State high school golf tournaments postponed amid sheets of rain across Kansas

Andover Central captures back-to-back state golf championships After almost breaking the school record, Andover Central brought home its second straight Class 4A boys golf state championship Monday. The Jaguars won by 17 strokes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After almost breaking the school record, Andover Central brought home its second straight Class 4A boys golf state championship Monday. The Jaguars won by 17 strokes.

Rain swept through Kansas on the wrong week for Kansas high school sports.

Although few state events were affected through Tuesday, the 2019 state boys golf tournaments have been moved to next week. Here is the updated schedule:

Class 6A

Sand Creek Station Golf Course - Newton

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Play postponed from Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28

Class 5A

Mariah Hills Golf Course - Dodge City

Play postponed from Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22

Class 4A

Quail Ridge Golf Course - Winfield

Play postponed from Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28

Class 3A

Emporia Municipal Golf Course

Play postponed from Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22

Class 2A

Hesston Golf Park

Play postponed from Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28

Class 1A

Salina Municipal Golf Course

Play postponed from Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22

Class Sand

La Crosse Country Club

Play postponed from Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28