Last week: 6.

Results: Won at Kapaun Mount Carmel (2-1). Up next: Trinity on Thursday, Derby on Monday, Washburn Rural on Tuesday.

8. North (6-2)

Key wins: None. Losses: East (1-0), Heights (4-0). Last week: 9.

Results: Won at Northwest (4-0) and vs. South (9-1). Up next: East on Thursday, West on Saturday.

9. Derby (3-3-2)

Key wins: Andover Central (2-1), Andover (6-1). Losses: Maize South (7-1), Washburn Rural (4-1), Trinity (1-0). Last week: 8.

Results: Won vs. Hutchinson (3-2) and lost at Washburn Rural (4-1). Up next: Campus on Thursday, Manhattan on Monday, at Salina South on Tuesday.

10. Andover Central (5-5)

Key wins: Trinity (2-1). Losses: Maize South (3-2), Maize (2-0), Campus (2-1), Derby (2-1), Newton (2-0). Last week: 11.

Results: Lost at Maize South (3-2 in OT); won at Salina Central (2-0). Up next: at Andover on Thursday, Kapaun on Saturday, Arkansas City on Tuesday.

Next 5: Andover (5-6), Newton (6-5), Trinity (6-4-1), Rose Hill (10-1-1), Augusta (11-1).

Circle’s Mallory Cowman Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

VOLLEYBALL

1. Bishop Carroll (13-1)

Key wins: Andale, Maize South, Cheney, Emporia, Buhler, Trinity. Losses: Washburn Rural. Last week: 1.

Results: Won vs. Maize South (23-25, 25-10, 25-22), Junction City (25-13, 25-9) and Garden City (25-11, 25-9). Up next: at McPherson tournament on Saturday.

2. Andale (23-2)

Key wins: McPherson, Andover, Cheney, Garden Plain, Circle, Buhler (4), Andover Central, Collegiate. Losses: Bishop Carroll, McPherson. Last week: 2.

Results: Won vs. Garden Plain (25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19), Wellington (25-15, 25-14) and Buhler (28-26, 20-25, 25-20). Up next: at Mulvane tri (with Rose Hill) on Tuesday.

3. McPherson (22-2)

Key wins: Andale, Newton (2), Derby, Buhler, Circle (2), Nickerson, Paola. Losses: Andale, Spring Hill. Last week: 3.

Results: Won vs. KC Piper (25-12, 25-12), BV Southwest (25-14, 25-19), Paola (25-16, 25-22), Rose Hill (25-15, 24-26, 25-12) and Clearwater (25-12, 25-17); Lost to Spring Hill (25-21, 25-17). Up next: at McPherson tournament on Saturday; tri vs. Buhler and El Dorado on Tuesday.

4. Maize South (18-3)

Key wins: Cheney, Maize, Garden Plain, Newton, Derby (2), Hutchinson. Losses: Bishop Carroll, Andover, Maize. Last week: 4.

Results: Won vs. Garden City (25-14, 25-7), Junction City (25-13, 25-5), Hutchinson (25-10, 24-26, 25-19) and Maize (25-21, 25-15); Lost to Bishop Carroll (23-25, 25-10, 25-22). Up next: at Trinity tri (with Kapaun) on Thursday; at Derby tournament on Saturday.

5. Andover (19-3)

Key wins: Maize South, Maize, Andover Central. Losses: Andale, Derby, Eisenhower. Last week: 5.

Results: Won vs. Rose Hill (25-18, 23-25, 25-22), Kapaun Mount Carmel (25-13, 23-25, 25-15), Salina Central (25-14, 25-15) and Valley Center (25-16, 25-18); Lost to Derby (25-19, 25-22). Up next: Tri vs. Andover Central, Goddard on Tuesday.

6. Derby (15-7)

Key wins: Andover, Maize, Newton (2), Hutchinson (2). Losses: McPherson, Maize South (2), Newton (2), Garden City, Salina South. Last week: 8.

Results: Won vs. Rose Hill (25-13, 19-25, 25-20), Kapaun Mount Carmel (25-20, 25-18), Andover (25-19, 25-22) and Newton (20-25, 25-17, 25-23); lost to Salina South (29-27, 25-20). Up next: Derby tournament on Saturday; at Campus tri (with Maize).

7. Smoky Valley (19-1)

Key wins: Hillsboro, Circle, Thomas More Prep, Clay Center, Halstead, Nickerson, Ellinwood, Hoisington. Losses: Hillsboro. Last week: 9.

