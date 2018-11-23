Hunter caught poacher shooting buck from Kansas road in bow season, game wardens say

A bow hunter out during deer archery season on Thanksgiving morning caught a poacher shooting a buck from the roadway, Kansas game wardens said.

A Clay County game warden was called Thursday morning after the hunter witnessed the poaching, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said in a Facebook post. The bow hunter watched as the buck was shot from the roadway by a poacher.

Firearm season doesn’t start until Wednesday and runs for about two weeks. Archery season for deer in Kansas runs from Sept. 17 to Dec. 31.

Multiple illegal hunting charges are pending against the poacher, including taking a deer with a firearm during archery season, discharge of a firearm from a roadway and failure to tag a deer, game wardens said in the post.

Game wardens have asked for the public’s help with two other illegal hunting cases.

The Osage County game warden on Thursday found a buck south of Quenemo that had been shot with a rifle, a KDWPT Facebook post said.

On Nov. 9, a mule deer in Scott County was killed, another post said. People in an older style black Chevy Blazer and 90s style Ford Expedition illegally harvested the mule deer.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843.