Wrestling rankings: One Wichita area team has fallen out of the top 10

Class 6A
Team Rankings
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Manhattan
4. Dodge City
5. Garden City
6. Mill Valley
7. Campus
8. Olathe North
9. Olathe South
10. Lawrence Free State
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, So.
2. Damian Mendez, Dodge City, Fr.
3. Dylan Sheler, Campus, Fr.
4. Cody Woods, Derby, So.
5. Kevin Honas, Lawrence, Fr.
6. Liam Sutton, Mill Valley, So.
113 Pounds
1. Kale McCracken, Campus, Sr.
2. Silas Pineda, Garden City, Jr.
3. Anthony Mariche, Dodge City, Jr.
4. Easton Taylor, Manhattan, Fr.
5. Joe Triscornia, Olathe North, So.
6. Logan Farrell, Lawrence, So.
120 Pounds
1. Zach Keal, Mill Valley, Jr.
2. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest, Jr.
3. Couy Weil, Dodge City, Sr.
4. Tate Sauder, Manhattan, Jr.
5. Charles Brockman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr.
6. Diago Hernandez, Garden City, Jr.
126 Pounds
1. Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, Jr.
2. Lou Fincher, Free State, Jr.
3. Hartwell Taylor, Leavenworth, Jr.
4. Bryce Wells, Derby, Jr.
5. Carson Dulitz, Mill Valley, So.
6. Erik Dominguez, Garden City, Fr.
132 Pounds
1. Jacob Holt, Garden City, Jr.
2. Cason Lindsey, Derby, So.
3. Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South, Jr.
4. Austin Keal, Mill Valley, Jr.
5. Gunner Murphy, Olathe North, Jr.
6. Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan, Fr.
138 Pounds
1. Curtez Riley, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Sr.
2. Garrett Edwards, Dodge City, Sr.
3. Nathan Bowen, Campus, So.
4. Jacob Mitchell, Manhattan, Sr.
5. Izaiah Delevalle, Hutchinson, Jr.
6. Dane Eerickson, Shawnee Mission East, Sr.
145 Pounds
1. Elijah Jacobs, Free State, Sr.
2. Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, Fr.
3. Zach Schram, Blue Valley West, Sr.
4. Cooper Ross, Derby, Sr.
5. Elijah Hernandez, Garden City, Sr.
6. Jose Cervantes, Olathe North, Jr.
152 Pounds
1. Crew Squires, Derby, Sr.
2. Brodie Scott, Mill Valley, So..
3. Luke Bowen, Campus, Sr.
4. Daron Island-Jones, Manhattan, Jr.
5. CJ Neuman, Junciton City, So.
6. Patrick Graebner, Hutchinson, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. Bubba Wilson, Manhattan, Sr.
2. Malachi Karibo, Wichita South, Jr.
3. Gavin Brown, Olathe South, Jr.
4. Jashon Taylor, Dodge City, Jr.
5. Taidon Wills, Derby, Jr.
6. Samuel Rushin, Wichita West, So.
170 Pounds
1. Cade Lindsey, Derby, Sr.
2. Quentin Saunders, Wichita West, Fr.
3. Quincy Saddler, Manhattan, Sr.
4. Joey Eddis, Free State, Jr.
5. Blake Jouret, Olathe South, Fr.
6. McCoy Stoker, Olathe North, Sr.
182 Pounds
1. Triston Wills, Derby, Sr.
2. Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural, Jr.
3. Devin Beers, Free State, Sr.
4. Mitchell Bartsch, Blue Valley, Sr.
5. Vince Vehige, Topeka, Sr.
6. Wyatt Mackley, Olathe East, Sr.
195 Pounds
1. Preston Williams, Washburn Rural, Sr.
2. Terrance Adeleye, Junction City, Sr.
3. Brycen Schroeder, Campus, Sr.
5. Robert Houston, Manhattan, Sr.
4. Bryce Westmoreland, Derby, Sr.
6. Alex Rodriguez, Garden City, Jr.
220 Pounds
1. Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley, So.
2. Christian Schlepp, Manhattan, Sr.
3. Trevor Lister, Blue Valley, Jr.
4. Caden Cress, Washburn Rural, Sr.
5. Logan Caldwell, Blue Valley West, Sr.
6. Tristan Geddes, Hutchinson, Sr.
285 Pounds
1. Evan Darville, Dodge City, Sr.
2. Fuji Chairez, Garden City, Jr.
3. David Huckstep, Washburn Rural, So.
4. Ronnie Washington, Derby, Sr.
5. Brandon Pena, Olathe North, Jr.
6. Zach Vesper, Olathe South, Sr.
Class 5A
Team Rankings
1. Goddard
2. Arkansas City
3. Maize
4. Bonner Springs
5. Blue Valley Southwest
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Great Bend
8. Newton
9. McPherson
10. Salina Central
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Jevon Foust, Ark City, Fr.
2. Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr.
3. Derek Duffett, Bonner Springs, So.
4. Camden Maestas, Lansing, So.
5. Colin Bybee, Newton, Fr.
6. Wyatt Weber, Great Bend, Fr.
113 Pounds
1. Jason Henschel, Goddard, Jr.
2. Cassius Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, So.
3. Junior Camacho, Maize, Jr.
4. Brett Umentum, Blue Valley Southwest, Fr.
5. Slade Adam, Salina Central, So.
6. Freddie Maisberger, Shawnee Heights, Sr.
120 Pounds
1. Kael Pappan, Ark City, So.
2. Grant Treaster, Newton, Jr.
3. Lucas Glover, Goddard, Sr.
4. Cruz Lara, Bonner Springs, So.
5. Bobby Primers, KC Schlagle, Sr.
6. Elix Hernandez, Salina Central, Fr.
126 Pounds
1. Jerrdon Fisher, Goddard, Fr.
2. Joseph Dennison, Blue Valley Southwest, Sr.
3. Drew Burgoon, Salina Central, Sr.
4. Levi Buckridge, Emporia, So.
5. Alyeus Craig, Valley Center, So.
6. Carsyn Schooler, Great Bend, Jr.
132 Pounds
1. Aidan Campbell, Maize, Sr.
2. Gabe Buckbee, Ark City, Sr.
3. Bret Minor, Aquinas, Sr.
4. Jeffrey Spragis, Great Bend, Sr.
5. Marcelo Martinez, Wichita Northwest, Sr.
6. Logan Davidson, Goddard, So.
138 Pounds
1. Brandon Madden, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr.
2. Jace Fisher, Goddard, So.
3. George Weber, Great Bend, Jr.
4. Rhett Edmonson, McPherson, Jr.
5. Johnny Akin, Aquinas, So.
6. Cayden Hughbanks, Maize, So.
145 Pounds
1. Devin Gomez, Maize, Jr.
2. Jared Simma, Aquinas, So.
3. Gage Fritz, Great Bend, Jr.
4. Joseph Irwin, Lansing, Sr.
5. Cayleb Atkins, Goddard, So.
6. Kaden Jacobson, Basehor Linwood, Jr.
152 Pounds
1. Montez Robinson, Ark City, Sr.
2. Joey Hancock, Aquinas, Sr.
3. Joe Tapia, Bonner Springs, Sr.
4. Nolan Craine, Goddard, So.
5. Alex Randolph, Great Bend, Jr.
6. Malachi Tinnel, Lansing, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. Trevor Dopps, Goddard, Jr.
2. Scott Radke, McPherson, Sr.
3. Carson Wheeler, Maize, Sr.
4. Matthew Morrell, Bishop Carroll, So.
5. Joseph Randles, Topeka West, Jr.
6. Dylan McLain, Lansing, Sr.
170 Pounds
1. Troy Fisher, Goddard, Sr.
2. Ryan Murphy, Bishop Carroll, Sr.
3. Seth Nitzel, Blue Valley Southwest, Jr.
4. Anthony Delgado, Emporia, Sr.
5. Britton MacLaughlin, Ark City, Sr.
6. Dante Harper, Newton, Sr.
182 Pounds
1. Kyle Haas, Maize, So.
2. Taylon Peters, Salina Central, Sr.
3. Cayden Atkins, Goddard, Sr.
4. Gavin Meyers, Hays, Fr.
5. Zane DeLeon, Bonner Springs, Sr.
6. Dylan Ward, Lansing, So.
195 Pounds
1. Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll, Sr.
2. Cameron Bates, KC Turner, Sr.
3. Deston Miller, Arkansas City, Jr.
4. Drew Baker, Emporia, Sr.
5. Josh Willcut, Basehor Linwood, Jr.
6. Danny Carroll, Aquinas, So.
220 Pounds
1. Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton, Sr.
