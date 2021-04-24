Wichita Thunder erase four-goal deficit to climb to second place in ECHL standings

The Wichita Thunder have won 10 out of their last 13 games and have climbed to second place in the Western conference standings. Courtesy

The Wichita Thunder have been winning this season in all different kinds of fashions.

On Friday, the Thunder erased a four-goal deficit for the second time this season in a stunning 7-6 overtime victory over the Kansas City Mavericks.

Winners of 10 of their last 13 games, the Thunder have climbed to second place in the Western Conference standings in the ECHL based on winning percentage. But the Thunder (33-15-4-1) have 71 total points, the most of any team in the 14-team ECHL.

Friday’s win was maybe the Thunder’s most improbable yet. Wichita fell behind 4-0 after the first period at Kansas City, but started its comeback with two straight short-handed goals in the second period from Stephen Johnson and Spencer Dorowicz. KC took a 6-3 lead into the third period, but the Thunder would score three unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes with Brayden Watts, Alex Peters and Jay Dickman all finding the back of the net to force overtime, where Matteo Gennaro would win the game for Wichita with a goal 4:18 into the extra period.

It was the sixth time this season Wichita has erased at least a two-goal deficit, while it held KC 0-for-6 on power plays to extend its streak to eight games of not allowing a power play goal.

Wichita forward Anthony Beauregard leads the ECHL in points (61) and assists (42), while Gennaro (19 points, 24 assists) has also been playing well lately and is tied for seventh-most points (43) in the ECHL.

After another road game at Kansas City on Saturday night, the Thunder return home to play the Utah Grizzlies at Intrust Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday in their only home game until May 11.

With 19 games still remaining, Wichita (.670 win percentage) has plenty of time to make up the difference against first-place Fort Wayne (.677 win percentage). The Thunder travel to Fort Wayne for what could be a decisive three-game road series from May 21-23.