Results: Won vs. Southeast-Saline (25-15, 25-22) and Halstead (25-19, 22-25, 25-13). Up next: at Ellsworth tri (with Central Plains) on Thursday; at Hesston tri (with Pratt) on Tuesday.

8. Cheney (18-3)

Key wins: Hillsboro, Nickerson, Collegiate, Inman. Losses: Bishop Carroll, Maize South, Andale. Last week: 10.

Results: Won vs. Goddard (25-7, 25-8), Valley Center (25-22, 25-8), Independent (25-14, 25-17) and Conway Springs (25-13, 25-9). Up next: at Douglass on Tuesday.

9. Maize (14-8)

Key wins: Maize South, Newton (2), Hutchinson, Andover Central (2). Losses: Washburn Rural, Blue Valley, Maize South, Andover, Derby, Hutchinson (2), Kapaun. Last week: 6.

Results: Lost to Hutchinson (15-25, 25-23, 25-20) and Maize South (25-21, 25-15). Up next: at Campus tri (with Derby) on Tuesday.

10. Hillsboro (15-2)

Key wins: Smoky Valley, Garden Plain, Halstead, Marion, Lyons. Losses: Smoky Valley, Cheney. Last week: 11.

Results: Won vs. Haven (25-10, 25-11) and Pratt (25-17, 25-18). Up next: at Great Bend tri (with Emporia) on Thursday and tri vs. Hoisington and Nickerson on Tuesday.

Next 10: Garden Plain (15-3), Newton (15-8), Belle Plaine (23-1), Hutchinson (16-7), Collegiate (14-4), Trinity (16-3), Andover Central (16-10), Buhler (13-8), Circle (12-7), Sedgwick (29-4).

Kapaun sophomore Reagan Boleski should be a key to the Crusaders’ state championship push in 2019. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

GIRLS TENNIS

Singles

1. Clara Whitaker, Kapaun senior (22-0)

Results: Off. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 1.

2. Reagan Boleski, Kapaun junior (18-2)

Results: Off. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 2.

3. Paige Stranghoner, Bishop Carroll senior (15-2)

Results: Off. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 3.

4. Brynn Steven, Bishop Carroll freshman (18-5)

Results: Off. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 4.

5. Emma Mantovani, Collegiate sophomore (12-6)

Results: Off. Up next: Pratt 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 5.

6. Isabella Sebits, Trinity sophomore (19-4)

Results: 1st place at Central Plains League. Up next: Pratt 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 6.

7. Annabelle Adams, Circle senior (21-1)

Results: 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Buhler 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 7.

8. Sarah Sinclair, Andover junior (13-5)

Results: 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 8.

9. Gracie Foster, Hutchinson junior (21-5)

Results: 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 1. Up next: Wichita North 6A regional on Saturday. Last week: 11.

10. Sonya Murphy, Collegiate senior (16-7)

Results: Off. Up next: Pratt 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 9.

Next 5: Loren May, Conway Springs junior (18-6); Hannah Pearce, Kingman senior (19-2); Patty Huerta, McPherson junior (18-9); Brittany Teufel, Buhler senior (13-6); Eliza Camp, Winfield senior (14-7).

Doubles

1. Lily Conrad (junior) and Ella Graham (junior), Collegiate (9-1)

Results: Off. Up next: Pratt 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 1.

2. Emma Sinclair (senior) and Sarah Sinclair (junior), Andover (9-1)

Results: E. Sinclair and Tantemsomboon finished 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 2.

3. Calli Hatfield (senior) and Rylee Rusk (senior), Wellington (18-5)

Results: 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Pratt 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 7.

4. Anna Jittawait (freshman) and Aurelia Tan (junior), Andover (9-2)

Results: Jittawait and Walker finished 3rd place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 3.

5. Heidi Lubbers (senior) and Hope Lubbers (senior), Bishop Carroll (16-7)

Results: Off. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 5.

6. Ceanna Allen (senior) and Perrin Schneider (junior), McPherson (17-6)

Results: 2nd place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Maize 5A regional (at Maize South) on Saturday. Last week: 4.

7. Landry Biddle (senior) and Ellie Messenger (senior), Ark City (20-5)

Results: 2nd place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Pittsburg 5A regional on Saturday. Last week: 8.

8. Lauryn Sellens (senior) and Maddie Wilkinson (senior), Maize South (14-6)

Results: Wilkinson and O’Brien finished 2nd place at AV-CTL Div. 1. Up next: Kapaun 5A regional (at WSU) on Saturday. Last week: 10.

