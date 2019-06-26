Rising Collegiate star Gradey Dick reacts to his ‘blowup’ on recruiting trail

Kansas’ top high school seniors showcase their talents in basketball All-Star Game Kansas top high school boys basketball seniors traveled to Salina's Kansas Wesleyan University and played in the KBCA All-Star Game on Saturday. The White team beat the Blue 111-107. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas top high school boys basketball seniors traveled to Salina's Kansas Wesleyan University and played in the KBCA All-Star Game on Saturday. The White team beat the Blue 111-107.

Less than two weeks ago, local boys high school basketball star Gradey Dick had no Division I offers and was a promising player heading into his sophomore season at Collegiate.

As of Wednesday evening, he holds six DI offers, including a pair from Wichita State and the University of Kansas — his favorite school as a youngster.

“It’s just kind of surreal because I’m talking to some of the coaches I’ve grown up admiring,” Dick said.

In about a week and a half, Dick has turned into one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2022. He said a lot of it had to do with his performance at the Midwest Showcase in Missouri last weekend.

Several Division I coaches were there along with some of the top players in the country. Dick said he entered the camp with confidence and didn’t let his nerves show.

“I was just playing really well, got some threes and some dunks,” he said. “I had to not get intimidated by all the coaches watching. I had to stay true to my game and trust all my practices and workouts that got me ready for this moment.”

Dick competed at the U16 U.S. National Team training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May and has played in some of the most high-profile tournaments in the country.

At the U16 camp, he turned some heads.

“I was a little nervous, the butterflies were there, but once I got going, once the ball tipped off, it was just another normal game,” Dick told USA Basketball.

Dick hasn’t taken any official visits and can’t until a few more months. He said he is in no rush to make a decision about where he wants to play college basketball; he is still taking it all in.

“I came into this summer expecting to maybe pick up a couple offers, one here, one there,” he said. “I did not expect calls as high as KU. I was just trying to open some eyes for the future, so I was really excited and surprised that I got some offers.”

Dick said he is looking forward to the coming high school season at Collegiate, a program that has won six state championships since 1993. The Spartans will be looking to recapture some of that glory after coming close to getting back to state in 2019.

Collegiate had a rocky regular season, entering its postseason hovering around .500, but when its regional tournament started, the Spartans kicked the doors down and reached the championship game before falling in overtime.

“We lose two really good seniors from last year, but we bring everyone else back,” Dick said. “I’m excited. We should be good. People are always asking me if I’m staying at Collegiate, but Collegiate is a great, great place for me. I’m just going to keep working.”