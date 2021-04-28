Four reasons why the Wichita Thunder have a chance to win its first ECHL championship

The Wichita Thunder are in contention for their first conference championship in nearly a decade this season. Courtesy

With 18 games left in the regular season, the Wichita Thunder are in the thick of a championship race for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Thunder are looking for their first conference championship since 2012 and can take control of first place in the Western Conference of the ECHL with a win in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Utah Grizzlies at Intrust Bank Arena.

Wichita currently has the most wins (33-15-5-1) and the most points (72) of any team in the ECHL, but is tied in winning percentage (.667) with the Fort Wayne Komets. Wichita is looking for its first ECHL title since joining the league in the 2014-15 season.

The Eagle recently spoke with Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay to highlight four story lines as Wichita chases a championship.

1. The Thunder’s physical play translates on the road

No ECHL team is close to the Thunder’s success when it comes to playing on the road, as Wichita has won 18 of 25 games and earned 38 points this season.

Ramsay believes it’s a testament to Wichita’s physical play, a tone set by players such as defenders Mathieu Gagnon, Jacob Graves and Sean Allen and even by veteran forward Stefan Fournier.

“We’re just a big, physical team that plays a heavy game,” Ramsay said. “Nobody in our lineup is soft. I think that style of play might intimidate other teams a little bit and I think it relaxes our guys when we go play on the road.

“That helps because we’ve had some crazy long road trips, like 20-hour bus rides. But once we get there and we get on the ice, wherever we are, we’re comfortable and we make it feel like home. It’s been a huge part of our success.”

The Thunder have the best penalty killing unit in the ECHL this season. Ed Bailey Courtesy

2. Wichita has the league’s best penalty kill unit

No team in the ECHL is better at playing shorthanded than the Thunder, who lead the league in penalty killing. In 216 opportunities this season, opponents have only netted 24 goals with the Thunder extinguishing a league-best 88.9% of chances — well above the league average of 83%.

On the road, Wichita has allowed a league-low 11 power play goals in 100 opportunities for the league-best penalty killing average of 89%.

While the defenders and goaltender deserve a lot of credit, Ramsay thinks Wichita’s penalty-killing unit stands out because of how willing his forwards are to be involved. Jay Dickman, who is 6-foot-6, and Beau Starrett, who is 6-foot-5, have been particularly effective for the Thunder this season.

“Once again, being physical is a huge part of our success in killing penalties,” Ramsay said. “We have four or five forwards who are some of the best defensive forwards in the league. Then we have those two guys who have the reach like a condor. Having their sticks out there and having that long reach makes a difference and they’ve done an incredible job for us with their tenacity and their willingness to sacrifice and use their bodies.”

Anthony Beauregard leads the ECHL in points and assists this season, serving as the Wichita Thunder’s offensive playmaker. Ed Bailey Courtesy

3. The Thunder have the league’s best playmaker

Anthony Beauregard, a 25-year-old Canadian forward, has been a revelation for the Thunder this season.

The Saint-Damase, Quebec native leads the ECHL in points (62) and has eight more assists (43) than the next closest player. He’s been the engine to many of the Thunder’s best goals this season.

“He’s such a tremendous player and never gives up on pucks,” Ramsay said. “His vision and his ability to read the play is next-level. His passing ability his second to none in the league and he’s won us a lot of hockey games this season by getting four, five points in a game. He’s certainly one of the best players in the league.”

While Beauregard handles a good bulk of the playmaking, Wichita’s scoring attack is one of the most well-balanced in the league.

Beauregard is tied with Matteo Gennaro for the team lead in goals with 19, while Gennaro has had a goal and an assist in four straight games. Dickman has also come on strong recently and ranks second in rookie scoring with 14 goals and 23 assists. Other notable scorers for the Thunder have been Fournier (17 goals, 16 assists), Starrett (10 goals, 11 assists) and Peter Crinella (10 goals, 11 assists). Defender Dean Stewart also adds to the attack and ranks fifth on the team in points with six goals and 21 assists.

“In order to be successful, your offense can’t rely on just one or two people,” Ramsay said. “We’re a great team because everybody contributes for us and that’s been one of our biggest strengths all season. A lot of these guys have stuck around for the whole season and that’s developed a great family atmosphere within the team. These guys know they can rely on the guy beside them, no matter what happens.”

The Wichita Thunder have completed two different four-goal comebacks this season. Ed Bailey Courtesy

4. Wichita has a never-give-up attitude

The Thunder have rallied from a two-goal deficit for a victory six times this season.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Wichita has pulled off a four-goal comeback — twice. The latest came last Friday when the Thunder trailed Kansas City 4-0 after the first period and rallied for three straight goals in the third period and then the overtime winner in a 7-6 victory.

Ramsay believes that kind of belief will be valuable come the postseason.

“This group just never gives up and I love that about them,” Ramsay said. “We’ve had multiple comebacks in the third period this season to win games. This bunch is willing to do anything it takes to help the team and try to win. Nothing even fazes them. It’s been a great group to coach and the drive and energy this team has, it’s definitely one of the best teams I’ve ever coached.”