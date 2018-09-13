Wingnuts baseball equipment, memorabilia up for public auction after buyout by city

There will be at least one more Wingnuts competition at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, but it won’t be a baseball game.
After a buyout by the city announced Tuesday, the Wingnuts are putting equipment up for auction, according to a news release from McCurdy Auction
City officials announced it will pay $2.2 million to the Wichita Wingnuts to break the independent baseball team’s lease at Lawrence-Dumont, which will be torn down to make room for a new stadium.
Earlier this month, Mayor Jeff Longwell announced the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate, the New Orleans Baby Cakes, would be relocating to Wichita and rolled out plans for a new $81 million ballpark and pedestrian bridge across the Arkansas River.
Fans will have an opportunity to bid on memorabilia, baseball equipment, and sky box and office furniture from Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, the news release about the auction says.
The auction is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 3 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
“It will be an exciting auction. Buyers will have a lot of items to bid on and have the opportunity to take home their own piece of Wingnut history,” said Megan McCurdy Niedens, chief operating officer and auctioneer at McCurdy Auction.
The auction will sell Wingnuts memorabilia and various baseball equipment, Niedens said.
A full list of items up for sale will be available Friday afternoon at McCurdyAuction.com/Wingnuts, Niedens said in the release.
“We are honored to help the Wichita Wingnuts in this final chapter of their legacy here in Wichita,” Niedens said.
