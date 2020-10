High school sports rankings: Who are the best athletes and teams from the area?

Goddard Eisenhower and Maize South were two of the four teams left in the Class 5A Kansas high school boys soccer tournament. The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas is introducing for the first time area rankings for all high school sports: boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, cross country and girls golf.

Goddard Eisenhower and Maize South were two of the four teams left in the Class 5A Kansas high school boys soccer tournament. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Boys soccer

1. Maize South (13-0)

Key wins: Bishop Carroll (2-1), Derby (7-1), Andover Central (3-2), Newton (3-1). Losses: None. Last week: 1.

Results: won vs. Salina South (9-0); won at Hutchinson (8-4). Up next: at Andover on Friday; at Campus on Tuesday.

2. East (10-0)

Key wins: Heights (3-2), Heights (5-2), North (1-0), North (2-1). Losses: None. Last week: 3.

Results: Won at North (2-1); won at Southeast (1-0). Up next: at South on Thursday; at West on Tuesday.

3. Eisenhower (10-2)

Key wins: Maize (3-1), Campus (3-2), Newton (3-1), Garden City (2-0). Losses: Campus (3-1), Andover (5-1). Last week: 2.

Results: won vs. Valley Center (3-2); lost at Andover (5-1). Up next: at Andover Central on Thursday; vs. Salina Central on Tuesday.

4. Maize (11-2-1)

Key wins: Campus (3-1), Bishop Carroll (2-1), Andover Central (2-0), Newton (1-0), Trinity (2-1). Losses: Eisenhower (3-1), Classical (2-1). Last week: 4.

Results: Won at Goddard (2-0); won vs. Newton (1-0). Up next: vs. Hutchinson on Tuesday.

5. Campus (9-3)

Key wins: Eisenhower (3-1), Derby (1-0), Andover Central (2-1), Newton (4-1). Losses: Eisenhower (3-2), Maize (3-1), Goddard (1-0). Last week: 5.

Results: Won at Derby (1-0); won at Valley Center (6-0). Up next: vs. Mulvane on Thursday; vs. Maize South on Tuesday.

6. Heights (8-2)

Key wins: North (4-0). Losses: East (3-2), East (5-2). Last week: 6.

Results: Won vs. Southeast (2-1); won vs. South (4-1); won vs. West (10-0). Up next: at North on Thursday; vs. Northwest on Tuesday.

7. Bishop Carroll (6-6)

Key wins: Derby (1-0), Trinity (3-1), Newton (3-0). Losses: Dodge City (2-0), Aquinas (3-0), Maize South (2-1), Washburn Rural (4-1), Maize (2-1), Liberal (1-0). Last week: 7.

Results: Won vs. Trinity (3-1); loss vs. Washburn Rural (4-1). Up next: vs. Garden City on Thursday.

8. North (7-3)

Key wins: None. Losses: East (1-0), East (2-1), Heights (4-0). Last week: 8.

Results: Loss vs. East (2-1); won vs. West (10-0). Up next: vs. Heights on Thursday; vs. Southeast on Tuesday.

9. Derby (5-5-2)

Key wins: Manhattan (5-2), Andover Central (2-1), Andover (6-1). Losses: Maize South (7-1), Washburn Rural (4-1), Bishop Carroll (1-0), Campus (1-0), Trinity (1-0). Last week: 9.

Results: Loss vs. Campus (1-0); won vs. Manhattan (5-2); won at Salina South (3-1). Up next: at Kapaun on Monday; at Newton on Tuesday.

10. Newton (7-6)

Key wins: Andover Central (2-0). Losses: Maize South (3-1), Eisenhower (3-1), Maize (1-0), Campus (4-1), Bishop Carroll (3-0), Andover (3-1). Last week: 12.

Results: Won at Hutchinson (2-1); loss at Maize (1-0). Up next: vs. Arkansas City on Thursday; vs. Derby on Tuesday.

Next 5: Andover (6-7), Andover Central (7-6), Trinity (7-5-1), Rose Hill (11-1-1), Augusta (11-2).

Carroll sophomore outside hitter Ella Larkin spikes the ball during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

VOLLEYBALL

1. Bishop Carroll (17-1)

Key wins: Andale, McPherson, Maize South, Cheney, Hutchinson, Emporia, Buhler, Trinity, Nickerson. Losses: Washburn Rural. Last week: 1.

Results: Won vs. Goddard (25-15, 25-10); won vs. Nickerson (25-12, 25-17); won vs. Hutchinson (25-11, 25-14); won at McPherson (25-16, 25-20). Up next: vs. Maize on Thursday.

2. Andale (26-2)

Key wins: McPherson, Andover, Cheney, Garden Plain (2), Circle, Buhler (4), Andover Central, Collegiate. Losses: Bishop Carroll, McPherson. Last week: 2.

