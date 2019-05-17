Quite a haul, indeed: Bishop Carroll won four regional championships in one night

Bishop Carroll eases into state tournament with regional softball title The Bishop Carroll High School softball team beat Andover 5-1 and Maize 17-1 in its 2019 Kansas regional tournament and championship game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bishop Carroll High School softball team beat Andover 5-1 and Maize 17-1 in its 2019 Kansas regional tournament and championship game.

Within about four hours, Bishop Carroll went from one regional high school championship to five.

The Golden Eagles took four in one night Thursday as the boys and girls track and field teams won at Wichita Northwest, girls soccer beat Maize South 1-0 in overtime and baseball topped the same school 8-4 in its regional final.

The Carroll softball team won its regional championship Wednesday night to make it five regional crowns out of seven opportunities. This comes on the back of Carroll’s seven City League titles out of eight sports.

None were more thrilling than Carroll’s girls soccer championship.

Early in the first overtime period, after a scoreless 80 minutes, sophomore Paige Stranghoner delivered her first scoreable corner kick after several opportunities. The ball squeezed through the first line of defense and appeared to glance off junior Lauren Brooks.

The ball could have taken a touch off the Maize South defender marking her, but it found its way into the netting.

“I remember I hit something,” Brooks said. “I’m not even sure it was the ball though.”

Last year, Carroll earned the regional track sweep as well. The boys went on to finish as Class 5A state champions, and the girls took sixth.

Ebright, whose son Jack competed in the triple jump during the regional meet before heading back to baseball to close out the regional title, said he is blessed to coach at such a prestigious school.

Carroll now enters the Class 5A tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and one of two undefeated baseball teams left in Kansas.

“Twenty years ago, I decided to go back to school to become a teacher and a baseball coach,” Ebright said. “The community and family support is just so good. Sometimes you get some more talented years than others, but you’ll always have kids that are going to go to bat for you and fight.”

Bishop Carroll baseball team Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle