The top 25 wrestling teams in the Wichita area entering the 2018-19 season

Wrestling season is here, and some of Kansas’ best teams are out of the Wichita area.

Goddard and Arkansas City are defending state champions, but both have a lot to replace. Here are the top 25 teams heading into the 2018-19 season:

1. Derby Panthers

Derby was a favorite at last year’s Class 6A state tournament and finished fourth, but the Panthers were only 11.5 points away in one of the tightest state tournament races in Kansas high school history.

The Panthers bring back a wealth of top-five finishers, including Cade Lindsey and Triston Wills, who are both signed to wrestle at Oklahoma State.

2. Goddard Lions

Goddard won last year’s state championship by 125.5 points. The Lions’ margin of victory would have been large enough to finish second in the team standings. But Goddard has more to replace than the team ranked ahead of it.

The Lions lost three state champions but bring back Northwest signee Troy Fisher and reigning 106-pound champ Jason Henschel.

3. Arkansas City Bulldogs

Arkansas City started the season with a 63-point win over Maize South on Thursday. If there was going to be a year to rebuild for the Bulldogs, it was supposed to be 2018-19, but that doesn’t look like it is going to happen. Ark City is ready to win now.

The Bulldogs bring back a pair of state runners-up and another duo of state champions in Montez Robinson and Gabe Buckbee.

4. Maize Eagles

Maize suffered a massive blow before the season started when Nebraska verbal commit Duwayne Villalpando suffered a season-ending knee ligament injury at the national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. But the Eagles are ready for another run.

State runner-up Devin Gomez has transferred from Valley Center, and he will join sophomore Kyle Haas, who entered last year’s 5A tournament 48-1, and Arkansas-Little Rock commit Aidan Campbell.

5. Salina Central Mustangs

Salina Central isn’t a full strength and pushed Derby to a 37-31 dual. The Mustangs earned six wins over the Panthers on Thursday, including 10-1 decision for Drew Burgoon over Xavier Sisco.

When Central gets last year’s 182-pound runner-up Taylon Peters back after a grueling football season, the Mustangs will be a force in AVCTL I and Class 5A.

6. Newton Railroaders

Newton brings back two of the most dominant wrestlers in the state but lost a lot of depth.

Grant Treaster and Wyatt Hendrickson are coming off state title season and will be favorites again in 2018-19. The Railers will go as they go, and if their 40-33 win over Hutchinson is any indication, Newton will go quite far.

7. Campus Colts

Campus could be the odd man out in Kansas’ most outstanding wrestling league in Kansas, but the Colts has state championship talent on the roster.

Senior Kale McCracken is coming off a state runner-up finish. He and senior Brycen Schroeder, another state runner-up, will be the motors behind Campus’ run at a league title and a strong showing in Class 6A.

8. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles

Bishop Carroll and Wichita South will be in a sprint toward a City League championship. The Golden Eagles came short of the Titans last season, but they might be the favorite in 2018-19.

Senior Brady Bockover is coming off a state runner-up finish, and senior Ryan Murphy was one of the City League’s best last year.

9. Wichita South Titans

South had a magical season last year. The Titans were senior-heavy, and that leadership helped them to a City League title.

Most of those seniors, like two-time state champ Kasdon Arehart, are gone, but South is not all lost. Junior Malachi Karibo will be a favorite to bring home a title along with senior Payton Collins.

10. McPherson Bullpups

McPherson might be the sneaky team of 2018-19. The Bullpups bring back a lot of talent and experience, and though they aren’t ranked in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason top 10, they will compete in Class 4A.

Senior Scott Radke, a state runner-up, and junior Rhett Edmonson, a state champion, will be the leaders in the room, and if they can get the other weights rolling with confidence, the Pups could be a team to watch.

11. Hutchinson Salthawks

12. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

14. Wichita West Pioneers

15. Rose Hill Rockets

16. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders

17. Valley Center Hornets

18. El Dorado Wildcats

19. Andover Central Jaguars

20. Eisenhower Tigers

21. Wichita Heights Falcons

22. Salina South Cougars

23. Maize South Mavericks

24. Augusta Orioles

25. Andover Trojans