Results: Won vs. Garden Plain (25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23); won vs. Rose Hill (25-18, 25-19); won at Mulvane (25-13, 25-7). Up next: at Goddard tournament on Saturday; vs. Clearwater and Collegiate on Tuesday.

3. McPherson (28-3)

Key wins: Andale, Newton (2), Derby, Garden Plain, Hutchinson, Buhler (2), Circle (2), Nickerson, Paola. Losses: Bishop Carroll, Andale, Spring Hill. Last week: 3.

Results: Won vs. Hutchinson (25-16, 25-17, 25-23); won vs. Pittsburg (25-16, 25-15); won vs. Garden City (25-11, 25-14); won vs. Garden Plain (25-18, 25-16); won vs. Buhler (23-25, 25-22, 25-23); won vs. El Dorado (25-6, 25-14); loss vs. Bishop Carroll (25-16, 25-20). Up next: vs. Mulvane and Wellington on Tuesday.

4. Andover (21-3)

Key wins: Maize South, Maize, Andover Central (2). Losses: Andale, Derby, Eisenhower. Last week: 5.

Results: Won vs. Andover Central (25-16, 25-15); won vs. Goddard (25-14, 25-11). Up next: at Goddard tournament on Saturday; vs. Campus, at Newton on Tuesday.

5. Maize South (24-6)

Key wins: Cheney, Maize, Garden Plain, Newton (2), Derby (3), Hutchinson (2). Losses: Bishop Carroll, Washburn Rural, Andover, Maize, Newton, Trinity. Last week: 4.

Results: Won vs. Kapaun (25-21, 25-7); won vs. Liberal 925-15, 25-22); won vs. Arkansas City (25-7, 25-11); won at Derby (25-22, 25-23); won vs. Hutchinson (23-25, 25-12, 25-17); won at Newton (22-25, 25-23, 25-16); loss at Trinity (25-18, 26-24); loss vs. Newton (22-25, 25-9, 25-13); loss vs. Washburn Rural (25-13, 25-12). Up next: vs. Manhattan, at Salina South on Tuesday.

6. Derby (19-10)

Key wins: Andover, Maize, Newton (3), Hutchinson (2). Losses: Washburn Rural, McPherson, Maize South (3), Maize, Newton (2), Garden City, Salina South. Last week: 6.

Results: Won vs. Arkansas City (25-7, 25-17); won vs. Liberal (28-26, 25-18); won vs. Newton (20-25, 25-23, 25-15); won at Campus (25-15, 25-17); loss vs. Washburn Rural (25-17, 25-15); loss vs. Maize South (25-22, 25-23); loss vs. Maize (20-25, 25-22, 25-12). Up next: vs. Arkansas City, at Andover Central on Tuesday.

7. Smoky Valley (23-1)

Key wins: Hillsboro, Circle, Thomas More Prep, Clay Center, Halstead, Nickerson, Ellinwood, Hoisington. Losses: Hillsboro. Last week: 7.

Results: Won vs. Central Plains (25-24, 25-23); won at Ellsworth (25-9, 23-25, 25-11); won vs. Pratt (25-10, 25-16); won at Hesston (26-24, 25-17). Up next: at Abilene tournament on Saturday; vs. Nickerson, at Chapman on Tuesday.

8. Cheney (20-3)

Key wins: Hillsboro, Nickerson, Trinity, Collegiate, Inman. Losses: Bishop Carroll, Maize South, Andale. Last week: 8.

Results: Won vs. Medicine Lodge (25-10, 25-14); won at Trinity (25-12, 22-25, 25-12). Up next: at Goddard tournament on Saturday; vs. Belle Plaine, vs. Garden Plain on Tuesday.

on vs. Goddard (25-7, 25-8), Valley Center (25-22, 25-8), Independent (25-14, 25-17) and Conway Springs (25-13, 25-9). Up next: at Douglass on Tuesday.

9. Maize (16-8)

Key wins: Maize South, Derby, Newton (2), Hutchinson, Andover Central (2). Losses: Washburn Rural, Blue Valley, Maize South, Andover, Derby, Hutchinson (2), Kapaun. Last week: 9.

Results: Won vs. Derby (20-25, 25-22, 25-12); won at Campus (25-19, 25-16). Up next: at Bishop Carroll on Thursday; at Emporia tournament on Saturday; vs. Hutchinson, vs. Valley Center on Tuesday.

10. Trinity Academy (19-4)

Key wins: Maize South, Halstead, Emporia, Andover Central. Losses: Bishop Carroll, Cheney, Collegiate (2). Last week: 14.

