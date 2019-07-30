All-Star goalkeeper signs with Wichita Thunder

Goalkeeper Mitch Gillam has signed with the Wichita Thunder for the 2019-20 season. Courtesy of the Wichita Thunder

One of the best goalkeepers in the ECHL is coming to Wichita.

ECHL All-Star Mitch Gillam has signed with the Thunder, the organization announced Tuesday. It‘s one of the biggest signings since coach Bruce Ramsay was hired May 15.

“One of my focuses when I took this job over was to solidify the goaltending position,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay said with the Thunder serving as the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, the organization has to be prepared for Gillam to get a call-up to the NHL. But given Gillam’s experience, the team is excited to have him.

Gillam is a 26-year-old goalkeeper who spent the past two seasons with the Worcester Railers. He finished last year with a .924 save percentage, which was fourth-best in the ECHL and earned him All-Star honors.

If Gillam earns another All-Star selection this season, he will play on home ice at InTrust Bank Arena Jan. 22 — Wichita hosts the coming season’s All-Star showcase.

The Thunder open their season Oct. 11.