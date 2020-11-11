Varsity Kansas
National signing day: Where Wichita’s best high school athletes playing college sports
Wednesday is the annual National Signing Day for athletes in all sports except football, as high school seniors all across Kansas and the nation will sign their letter of intent this month.
Varsity Kansas has you covered with a list of Wichita-area athletes who are expected to sign with colleges, universities and community colleges in the November signing period. The early signing period for football players is Dec. 16.
If you would like to report an expected college signing, please email Taylor Eldridge at teldridge@wichitaeagle.com.
Andale
Ethan Denk, Friends (NAIA) baseball
Kyla Eck, Pacific (NCAA Div. III) softball
Katelyn Fairchild, Texas A&M (NCAA Div. I) women’s track and field
Andover
Tess Eubank, Seminole State (NJCAA) softball
Caleigh Haetten, North Florida (NCAA Div. I) beach volleyball
Jack Johnson, Dallas Baptist (NCAA Div. II) men’s basketball
Will Johnson, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball
Alivia Nguyen, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf
Sterling Pierce, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball
Andover Central
Jack Bell, Coffeyville (NJCAA) baseball
Matt Buffington, Kansas City Kansas (NJCAA) baseball
Jill Duncan, Oklahoma Christian (NCAA Div. II) women’s soccer
Easton Elliott, Johnson County (NJCAA) baseball
Shaune Lee, Fort Hays State (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf
Jaden Newfarmer, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Alex Ronk, Labette (NJCAA) baseball
Bailey Wilborn, Maine (NCAA Div. I) women’s basketball
Augusta
Jadyn Jackson, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) volleyball
Bishop Carroll
Ella Larkin, LSU (NCAA Div. I) volleyball and beach volleyball
Bluestem
Torrance Lovesee, UTEP (NCAA Div. I) volleyball
Buhler
Leah Bentley, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) volleyball
Hadley Waldren, Northwest Missouri State (NCAA Div. II) volleyball
Lauren Specht, Dodge City (NJCAA) women’s golf
Karlee Wiggins, Dodge City (NJCAA) women’s golf
Chaparral
Chloe Eslinger, Northwest Missouri State (NCAA Div. II) women’s track and field
Faith Gates, Kansas State (NCAA Div. I) women’s rowing
Cheney
Conner Eastman, Ottawa (NAIA) men’s bowling
Kylee Scheer, Emporia State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Chloe Waltrip, Central Christina, Ia. (NCAA Div. III) volleyball
Circle
Laci Beougher, Cowley (NJCAA) volleyball
Kimalee Cook, Southern Nazarene (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Addie Devine, Pratt (NJCAA) volleyball
Sydney Herbert, Augustana (NCAA Div. II) softball
Classical
Olivia Kenas, Oklahoma Baptist (NCAA Div. II) women’s soccer
Clearwater
Macie McCray, Pratt (NJCAA) softball
Chloe Middleton, Northern Oklahoma (NJCAA) softball
Zach Trotter, Butler (NJCAA) men’s track and field and cross country
Briona Woods, Butler (NJCAA) softball
Derby
Sophia Connor, Hutchinson (NJCAA) volleyball
Alexis Pits, Southwestern (NAIA) volleyball
Jaidyn Schomp, Missouri Western (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
East
Gracyn McClain, Kansas State (NCAA Div. I) women’s rowing
Goddard
Brooke Sullivan, Kansas State (NCAA Div. I) women’s soccer
Halstead
Karenna Gerber, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Heights
Cindy Broadrick, Barton (NJCAA) women’s swimming
Nicole Soto, Coffeyville (NJCAA) volleyball
Emily Wagner, Independence (NJCAA) volleyball
Hillsboro
Dani Klein, Park, Mo. (NAIA) softball
Hoisington
Keeley Wolf, Barton (NJCAA) women’s basketball
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Ella Anciaux, Wichita State (NCAA Div. I) women’s basketball
Maura Lickteig, Benedictine (NAIA) volleyball
Alex Rocha, Friends (NAIA) baseball
Clara Whitaker, Wichita State (NCAA Div. I) women’s tennis
Abby Wolff, William Jewell (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf
Maize
Jacob Hanna, Illinois-Springfield (NCAA Div. II) men’s basketball
Sydney Holmes, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Mallorie Koehn, Central Oklahoma (NCAA Div. II) volleyball
Baylee Miller, Hutchinson (NJCAA) volleyball
Olivia Wedman, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Maize South
Riley Kennedy, Neosho (NJCAA) volleyball
Britney Wessley, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf
McPherson
Katie Berg, Long Island Brooklyn (NCAA Div. I) volleyball
Grace Pyle, Pittsburg State (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball
Newton
Asha Regier, Nebraska-Kearney (NCAA Div. II) volleyball
Marah Zenner, Neosho (NJCAA) volleyball
Northwest
Kayleigh Bishop, Bethany (NAIA) volleyball
Brandon Bonta, Wichita State (NCAA Div. I) men’s bowling
Sedgwick
Kami Matson, McPherson (NAIA) volleyball
Madi Matson, Bethel (NAIA) volleyball
Smoky Valley
Bri Franklin, Kansas Wesleyan (NAIA) volleyball
Addie Heitschmidt, McPherson (NAIA) volleyball
Southeast
Talia Wright, Neosho (NJCAA) volleyball
Trinity Academy
Austin Broadie, Washburn (NCAA Div. II) women’s basketball and volleyball
Valley Center
Mati Newman, Barton (NJCAA) women’s golf
Wellington
Payton Ginter, Dodge City (NJCAA) women’s golf
West Elk
Madelyne Koop, Tabor (NAIA) women’s basketball
Winfield
Elly Bertholf, Newman (NCAA Div. II) women’s golf