9. Lanna Chase (senior) and Kenzi Gillispie (senior), Circle (16-1)

Results: Gillispie and Cornali finished 5th place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Buhler 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 11.

10. Kayla Babcock (sophomore) and Alexis Hutton (senior), Buhler (13-6)

Results: 3rd place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Buhler 4A regional on Saturday. Last week: 12.

Next 5: Jessi Ferneau (senior) and Olivia Frederick (sophomore), Buhler; Taylor Berger (junior) and Madison Dobson (junior), McPherson; Gabriella Searl (senior) and Sabrina Searl (senior), Kapaun Mount Carmel; McKinnley Evans (sophomore) and Hilary Tallman (senior), Andover Central; Marion Gibson (junior) and Tara Glass (senior), Collegiate.

Andover’s Tiffany Chan (left), Kelsey Hawley (center) and Madison Slayton (right) are poised to lead the Trojans toward another successful girls golf season. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

GIRLS GOLF

Top 10 golfers

1. Shauna Lee, Andover Central senior

Average: 37.3. Top-5 finishes: 7 of 8. Last week: 1.

Results: 73, 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Emporia 5A regional (at Emporia Municipal) on Monday.

2. Tiffany Chan, Andover senior

Average: 39.3. Top-5 finishes: 8 of 8. Last week: 2.

Results: 81, t-2nd place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Emporia 5A regional (at Emporia Municipal) on Monday.

3. Payton Ginter, Wellington senior

Average: 39.3. Top-5 finishes: 7 of 7. Last week: 3.

Results: 81, t-1st place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Wellington 4A regional (at Wellington GC) on Monday.

4. Alivia Nguyen, Andover senior

Average: 39.4. Top-5 finishes: 7 of 7. Last week: 6.

Results: 81, t-2nd place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Emporia 5A regional (at Emporia Municipal) on Monday.

5. Abby Wolff, Kapaun Mount Carmel senior

Average: 40.6. Top-5 finishes: 4 of 5. Last week: 8.

Results: Off. Up next: Bishop Carroll 5A regional (at Rolling Hills) on Monday.

6. Alexa Garrett, Kapaun Mount Carmel sophomore

Average: 40.7. Top-5 finishes: 5 of 5. Last week: 7.

Results: Off. Up next: Bishop Carroll 5A regional (at Rolling Hills) on Monday.

7. Keira Ronsick, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Average: 41.3. Top-5 finishes: 5 of 7. Last week: 4.

Results: Off. Up next: Bishop Carroll 5A regional (at Rolling Hills) on Monday.

8. Elly Bertholf, Winfield senior

Average: 41.7. Top-5 finishes: 7 of 8. Last week: 5.

Results: 82, 3rd place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Wellington 4A regional (at Wellington GC) on Monday.

9. Britney Wessley, Maize South senior

Average: 40.4. Top-5 finishes: 5 of 7. Last week: 10.

Results: 75, 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 1. Up next: Bishop Carroll 5A regional (at Rolling Hills) on Monday.

10. Lauren Specht, Buhler senior

Average: 41.7. Top-5 finishes: 5 of 7. Last week: NR.

Results: 81, t-1st place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Wellington 4A regional (at Wellington GC) on Monday.

Next 5: Elea Navarro, Kapaun Mount Carmel junior; Zoey Lee, East senior; Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize senior; Lexie Ridder, Maize senior; Mati Newman, Valley Center senior.

Top 5 teams

1. Kapaun Mount Carmel

Team: Alexa Garrett, Abby Wolff, Elea Navarro, Quynh-Thi Nguyen, Riley Byrd, Madelyn Engel. Average: 169.8. Wins: 5 of 5. Last week: 1.

Results: Off. Up next: Bishop Carroll 5A regional (at Rolling Hills) on Monday.

2. Andover

Team: Tiffany Chan, Alivia Nguyen, Katie Henry, Hope Hilton, Claudia Stevens, Olivia Brosch. Average: 171.8. Wins: 6 of 8. Last week: 2.

Results: 338, 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 2. Up next: Emporia 5A regional (at Emporia Municipal) on Monday.

3. Winfield

Team: Elly Bertholf, Chaney Littell, Dalin Bartel, Savanna Nickum, Carley Littell, Bailey Haunschild. Average: 185.5. Wins: 3 of 8. Last week: 4.

Results: 362, 1st place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Wellington 4A regional (at Wellington GC) on Monday.

4. Buhler

Team: Lauren Specht, Callie Cooper, Rylie Cannon, Marlie Cooper, Karlee Wiggins. Average: 183.9. Wins: 1 of 8. Last week: 6.

