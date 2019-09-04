Wichita Collegiate sophomore guard Gradey Dick attended KU football game Saturday

Collegiate’s Gradey Dick The Wichita Eagle

Gradey Dick, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound sophomore shooting guard from Wichita Collegiate High School, attended Saturday’s Kansas-Indiana State football game as part of an unofficial basketball recruiting visit to KU.

Two days later, he made an unofficial Labor Day trip to Oklahoma and on Tuesday was slated to attend practice at Wichita State as part of another unofficial visit.

The KC Run GMC AAU standout, who so far has received nine scholarship offers, has also made an unofficial visit to Iowa State, where his mom, Carmen Jaspers, played college hoops.

Dick — he’s been offered scholarships by the above-mentioned KU, OU, ISU and WSU, plus Kansas State, Nebraska, Creighton, Purdue and Oklahoma State — is planning on attending KU’s Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 4.

Gradey’s dad, Bart, a former Fort Hays State baseball and football player, told The Star on Tuesday that Gradey “is low key about it (recruiting) right now. What’s nice is he’s been able to make some visits before the season starts at his own pace.”

Of his visit to KU over last weekend, Gradey Dick told Jayhawkslant.com: “I was very impressed and thought the tour around the university was crazy. I also got to sit down and meet coach (Bill) Self. The whole visit was a blast.”

Dick has a brother and sister who graduated from KU, and a brother who is currently a sophomore at KU.

After receiving a scholarship offer from KU on June 23, Dick told The Star: “It’s exciting. KU is the team I grew up watching, my favorite school growing up. This is all new to me. I will stay humble of course and be open to all during the process.”

Of his game, Dick, who this summer was one of 18 finalists for USA Basketball’s Under-16 National Team, told Omaha.com: “My defensive footwork needs to be better, and it’s the most important part of my game right now. My versatility is the strongest part of my game. Now I can finish above the rim, and I can pump fake after I have hit a couple of shots and just finish.”

KU’s Late Night doesn’t conflict with USA Basketball

Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog will not conflict with USA Basketball’s 11th-annual minicamp, set for Oct. 11-13 in Colorado Springs.

The minicamp, to be held a week after the Oct. 4 Late Night, annually attracts top prospects from several high school recruiting classes.

The Lexington Herald Leader points out that Kentucky’s Midnight Madness, set for Oct. 11, will conflict with the camp and force some top preps to decide whether they will travel to UK or Colorado that weekend.

“In the past, this hasn’t been a problem for Kentucky,” writes Ben Roberts of Kentucky.com. “Big Blue Madness has been the week after the October minicamp — which is typically held earlier in the month — in each of the last three years, and Madness was two weeks after the USA camp in each of the three years before that. This year’s USA camp also won’t conflict with any marquee recruiting events for the other blueblood schools. North Carolina’s Late Night With Roy is Sept. 27, Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog is Oct. 4, and Duke’s Countdown to Craziness is Oct. 18,” adds Roberts.

The list of USA Basketball minicamp attendees will be released in coming weeks.

Mario Little to compete in Greece

Former KU guard Mario Little will play for Ifaistos Limnou of the Greek Basketball League this season. Little, a 6-foot-6 wing from Chicago, averaged 14.6 points per game for Croatian team KK Zadar a year ago. The 31-year-old Little, who graduated from KU in 2011, has also played pro ball in Ukraine, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Israel, Venezuela and in the NBA G-League.