How seniors’ decisions to stay led to Wichita State softball’s record-breaking season

The six seniors on the Wichita State softball team have been instrumental in their record-breaking success this season. Courtesy

Returning for an extra season of eligibility this spring was never a hard decision for any of the six seniors on the Wichita State softball team.

While graduate school or real-world jobs are on the horizon for them all, they knew if they stuck together for one more go-around that this season could be a special one for the Shockers.

“I had plans of grad school, but I would take another year of playing softball over growing up,” WSU senior ace Bailey Lange said. “I think it was an easy decision for all of us. We could have chose to move on and be grown-ups, but we all decided it would be way more fun to have one more year of playing softball together.”

The seniors have certainly taken full advantage of their extra season granted after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last season. Entering senior day at Wilkins Stadium on Saturday against South Florida, WSU was 32-7-1, unanimously ranked in all four major top 25 polls for the first time in program history and in first place in the American Athletic Conference.

All six seniors have played their own role in WSU’s success. Lange (16-4, 1.99 ERA) has been the team’s go-to pitcher, while Hailey Martinez has been ready whenever WSU needs her in relief. The four position players are all regulars in WSU’s lineup in catcher Madison Perrigan, the Shockers’ career home runs leader, outfielder Bailee Nickerson, third baseman Ryleigh Buck and second baseman Kaylee Huecker.

“What stands out the most to me is their growth and development,” WSU coach Kristi Bredbenner said. “They can feel good about walking away from the program because it’s better than they found it. They’re a group that aspired to be the best version of themselves and they’ve done a great job of it.”

Despite a recent two-game losing streak, this season is shaping up to be the best in program history. The .812 win percentage is the best in program history and the Shockers are likely headed back to an NCAA regional, which would be just their fifth appearance in program history.

Four of the current seniors played on WSU’s 2018 team that reached a regional championship game. They all agree that this year’s team has even more potential than those Shockers.

“A lot of us know what it takes to get there,” Lange said. “I think that’s the biggest difference is just mentally knowing what we have to do to win. The approach at the plate is better and I think our pitching is better now. It’s awesome to see everything come together like this.”

Lange was the team’s ace back in 2018 and with three more years of experience, feels like she is a better version of herself. Junior Caitlin Bingham (8-1, 1.50 ERA) was also the No. 2 pitcher that season and has only improved since then.

WSU’s offense is in the midst of a record-breaking season, particularly with its power hitting numbers. The Shockers have already belted 74 home runs, 15 more than the school record with 10 regular-season games still remaining on the schedule, and are on pace to shatter the slugging percentage record of .589.

Freshman Addison Barnard, who has set the single-season home run record with 18, and Perrigan have combined for 31 homers and 89 runs batted in this season. But they’re not the only big bats in WSU’s lineup, as Lauren Mills (9 home runs), Neleigh Herring (8) and Buck (8) are all consistent threats to send one over the fence.

“It’s been a lot of fun this season,” Buck said. “I feel like this season we’re all just out here playing the game. It’s our last year and we’re not quite as stressed or feel like we have perform. So we’re more relaxed and we’re just playing our game. We know it will be over before we know it, so we’re not taking any day for granted. I think we’re going to have a good run in us.”

Not only have the seniors set WSU up for a memorable run this season, but Bredbenner said their leadership these last two years has been invaluable for WSU’s younger players on the team who will be in charge of keeping the winning ways going after these seniors leave.

“The best thing is that you’re going to get a good leader to follow in all of those six seniors,” Bredbenner said. “Some of them are quiet leaders. Some of them are loud leaders. They’ve been tremendous role models for our younger kids to show them the type of athletes that they need to be to be successful at this level. They’ve done a great job showing our younger players what they need to do and that’s all I can ask from them.”