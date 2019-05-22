Andover Central dethrones private powers; Eisenhower senior chips in for state title

Eisenhower’s Tyler Trudo The Wichita Eagle

Wichita-area powers had a long drive to Dodge City for the Kansas Class 5A boys golf state tournament, but they will return well-received.

Andover Central won its third straight team title, and Eisenhower senior Tyler Trudo won the 5A individual title. Here is more from Dodge City’s Mariah Hills Golf Course:

Eisenhower senior snags rebound in final high school tournament

Eisenhower has put its name into the record book with a chip-in from its best player in school history.

For the first time in school history, the Tigers have an individual Kansas high school boys golf state champion. Senior Tyler Trudo bounced back from a frustrating finish to his regional tournament with an individual title in Class 5A, shooting a 4-under, 67 and beating Emporia junior Gentry Scheve in a playoff.

On his final stroke of the round, Trudo chipped in on the par 4 10th to force the playoff, where he won with a par.

Trudo said with five holes left, he sat at 2-under and knew he needed to get at least another shot lower. He went birdie-birdie on his final two holes.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Trudo said. “I felt like the whole entire course was rooting for me. I’ve had so much bad luck there, so I just thought, ‘Man, it’s where how state is here this year.’ ”

Last week, Trudo finished ninth at Eisenhower’s regional tournament. Trudo, an All-Metro selection last year, fell third in a playoff with Bishop Carroll’s Tyler Gatley and Andover Central’s Peyton Wilson. He shot a 5-over, 76.

Eisenhower fell victim to a brutally tough regional tournament and finished fourth with a 317 as a team, missing out on the top three qualifying spots. Although Trudo had a rough day, he had enough go right just to finish in the top five non-team-qualifying spots.

In a week, he shaved almost 10 strokes and won the final tournament of his high school career.

“Walking into today, I was still really iffy on my swing,” Trudo said. “I didn’t really know how it was going to go, but I ended up finding something about five or six holes in. I went with it.

“I guess it’s just a hell of a rebound.”

Trudo started the day with a birdie on the hole 1. That kicked his day off right and rounded out the front nine with a bogeyless, 3-under 33. He carried that momentum into the back with another birdie on No. 10.

The Eisenhower senior’s only bogey came on the par 5 12th, but after that, he finished his round and the state title with five pars and a birdie.

“It is definitely going to be my most memorable round by far,” Trudo said.

Andover Central makes history with third straight

The last time neither St. Thomas Aquinas nor Kapaun Mt. Carmel won Kansas’ Class 5A boys golf state championship, Keegan Ellington was in second grade, and Cooper Ward was a kindergartener.

Ellington, an Andover Central senior, came through like he did last year to round out the Jaguars’ third straight state championship and first in Class 5A, ending the private school powers’ 10-year reign over the classification. And even if he hadn’t, Ward hit the same score to ensure the team title. Andover Central beat Aquinas by four strokes and Kapaun by five.

Last year, Ellington was crowned the Class 4A individual champion with a 2-under, 69. He finished his Andover Central career Wednesday with a 5-over, 76. That was enough to seal the Jaguars’ top four scores.

Cooper Schultz, Jr., even, 71

Austin Goodrum, So., 2-over, 73

Peyton Wilson, Sr., 2-over, 73

Keegan Ellington, Sr., 5-over, 76

Cooper Ward, So., 5-over, 76

Davis Joseph, Sr., 8-over, 79

“At one point, I think there were 11 or 12 kids that were under par,” coach Doug Snyder said. “You were going to have to shoot under par just to get a top 10 medal. It eventually went back to normal, but it was just an unreal tournament.

“I thought we were in good shape. I always tell the guys to go out and win their group. Guys were asking me, ‘Are we OK?’ I had to tell them, ‘I think, but it’s going to be close, so every shot matters.’ ”

Wednesday marks Andover Central’s fifth boys golf title in school history. Its first came in 2006 in Class 4A. Its second, in 2009, was historic, marking the Jaguars’ first in Class 5A. It marked the end of a competitive era in the classification.

