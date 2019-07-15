Wichita chosen site of 2020 wheelchair basketball National Championship Series

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association Board of Directors has tabbed Wichita as the site for its Adult and Junior divisions of the 2020 National Championship Series. Getty Images

Another premier sporting event is coming to Wichita.

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Board of Directors has announced Wichita as its site for the junior and adult divisions for the 2020 Toyota National Championship Series.

Here is a schedule for the national wheelchair basketball tournaments coming to town, according to a Visit Wichita release:

National Adult Division I Wheelchair Basketball Tournament: March 12-14

National Adult Division II Wheelchair Basketball Tournament: March 12-14

National Adult Division III Wheelchair Basketball Tournament: March 12-14

National Varsity Wheelchair Basketball Tournament: March 13-15

National Varsity Invitational Wheelchair Basketball Tournament: March 13-15

National Prep Wheelchair Basketball Tournament: March 13-15

Wichita Hoops, a 12-court facility, will host the tournaments, just south of Kansas Highway 254 on Webb Road in Bel Aire.

“The decision was difficult, but we feel we have selected partners who will help us balance our goals of further consolidation, memorable member experience and a financially responsible format,” NWBA CEO Will Waller said in the release.

Wichita will also host the NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championship, a pair of U.S. Figure Skating events and the ECHL Hockey All-Star Game in 2020. The town has hosted major basketball events in the past, too, including the first and second rounds of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In the release, Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development at Visit Wichita, said he believes the city can host any sporting event of all magnitudes.

“Wichita’s love of sports and top-notch facilities like Wichita Hoops make it a wonderful city for teams to compete in,” Hargrove said in the release. “Plus, Wichita has so much to offer athletes and those traveling with them during their time in our city, and we’re looking forward to helping to create an exciting and memorable experience.”