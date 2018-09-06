New Orleans pro baseball team planning move to Wichita, mayor says

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell announced Thursday that the New Orleans Baby Cakes, a Triple-A team have file a relocation application seeking to move the club to Wichita, Longwell said.

Triple-A baseball is considered to be the highest division of minor league ball with player prospects just below Major League Baseball level.

On Thursday, the city released a conceptual design for a new stadium to accommodate the team. The sketch showed a two-deck stadium with the top deck being luxury suites, and two large glass buildings with patios overlooking left field.

The city plans to tear down the 84-year-old Lawrence-Dumont Stadium downtown and build a new stadium that would accommodate baseball and other activities, possibly soccer. The concept drawing did not show configuration for any other sport.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Wichita Wingnuts, an independent baseball franchise, played their final game at Lawrence-Dumont on Monday.

The city has been working to lure a team that is affiliated with a Major League franchise.

Wichita’s last affiliated team was the Wranglers, a Double-A farm team of the Kansas City Royals. The Wranglers left Wichita in 2007 and moved to Springdale, Ark., which had just built a new ballpark.





The Baby Cakes, who play in the New Orleans suburb of Metarie, used to be known as the Zephyrs. The team is part of the Pacific Coast League.

The Baby Cakes now play at a stadium called the Shrine on Airline. It opened in 1997 and has a seating capacity of 11,000. It is considered to be one of the more bare-bones ballparks, compared with newer stadiums.

The team’s lease with the state of Louisiana ends in 2020, which would mesh with Wichita’s plans to tear down Lawrence-Dumont and build a new stadium.

WGNO, the ABC affiliate in New Orleans, also reported Wednesday that “Baby Cakes may not be in New Orleans for very much longer.” It has unnamed sources who say they expect a Wichita deal to be announced Thursday.

Financing for the Wichita project is expected to come from setting aside future sales and property taxes on commercial development expected to occur around the new stadium.





Wichita is planning to combine the stadium with significant retail, restaurant and drinking opportunities to create a more comprehensive entertainment experience that officials hope will attract patrons beyond the core baseball fans.

SHARE COPY LINK Lawrence-Dumont Stadium from the air Thursday night at dusk as the Wingnuts took on the Winnipeg Goldeyes. This was the Wingnuts last game at home this season. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Sept. 14, 2017)