The following year, Kapaun took the title back, and when it gave it up, Aquinas snatched it and held it until 2019.

This year’s Class 5A tournament featured many of the top teams in Kansas. Last year, Andover Central won Class 4A by 17 strokes over Hays. In 2019, 16 shots separated first from seventh.

“When we knew we were going to move up to 5A, the guys looked as that as a challenge,” Snyder said. “They knew they were going to have to throw a good number up there. We threw a 293, and we agreed that if somebody beat that, they were pretty deserving.”

Class 5A - Mariah Hills, Dodge City

Team Scores

Andover Central, 293 St. Thomas Aquinas, 297 Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 298 Hays, 304 Maize South, 305 Bishop Carroll, 306 Blue Valley Southwest, 309 Emporia, 312 Basehor-Linwood, 318 Salina South, 327 St. James Academy, 337 Great Bend, 346

Individual Scores

1. Tyler Trudo - Eisenhower, Sr., 4-under, 67 (First in playoff)

2. Gentry Scheve - Emporia, Jr., 4-under, 67 (Second in playoff)

3. Tradgon McCrae - Hays, Sr., 3-under, 68

4. Addison Alonzo - Topeka West, Jr., 2-under, 69

5. Matthew Schrock - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr., 1-under, 70 (First in playoff)

6. Michael Winslow - St. Thomas Aquinas, So., 1-under, 70 (Second in playoff)

7. Connor Hanrahan - St. Thomas Aquinas, So., Even, 71

7. Adam Kasitz - Maize South, Jr., Even, 71

7. Cooper Schultz - Andover Central, Jr., Even, 71

10. Justin Wingerter - Blue Valley Southwest, Jr., 1-over, 72

Class 3A - Emporia Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Sabetha, 327

2. Caney Valley, 336

3. Hesston, 339

4. Phillipsburg, 339

5. Goodland, 340

6. Cheney, 341

7. Hays TMP, 349

8. Nemaha Central, 350

9. Wellsville, 375

10. Silver Lake, 389

11. Hoisington, 415

12. Girard, 416

Individual Scores

1. David Pierson - Sabetha, Jr., 5-over, 76

2. Jesse Burger - Sabetha, Sr., 6-over, 77 (First in playoff)

3. Ryan Lalicker - Goodland, Sr., 6-over, 77 (Second in playoff)

4. Trevor Watson - Caney Valley, Sr., 6-over, 77 (Third in playoff)

5. Jace Watkins - Burlington, Sr., 6-over, 77 (Fourth in playoff)

6. Dylan Freund - Cheney, Sr., 7-over, 78

7. Zachary Burgess - Collegiate, So., 8-over, 79 (First in playoff)

8. Grant Brenneman - Hesston, Sr., 8-over, 79 (Second in playoff)

9. Matthew Mowry - Cimarron, Sr., 8-over, 79 (Third in playoff)

10. Garin Ihrig - Goodland, Sr., 9-over, 80 (First in playoff)

Class 1A - Salina Municipal

Team Scores

1. Frankfort, 336

2. Osborne, 340

3. Classical School of Wichita, 345

4. Hutchinson-Central Christian, 354

5. Olpe, 361

6. Rawlins County, 371

6. South Gray, 371

8. South Central, 374

9. Berean Academy, 377

10. Ashland, 382

11. Hanover, 389

12. Stockton, 398

Individual Scores

1. Eli Bullinger - South Gray, Sr., 5-over, 75

2. Alex Hickel - Central Plains, Sr., 6-over, 76

3. Brady Beougher - Stockton, Sr., 7-over, 77

4. Aiden Gerstner - Frankfort, So., 7-over, 77

5. Cole Buckingham - Classical School of Wichita, Sr., 7-over, 77

6. Kate Tilma - Classical School of Wichita, Fr., 8-over, 78

7. Lathe Watkins - Osborne, So., 8-over, 78

8. Tanner Groene - Burden-Central, Sr., 9-over, 79

9. Jonathan Hoover - Berean Academy, So., 9-over, 79

10. Branden Bussmann - Frankfort, Jr., 9-over, 79