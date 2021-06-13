‘We all dream about’ this: Thunder rally to force decisive Game 5 in ECHL playoffs

The Wichita Thunder won 4-2 over the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL Western Conference playoffs on Saturday. Courtesy

The Wichita Thunder staved off elimination to force a decisive Game 5 against the Fort Wayne Komets on Monday night in the ECHL Western Conference semifinals.

With their season on the line, the Thunder rallied for three goals in the third period for a 4-2 win on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne to tie up the best-of-5 series against the Komets. Wichita and Fort Wayne will decide the first-round winner at 6:30 p.m.

“That was one of the best periods of hockey we’ve played in a long time,” Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay said. “We came out in a flurry and had a lot of chances. They just found a way to fight back and now put ourselves in a situation that we all dream about as kids playing in that final game in the playoffs with everything on the line.”

Wichita scored the first goal of Saturday’s game when Spencer Dorowicz’s pass deflected off a skate and into the back of the net nine minutes into the game. Fort Wayne tied the game just two minutes later and the game headed to the third period still tied at 1-1.

Down to possibly their final 20 minutes of the season, the Thunder produced their best hockey. Matteo Gennaro broke the tie less than a minute into the third period, as he fired a shot past the Fort Wayne goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Gennaro would score again just four minutes later, as he converted on a break on a one-timer from a Came Clarke pass to put the Thunder up 3-1.

There was some nervous tension when Fort Wayne clawed one back with 2:24 remaining in the third period to trim Wichita’s lead to 3-2, but the Thunder iced the game when Fort Wayne pulled its goalkeeper and Bobby McMann stole a pass in the neutral zone and fed it ahead to Anthony Beauregard, who was recently named the ECHL’s MVP, for an empty-net goal to provide the final scoreline.