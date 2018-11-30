Other Varsity Sports

The top 25 title contenders in the Wichita area ahead of the 2018-19 wrestling season

By Hayden Barber

November 30, 2018 03:58 PM

Maize’s Kyle Haas is looking to build off a third-place finish as a freshman, heading into the 2018-19 season.
Wichita is the hub for Kansas wrestling, and the 2018 card is loaded with talent.

Here are the top 25 returning scramblers from across the Wichita area:

1. Troy Fisher - Goddard, Sr.

Fisher was the only undefeated wrestler out of the Wichita area last year. A Northwestern commit, Fisher is tactically sound, and his record and resume alone are enough to intimidate opponents.

Fisher was the Class 5A champion last year at 170 pounds and a 49-0 record. He was chosen as 5A’s most outstanding wrestler.

2. Kyle Haas - Maize, So.

Haas was motivated with last year’s third-place finish in Class 5A. As a freshman, he entered the 182-pound bracket at 48-1 but lost a 4-3 decision to Salina Central’s Taylon Peters in the state semifinals after a knee injury.

Haas is one of the most outstanding, promising wrestlers in Kansas, and with that loss pushing him, the state should take notice.

3. Triston Wills - Derby, Sr.

Wills shocked most of the state when he topped then-Oklahoma-State bound Jalin Harper in the 160-pound Class 6A championship bout with a 6-4 decision. That win helped spur those same OSU coaches who were interested in Harper to take notice of Wills.

Now a Cowboy singing, Wills is set to defending and help Derby to a state title in 2018 after a 42-3 season.

4. Cade Lindsey - Derby, Sr.

Lindsey and Wills are one of the only pairs in high school history to sign with Oklahoma State wrestling out of the same prep program.

Lindsey came runner-up to Manhattan’s Bubba Wilson in last year’s 152-pound title bout, losing a 3-2 decision. He is one of the most passionate athletes in the Wichita area, so to think that loss won’t motivate him in the 2018-19 season is naive.

5. Wyatt Hendrickson - Newton, Sr.

If wrestling was decided by an eye test, Hendrickson would likely win every time. Standing taller than 6-foot with quickness to match, Hendrickson is one of the most daunting shooters in the state.

He will enter the 2018-19 season looking to defend his 195-pound Class 5A state title.

6. Braden Morgan - El Dorado, Sr.

Morgan doesn’t get a lot of the attention many of the bigger-city athletes do, but he is coming into the season looking to build off 195-pound Class 4A title.

Morgan lost only once last season and wasn’t taken to a decision in any round of the state tournament.

7. Jason Henschel - Goddard, Jr.

Henschel sets the tone for one of the state’s most historic programs. He won the 106-pound Class 5A title last season and capped a 47-2 season.

Few are scrappier than Henschel. He wins his scrambles almost automatically and brings lower body power that not many 106-pounders can duplicate.

8. Aidan Campbell - Maize, Sr.

Campbell is one of the leaders of the Maize wrestling room. An Arkansas-Little Rock commit, Campbell is a quiet, lead-by-example type who has a resume to back it up.

Campbell is looking to build off his 132-pound Class 5A runner-up finish and a 48-3 season. The Eagles are Goddard’s top contender, and Campbell is a big reason.

9. Grant Treaster - Newton, Jr.

Alongside Hendrickson, Treaster makes Newton one of the top teams in Kansas. Treaster is the defending 113-pound Class 5A champion after a 40-2 season, and he is likely to be there again in February.

Treaster is a long, agile scrambler who rarely misses his shots.

10. Devin Gomez - Maize, Jr.

Gomez transferred to Maize after a couple of successful seasons at Valley Center.

With the Eagles, he is looking to break through for his first state championship after a runner-up finish in the 138-pound division in Class 5A. He makes Maize one of the top teams in the state and will look to replace graduated champion Devin Onwugbufor.

11. Gabe Buckbee - Arkansas City, Sr.

12. Rhett Edmonson - McPherson, Jr.

13. Payton Collins - Wichita South, Sr.

14. Brady Bockover - Bishop Carroll, Sr.

15. Malachi Karibo - Wichita South, Jr.

16. Taylon Peters - Salina Central, Sr.

17. Montez Robinson - Arkansas City, Sr.

18. Riley Smith - Hutchinson, Sr.

19. Owen Braungardt - Winfield, Sr.

20. Kale McCracken - Campus, Sr.

21. Cason Lindsey - Derby, So.

22. Kael Pappan - Arkansas City, So.

23. Lucas Glover - Goddard, Sr.

24. Nolan Craine - Goddard, So.

25. Crew Squires - Derby, Sr.