Results: Won vs. Kapaun (20-25, 25-21, 25-23); won vs. Maize South (25-18, 26-24); won vs. Medicine Lodge (25-12, 25-13); loss vs. Cheney (25-12, 25-13). Up next: at Clearwater tournament on Saturday; vs. Garden Plain, vs. Belle Plaine, at Cheney on Tuesday.

Next 10: Hillsboro (18-3), Garden Plain (22-5), Newton (19-11), Hutchinson (18-12), Belle Plaine (24-1), Collegiate (16-6), Andover Central (17-11), Buhler (16-9), Circle (12-7), Sedgwick (30-5).

The sister duo of Emma Sinclair (right) and Sarah Sinclair (left) teamed up late in the season and won a Class 5A regional championship in doubles on Friday. Taylor Eldridge The Wichita Eagle

GIRLS TENNIS

Singles

1. Clara Whitaker, Kapaun senior (27-0)

2. Reagan Boleski, Kapaun junior (23-3)

3. Paige Stranghoner, Bishop Carroll senior (18-3)

4. Brynn Steven, Bishop Carroll freshman (20-7)

5. Isabella Sebits, Trinity sophomore (25-4)

6. Emma Mantovani, Collegiate sophomore (18-8)

7. Annabelle Adams, Circle senior (25-1)

8. Gracie Foster, Hutchinson junior (23-5)

9. Sonya Murphy, Collegiate senior (19-8)

10. Loren May, jr., Conway Springs (22-6)

Next 5: Hannah Pearce, Kingman senior (22-3); Patty Huerta, McPherson junior (23-11); Brittany Teufel, Buhler senior (17-9); Eliza Camp, Winfield senior (21-11); Emilee Railsback, Hutchinson senior (21-9).

Doubles

1. Lily Conrad (junior) and Ella Graham (junior), Collegiate (13-1)

2. Emma Sinclair (senior) and Sarah Sinclair (junior), Andover (13-1)

3. Heidi Lubbers (senior) and Hope Lubbers (senior), Bishop Carroll (19-8)

4. Ceanna Allen (senior) and Perrin Schneider (junior), McPherson (22-8)

5. Landry Biddle (senior) and Ellie Messenger (senior), Arkansas City (26-6)

6. Anna Jittawait (freshman) and Brooke Walker (freshman), Andover (9-2)

7. Lanna Chase (senior) and Kenzi Gillispie (senior), Circle (20-1)

8. Calli Hatfield (senior) and Rylee Rusk (senior), Wellington (20-7)

9. Kinsey Nichols (sophomore) and Sophie Yoakum (senior), Collegiate (7-5)

10. Kayla Babcock (sophomore) and Alexis Hutton (senior), Buhler (18-8)

Next 5: Taylor Berger and Madison Dobson, McPherson; McKinnley Evans and Hilary Tallman, Andover Central; Darcy Dunn and Sophie Majors, Trinity; Lauryn Sellens and Maddie Wilkinson, Maize South; Cassie Albin and Michaela Martin, Hesston.

Andover’s Tiffany Chan (left), Kelsey Hawley (center) and Madison Slayton (right) are poised to lead the Trojans toward another successful girls golf season. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

GIRLS GOLF

Top 10 golfers

1. Shauna Lee, Andover Central senior

2. Alivia Nguyen, Andover senior

3. Alexa Garrett, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

4. Tiffany Chan, Andover senior

5. Abby Wolff, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

6. Elly Bertholf, Winfield senior

7. Britney Wessley, Maize South senior

8. Payton Ginter, Wellington senior

9. Keira Ronsick, Bishop Carroll sophomore

10. Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize senior

Next 5: Elea Navarro, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior; Lauren Specht, Buhler senior; Zoey Lee, East senior; Lexie Ridder, Maize senior; Jaela Albers, Andale senior.

Top 10 teams

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Team: Alexa Garrett (sophomore), Abby Wolff (senior), Elea Navarro (junior), Quynh-Thi Nguyen (senior), Riley Byrd (senior).

2. Andover

Team: Alivia Nguyen (senior), Tiffany Chan (senior), Katie Henry (senior), Hope Hilton (junior), Claudia Stevens (senior).

3. Buhler

Team: Lauren Specht (senior), Callie Cooper (junior), Rylie Cannon (senior), Marlie Cooper (freshman), Karlee Wiggins (senior).

4. Winfield

Team: Elly Bertholf (senior), Chaney Littell (junior), Celine Mendoza (junior), Dalin Bartel (junior), Savanna Nickum (sophomore).

5. Maize

Team: Brooklyn Blasdel (senior), Lexie Ridder (senior), Olivia Allen (senior), Melanie Pereira (senior), Chloe Bartlett (junior).

