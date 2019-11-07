Who’s your high school football team got in this week’s playoffs? The full rundown

Derby’s Brecken Kooser (left), Tyler Dorsey (center) and Seth Smith (right) celebrate a key moment during Friday’s game against Carroll. The Wichita Eagle

Here are the pairings for this week’s high school football playoff games in the Wichita area and throughout Kansas.

Remember to check out our ScoreStream app for real-time scoring on game day.

REGIONALS

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise

Class 6A

Blue Valley North at Gardner-Edgerton

Blue Valley at Olathe East (at CBAC)

Wyandotte at Olathe North (at ODAC)

Blue Valley West at Shawnee Mission NW (at SM North)

Wichita West at Derby

Lawrence-Free State at Manhattan

Junction City at Dodge City

Lawrence at Topeka (at Hummer Park)

Class 5A

Shawnee Heights at De Soto

Olathe West at Mill Valley

St. James at St. Thomas Aquinas

Blue Valley Southwest at Schlagle

Great Bend at Wichita Northwest

Andover at Bishop Carroll

Hays at Maize South

Emporia at Maize

Class 4A

Spring Hill at Tonganoxie

Bonner Springs at Bishop Miege

Piper at Paola

Louisburg at Chanute

Goddard at McPherson

Arkansas City at Winfield

Augusta at Andover Central

Mulvane at Buhler

Class 3A

Galena at Frontenac

Jefferson West at Topeka-Hayden

Columbus at LaCygne-Prairie View

Perry-Lecompton at Holton

Wichita-Collegiate at Cheney

Scott Community at Concordia

Clearwater at Andale

Beloit at Colby

Class 2A

Cherokee-Southeast at Humboldt

Rossville at Nemaha Central

Riverton at Silver Lake

Gypsum-Southeast of Saline at Riley County

Conway Springs at Eureka

Norton Community at Cimarron

Belle Plaine at Garden Plain

Lakin at Hoisington

Class 1A

Hillsboro at Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

Valley Heights at Jackson Heights

Uniontown at Olpe

Allen-Northern Heights at Centralia

Belleville-Republic County at Smith Center

Meade at Sedgwick

Brookville-Ell-Saline at Plainville

Inman at Elkhart, 6 p.m. Friday

8-Player DI

Caldwell at Medicine Lodge

Shawnee-Maranatha Christian at Madison

Attica/Argonia at Coldwater-South Central

Lebo at Canton-Galva

Ness City at Little River

Leoti-Wichita County at Cliffton Clyde, 6 p.m. Friday

Spearville at Jetmore-Hodgeman County

Hill City at St. Francis

8-Player DII

Waverly at St. Paul

Frankfort at Hanover

Colony-Crest at Lost Springs-Centre

Axtell at St. John’s-Tipton Catholic

Sylvan-Lucas Unified at Osborne

Norwich at Kiowa-SouthBarber

Kensington-Thunder Ridge at Wheatland-Grinnell, 6 p.m. Friday

Hutch-Central Christian at Minneola