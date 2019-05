Quite a haul, indeed: Bishop Carroll won four regional championships in one night

Bishop Carroll eases into state tournament with regional softball title The Bishop Carroll High School softball team beat Andover 5-1 and Maize 17-1 in its 2019 Kansas regional tournament and championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bishop Carroll High School softball team beat Andover 5-1 and Maize 17-1 in its 2019 Kansas regional tournament and championship game.

Within about four hours, Bishop Carroll went from one regional high school championship to five.

The Golden Eagles took four in one night Thursday as the boys and girls track and field teams won at Wichita Northwest, girls soccer beat Maize South 1-0 in overtime and baseball topped the same school 8-4 in its regional final.

The Carroll softball team won its regional championship Wednesday night to make it five regional crowns out of seven opportunities. This comes on the back of Carroll’s seven City League titles out of eight sports.

None were more thrilling than Carroll’s girls soccer championship.

Early in the first overtime period, after a scoreless 80 minutes, sophomore Paige Stranghoner delivered her first scoreable corner kick after several opportunities. The ball squeezed through the first line of defense and appeared to glance off junior Lauren Brooks.

The ball could have taken a touch off the Maize South defender marking her, but it found its way into the netting.

“I remember I hit something,” Brooks said. “I’m not even sure it was the ball though.”