6. Bishop Carroll

Team: Keira Ronsick (sophomore), Isabella Hermocillo-Jones (freshman), Ashleigh Mauler (senior), Kate Stuckey (sophomore), Claire Light (senior).

7. Maize South

Team: Brittney Wessley (senior), Anna Lindebak (senior), Caitlyn Widener (sophomore), Kylie Rudkin (junior), Megan Ta (senior).

8. Derby

Team: Halle Rader (senior), Macey Truitt (senior), Lauren Davis (senior), Kaitlyn Johnson (sophomore), Chloe Johnson (junior).

9. Eisenhower

Team: Hannah Schaffer (senior), Kayla Jensen (freshman), Alexandra Habbart (sophomore), Meredith Russell (sophomore), Tamilore Adeagbo (senior).

10. Andover Central

Team: Shauna Lee (senior), Landyn Patterson (junior), Ashley Posch (sophomore), Trystan Gehrer (junior), Kenzie Ellington (junior).

Next 5: Andale, Newton, Cheney, Hutchinson, Wellington.

2018 All-Metro Girls Cross Country Team: Ran Nielsen, Bishop Carroll; Claire Winter, Bishop Carroll; Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll; Eva McKinzie, Wichita East; Alexa Rios, Maize South; Zoie Ecord, Maize; Vivian Kalb, Derby; Kennedy Nicholson, Eisenhower. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys Top 10 runners

1. Erik Enriquez, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior

2. Tanner Lindahl, Buhler junior

3. Brett Schoenhofer, Andover Central senior

4. Carson McEachern, Bishop Carroll junior

5. Collin Oswalt, Central Christian junior

6. Asher Brown, Remington senior

7. Ryan Heline, Smoky Valley senior

8. Craig Labrue, Winfield senior

9. Cole Waymire, Bishop Carroll senior

10. Austin Schultz, Maize senior

Next 5: Vaughn Decker, Maize South junior; Kadyn Dohlman, Maize senior; Ian Hunter, Circle; CJ Meyer, Collegiate sophomore; Mark Davied, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior.

Boys Top 5 teams

1. Maize

The team: Austin Schultz, Kadyn Dohlman, Zachary Johnson, Calvin Murrell, Aiden Werner, Alex Ayin, Sebastian Castillo.

2. Bishop Carroll

The team: Carson McEachern, Cole Waymire, Ethan Townsend, Zeke Howey, Cohen Ayers, Gunnar Leonard, Connor McKinney.

3. Maize South

The team: Vaughn Decker, Austin Schaeffer, Levi Eck, Elijah Clark, Steele Ebers, Zander Kropp, Dakota Kisselburg.

4. Berean Academy

The team: Andrew Harder, Drew Janzen, Gavin Tucker, Eli Nord, Trey Topham, Sam Snook.

5. Buhler

The team: Tanner Lindahl, Kaden Lohrentz, Hayden Keller, Spencer Hines, Brayden Dressman, Colton Lohrentz, Dawson Banning.

Next 5: Andover, Campus, Eisenhower, Smoky Valley, Derby.

Girls Top 10 runners

1. Hope Jackson, Bishop Carroll junior

2. Alexa Rios, Maize South senior

3. Elizabeth Vetter, Andover junior

4. Katie Hazen, Derby freshman

5. Hannah Grover, Valley Center sophomore

6. Kelsey Bruening, Kapaun Mount Carmel junior

7. Julia Berends, Kapaun Mount Carmel freshman

8. Josie Ware, West Elk junior

9. Eva McKinse, East junior

10. Addie Curtis, Kapaun Mount Carmel sophomore

Next 5: Bowi Sargent, Maize South sophomore; Landon Forbes, Bishop Carroll sophomore; Leah Bentley, Buhler senior; Zoie Ecord, Maize junior; Britton Kelly, Maize South junior.

Girls Top 5 teams

1. Bishop Carroll

The team: Hope Jackson, Landon Forbes, Sofia Wendell, Cameron Pascal, Ava Dugan, Abigail Behring, Hannah Leonard.

2. Maize South

The team: Alexa Rios, Bowi Sargent, Britton Kelly, Sage Pauly, Claire Dingler, Kennedy Mitchell, Carly Wedge.

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

The team: Julia Berends, Addie Curtis, Kelsey Bruening, Mason Bina, Lizzie Niederee, Megan Baker, Chiara Fernando.

4. Andover

The team: Elizabeth Vetter, Sydney Anderson, Gabrielle Day, Hailey Ericksen, Ellie Braynock, Jayda Kelly, Chloe Fields.

5. Derby

The team: Katie Hazen, Gretta McEntire, Abigail Monaghan, Haley McComb, Bridget McAdam, Lexi Silva, Brooke Cooper.

Next 5: Buhler, Eisenhower, Winfield, Campus, Andover Central.