Results: 384, 2nd place at AV-CTL Div. 3-4. Up next: Wellington 4A regional (at Wellington GC) on Monday.





5. Maize

Team: Brooklyn Blasdel, Lexie Ridder, Olivia Allen, Melanie Pereira, Chloe Bartlett. Average: 185.8. Wins: 1 of 7. Last week: 3.

Results: DNP at AV-CTL Div. 1. Up next: Bishop Carroll 5A regional (at Rolling Hills) on Monday.

Next 5: Bishop Carroll, Maize South, Derby, Andale, Andover Central.

2018 All-Metro Girls Cross Country Team: Ran Nielsen, Bishop Carroll; Claire Winter, Bishop Carroll; Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll; Eva McKinzie, Wichita East; Alexa Rios, Maize South; Zoie Ecord, Maize; Vivian Kalb, Derby; Kennedy Nicholson, Eisenhower. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys Top 10 runners

1. Erik Enriquez, Kapaun senior

2. Tanner Lindahl, Buhler junior

3. Brett Schoenhoffer, Andover Central senior

4. Carson McEachern, Bishop Carroll junior

5. Craig Labrue, Winfield senior

6. Collin Oswalt, Central Christian junior

7. Asher Brown, Remington senior

8. Ryan Heline, Smoky Valley senior

9. Cole Waymire, Bishop Carroll senior

10. Austin Schultz, Maize senior

Next 5: Vaughn Decker, Maize South junior; Kadyn Dohlman, Maize senior; Ian Hunter, Circle; CJ Meyer, Collegiate sophomore; Sawyer Schmidt, Augusta senior.

Boys Top 5 teams

1. Maize

The team: Austin Schultz, Kadyn Dohlman, Zachary Johnson, Calvin Murrell, Aiden Werner, Alex Ayin, Sebastian Castillo.

2. Bishop Carroll

The team: Carson McEachern, Cole Waymire, Ethan Townsend, Zeke Howey, Cohen Ayers, Gunnar Leonard, Connor McKinney.

3. Maize South

The team: Vaughn Decker, Austin Schaeffer, Levi Eck, Elijah Clark, Steele Ebers, Zander Kropp, Dakota Kisselburg.

4. Buhler

The team: Tanner Lindahl, Kaden Lohrentz, Hayden Keller, Spencer Hines, Brayden Dressman, Colton Lohrentz, Dawson Banning.

5. Andover

The team: John Hippisley, Gabe Maki, Kaden Hauck, Aiden Davis, Jared Ricke, Sam McDavitt, Ian Diefenbach.

Next 5: Campus, Eisenhower, Smoky Valley, Derby, Trinity.

Girls Top 10 runners

1. Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll junior

2. Alexa Rios, Maize South senior

3. Elizabeth Vetter, Andover junior

4. Katie Hazen, Derby freshman

5. Hannah Grover, Valley Center sophomore

6. Julia Berends, Kapaun Mount Carmel freshman

7. Kelsey Bruening, Kapaun Mount Carmel junior

8. Josie Ware, West Elk junior

9. Addie Curtis, Kapaun Mount Carmel sophomore

10. Bowi Sarget, Maize South sophomore

Next 5: Eva McKinsie, East junior; Landon Forbes, Bishop Carroll sophomore; Leah Bentley, Buhler senior; Zoie Ecord, Maize junior; Britton Kelly, Maize South junior.

Girls Top 5 teams

1. Bishop Carroll

The team: Hope Jackson, Landon Forbes, Sofia Wendell, Cameron Pascal, Ava Dugan, Abigail Behring, Hannah Leonard.

2. Maize South

The team: Alexa Rios, Bowi Sargent, Britton Kelly, Sage Pauly, Claire Dingler, Kennedy Mitchell, Carly Wedge.

3. Kapaun Mount Carmel

The team: Julia Berends, Addie Curtis, Kelsey Bruening, Mason Bina, Lizzie Niederee, Megan Baker, Chiara Fernando.

4. Andover

The team: Elizabeth Vetter, Sydney Anderson, Gabrielle Day, Hailey Ericksen, Ellie Braynock, Jayda Kelly, Chloe Fields.

5. Derby

The team: Katie Hazen, Gretta McEntire, Abigail Monaghan, Haley McComb, Bridget McAdam, Lexi Silva, Brooke Cooper.

Next 5: Buhler, Eisenhower, Winfield, Campus, Andover Central.