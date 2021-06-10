How the Wichita Thunder exploited Fort Wayne Komets for Game 2 win in ECHL playoffs

The Wichita Thunder hockey team evened up its best-of-5 playoff series against the Fort Wayne Komets with a 5-2 victory at the Wichita Ice Center on Wednesday. Courtesy

The Wichita Thunder netted three power play goals en route to a 5-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 2 of the ECHL Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday in front of another rowdy home crowd at the Wichita Ice Center.

Faced with essentially a must-win situation after dropping the first of two games at home, the Thunder responded after Tuesday’s disappointing loss with a rousing performance to even up the best-of-5 playoff series. The series now shifts to Indiana with Game 3 scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Wichita coach Bruce Ramsay pinpointed special teams would be a key factor in its series against Fort Wayne before it even began. His words proved prophetic following Wednesday’s game when the Thunder converted three of eight power plays, while killing off six of seven short-handed opportunities for Fort Wayne.

The first power play goal by Wichita cemented a 2-1 lead halfway through the second period when Noel Hoefenmayer buried a slap shot. But the highlight of the night came just two minutes later when Jeremy McKenna duped a Fort Wayne defender completely and then scored for a 3-1 advance.

Fort Wayne would remain competitive through two periods, as it scrapped a goal back to cut Wichita’s lead to 3-2 entering the final 20 minutes. But the third period belonged to the Thunder.

Wichita converted on another power play five minutes into the third period when Matteo Gennaro finished with a rebound goal for a 4-2 lead. With the Fort Wayne goalkeeper pulled, Wichita’s Spencer Dorowicz stole a loose puck and scored on an empty net to provide the final score line.