National signing day: Where Wichita’s best high school athletes playing college sports

Andover’s Jack Johnson The Wichita Eagle

Wednesday is the annual National Signing Day for athletes in all sports except football, as high school seniors all across Kansas and the nation will sign their letter of intent this month.

Varsity Kansas has you covered with a list of Wichita-area athletes who are expected to sign with colleges, universities and community colleges in the November signing period. The early signing period for football players is Dec. 16.

If you would like to report an expected college signing, please email Taylor Eldridge at teldridge@wichitaeagle.com.

Andale

Ethan Denk, Friends (NAIA) baseball

Kyla Eck, Pacific (NCAA Div. III) softball

Katelyn Fairchild, Texas A&M (NCAA Div. I) women’s track and field

Andover

Tess Eubank, Seminole State (NJCAA) softball

Caleigh Haetten, North Florida (NCAA Div. I) beach volleyball

Jack Johnson, Dallas Baptist (NCAA Div. II) men’s basketball

Will Johnson, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball

Alivia Nguyen, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf

Sterling Pierce, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball

Andover Central

Jack Bell, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball

Matt Buffington, Kansas City Kansas (NJCAA) baseball

Jill Duncan, Oklahoma Christian (NCAA Div. II) women’s soccer

Easton Elliott, Johnson County (NJCAA) baseball

Shaune Lee, Fort Hays State (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf

Jaden Newfarmer, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Alex Ronk, Labette (NJCAA) baseball

Bailey Wilborn, Maine (NCAA Div. I) women’s basketball

Augusta

Jadyn Jackson, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) volleyball

Bishop Carroll

Ella Larkin, LSU (NCAA Div. I) volleyball and beach volleyball

Bluestem

Torrance Lovesee, UTEP (NCAA Div. I) volleyball

Buhler

Leah Bentley, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) volleyball

Hadley Waldren, Northwest Missouri State (NCAA Div. II) volleyball

Lauren Specht, Dodge City (NJCAA) women’s golf

Karlee Wiggins, Dodge City (NJCAA) women’s golf

Chaparral

Chloe Eslinger, Northwest Missouri State (NCAA Div. II) women’s track and field

Faith Gates, Kansas State (NCAA Div. I) women’s rowing

Cheney

Conner Eastman, Ottawa (NAIA) men’s bowling

Kylee Scheer, Emporia State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Chloe Waltrip, Central Christina, Ia. (NCAA Div. III) volleyball

Circle

Laci Beougher, Cowley (NJCAA) volleyball

Kimalee Cook, Southern Nazarene (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Addie Devine, Pratt (NJCAA) volleyball

Sydney Herbert, Augustana (NCAA Div. II) softball

Classical

Olivia Kenas, Oklahoma Baptist (NCAA Div. II) women’s soccer

Clearwater

Macie McCray, Pratt (NJCAA) softball

Chloe Middleton, Northern Oklahoma (NJCAA) softball

Zach Trotter, Butler (NJCAA) men’s track and field and cross country

Briona Woods, Butler (NJCAA) softball

Derby

Sophia Connor, Hutchinson (NJCAA) volleyball

Alexis Pits, Southwestern (NAIA) volleyball

Jaidyn Schomp, Missouri Western (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

East

Gracyn McClain, Kansas State (NCAA Div. I) women’s rowing

Goddard

Brooke Sullivan, Kansas State (NCAA Div. I) women’s soccer

Halstead

Karenna Gerber, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Heights

Cindy Broadrick, Barton (NJCAA) women’s swimming

Nicole Soto, Coffeyville (NJCAA) volleyball

Emily Wagner, Independence (NJCAA) volleyball

Hillsboro

Dani Klein, Park, Mo. (NAIA) softball

Hoisington

Keeley Wolf, Barton (NJCAA) women’s basketball

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Ella Anciaux, Wichita State (NCAA Div. I) women’s basketball

Maura Lickteig, Benedictine (NAIA) volleyball

Alex Rocha, Friends (NAIA) baseball

Clara Whitaker, Wichita State (NCAA Div. I) women’s tennis

Abby Wolff, William Jewell (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf

Maize

Jacob Hanna, Illinois-Springfield (NCAA Div. II) men’s basketball

Sydney Holmes, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Mallorie Koehn, Central Oklahoma (NCAA Div. II) volleyball

Baylee Miller, Hutchinson (NJCAA) volleyball

Olivia Wedman, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Maize South

Riley Kennedy, Neosho (NJCAA) volleyball

Britney Wessley, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf

McPherson

Katie Berg, Long Island Brooklyn (NCAA Div. I) volleyball

Grace Pyle, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball

Newton

Asha Regier, Nebraska-Kearney (NCAA Div. II) volleyball

Marah Zenner, Neosho (NJCAA) volleyball

Northwest

Kayleigh Bishop, Bethany (NAIA) volleyball

Brandon Bonta, Wichita State (NCAA Div. I) men’s bowling

Sedgwick

Kami Matson, McPherson (NAIA) volleyball

Madi Matson, Bethel (NAIA) volleyball

Smoky Valley

Bri Franklin, Kansas Wesleyan (NAIA) volleyball

Addie Heitschmidt, McPherson (NAIA) volleyball

Southeast

Talia Wright, Neosho (NJCAA) volleyball

Trinity Academy

Austin Broadie, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball and volleyball

Valley Center

Mati Newman, Barton (NJCAA) women’s golf

Wellington

Payton Ginter, Dodge City (NJCAA) women’s golf

West Elk

Madelyne Koop, Tabor (NAIA) women’s basketball

Winfield

Elly Bertholf, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf