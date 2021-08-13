Wichita State pitcher helps Cheney Diamond Dawgs back among NBC World Series elite

The Cheney Diamond Dawgs secured their third straight finish in the top-three of the NBC World Series with an 11-1 rout of the Hays Larks on Thursday night. Courtesy

For the third straight year, the Cheney Diamond Dawgs have secured at least a third-place finish in the National Baseball Congress World Series.

Cheney won its second straight elimination game of the tournament on Thursday evening in an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Hays Larks.

Now the Sunflower Collegiate League team can make it three straight trips to the NBC World Series championship series if they can win another elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday against Lonestar (Texas) Baseball at Riverfront Stadium. The winner of that game will need to knock off the defending champion Santa Barbara Foresters twice on Saturday night to prevail.

The Diamond Dawgs are in this position once again thanks in part to the handiwork of Wichita State pitcher Spencer Hynes, who struck out eight hitters and allowed a single earned run on just two hits in six innings of work on Thursday.

While Hynes silenced the same Hays’ bats that pushed Santa Barbara to its closest game of the tournament, Cheney’s offense once again exploded — the Diamond Dawgs have scored 45 runs in their four wins in the tournament.

Pittsburg State’s Ryan Koval continues to come up clutch for the Diamond Dawgs, as it was his two-run home run in the third inning that highlighted a four-run inning that put Cheney in control. Koval, who finished with three runs scored and three RBI’s, leads the NBC World Series in batting average, as he’s hitting .556 through five games.

George Specht, a Shawnee native fresh off playing in an NCAA Super Regional with Dallas Baptist this summer, delivered the other biggest swing of the game for a three-run home run in fifth inning for a 7-0 lead. The Diamond Dawgs pushed four runs across in the seventh inning, then Newman’s Dakota Rodd pitched a scoreless bottom-half to secure the run-rule victory.

Now Cheney is granted a rematch with the only team to shut down its offense this tournament in Lonestar, which was dominant in an 8-0 win over the Diamond Dawgs on Monday to kick off play in Wichita.

In the showcase game on Thursday, Texas ace Justin Eckhardt threw his second shutout victory of the tournament in blanking Lonestar in an 8-0 victory. Eckhardt kept Lonestar scoreless on just three hits in seven innings, while striking out five hitters.