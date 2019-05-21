Varsity Kansas
State high school golf tournaments postponed amid sheets of rain across Kansas
Andover Central captures back-to-back state golf championships
Rain swept through Kansas on the wrong week for Kansas high school sports.
Although few state events were affected through Tuesday, the 2019 state boys golf tournaments have been moved to next week. Here is the updated schedule:
Class 6A
Sand Creek Station Golf Course - Newton
Play postponed from Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28
Class 5A
Mariah Hills Golf Course - Dodge City
Play postponed from Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22
Class 4A
Quail Ridge Golf Course - Winfield
Play postponed from Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 28
Class 3A
Emporia Municipal Golf Course
Play postponed from Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22
Class 2A
Hesston Golf Park
Play postponed from Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28
Class 1A
Salina Municipal Golf Course
Play postponed from Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22
Class Sand
La Crosse Country Club
Play postponed from Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28
Comments