2. Cade Lautt, St. James Academy, Jr.
3. Caleb Willis, Bonner Springs, Sr.
4. Trenton Willert, Goddard, Sr.
5. Josh Carter, Wichita Northwest, Sr.
6. LJ Flax, Eisenhower, Sr.
285 Pounds
1. Marcus Hicks, Wichita Northwest, Sr.
2. Tony Caldwell, Valley Center, Jr.
3. Peyton Reeves, Aquinas, Jr.
4. Paul Beasley, KC Schalgle, Sr.
5. Jake Quiggle, Maize, Sr.
6. Logan Schulte, Hays, Sr.
Class 4A
Team Rankings
1. Scott City
2. Winfield
3. Marysville
4. Chanute
5. Burlington
6. Tonganoxie
7. Prairie View
8. Rose Hill
9. Abilene
10. Frontenac
Individual Rankings
106 Pounds
1. Devon Weber, Pratt, So.
2. Greyson Sonntag, Tonganoxie, Fr.
3. Rhett Koopes, Clay Center, Jr.
4. Trent Clements, Chanute, So.
5. Caleb Pavlacka, Andale, So.
6. Kaleb Stroda, Abilene, Fr.
113 Pounds
1. Will Stroda, Abilene, Jr.
2. Brandon Ledford, Winfield, So.
3. Kyle Sacket, Rose Hill, Sr.
4. Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, So.
5. Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, Fr.
6. Stephan Baldwin, Russell, Jr.
120 Pounds
1. Evan Totty, Burlington, Sr.
2. Chris Ray, Winfield, Sr.
3. Hector Serratos, Andale, So.
4. Christian Rowe, Santa Fe Trail, So.
5. Isaac Novotny, Marysville, Jr.
6. Chadwick Stahl, Mulvane, So.
126 Pounds
1. Collin Creach, Ottawa, Fr.
2. Preston Martin, Paola, Jr.
3. Ethan Crownover, Marysville, Sr.
4. Chandler Schoenberger, Russell, Sr.
5. Parker Tholstrup, Clay Center, So.
6. Drew Brown, Wamego, Fr.
132 Pounds
1. Justus McDaniel, Scott City, Jr.
2. Kolby Roush, Holton, Jr.
3. Adam Whitson, Buhler, Sr.
4. Logan McDonald, Chanute, Jr.
5. Jakob Snellings, Marysville, Sr.
6. Ethan Totty, Bulrington, Sr.
138 Pounds
1. Riley McDaniel, Frontenac, Sr.
2. Kaden Wren, Scott City, Jr.
3. Parker Winder, Chanute, Jr.
4. Chance Price, Winfield, Jr.
5. Jaun Urbina, Ulysses, Sr.
6. Sam Elliott, Buhler, Fr.
145 Pounds
1. Daryl Rylant, Clearwater, Sr.
2. Mason Jameson, Frontenac, Jr.
3. Brady McDonald, Chanute, Jr.
4. Theron Tucker, Scott City, Sr.
5. Nick Elliott, Buhler, Sr.
6. Jake Knowles, El Dorado
152 Pounds
1. Korbin Riedel, Tonganoxie, Sr.
2. Cael Johnson, Burlington, Jr.
3. Kadence Riner, Pratt, Sr.
4. Anthony Ferguson, KC Piper, So.
5. Dalton Misener, Chanute, Sr.
6. Wes Jameson, Frontenac, Sr.
160 Pounds
1. Gavin Cullor, Prairie View, Sr.
2. David Leck, Rose Hill, Jr.
3. Hunter Schroeder, Concordia, So.
4. Noah Ackerman, Marysville, So.
5. Steele Morin, Winfield, Jr.
6. LaJames White, KC Piper, So.
170 Pounds
1. Wyatt Hates, Scott City, Sr.
2. Brett Bober, Burlington, Sr.
3. Grant Scheer, Rose Hill, Sr.
4. Dakotah Whiteley, Abilene, Sr.
5. Storm Slupianek, Marysville, So.
6. Blue Caplinger, Louisburg, Sr.
182 Pounds
1. Owen Braungardt, Winfield, Sr.
2. Konnor Tannahill, Holton, So.
3. Tucker Mace, Ottawa, Sr.
4. Dominic Sutton, Anderson County, Sr.
5. Brayden Dillow, Chanute, So.
6. Mikey Stribling, Paola, Jr.
195 Pounds
1. Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, So.
2. Garron Champoux, Marysville, Jr.
3. Chanz Gerleman, Prairie View, Jr.
4. Brandon Barrager, Coffeyville, Sr.
5. Brett Ferguson, Ottawa, Sr.
6. Jace Garrison, Ulysses, Sr.
220 Pounds
1. Braden Morgan, El Dorado, Sr.
2. Kyle Sherwood, Scott City, Sr.
3. Jon Burks, Smoky Valley, Sr.
4. Zachery Ferris, Chapman, Jr.
5. Dawson Wuthnow, Abilene, Sr.
6. Dallas Higginbotham, Anderson County, Jr.
285 Pounds
1. Sean Ryan, Bishop Miege, Sr.
2. Wyaitt Cox-Halliburton, Prairie View, Sr.
3. Ethan Shackelford, Andale, Sr.
4. LeMoses White, KC Piper, Sr.
5. Ayston Perez, Ulysses, Jr.
6. Kyle Smith, Mulvane, Sr.
Comments