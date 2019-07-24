First pools released for 2019 NBC World Series; Four Wichita area teams named

The NBC World Series has released its first week pools featuring four Wichita area teams. @NBCbaseball/Twitter

The 2019 NBC World Series is set to begin Saturday at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium, and the first-week pools have been released.

The NBC World Series is split into two weeks, with the second week serving as championship week. The top two teams from each first-week pool advance to a single-elimination bracket starting Tuesday. The top two teams from that bracket advance to championship week.

Four Wichita-area teams have qualified for the first week. Here are the pools and the schedule:

Pool A

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Teams

316 Elite

Hutchinson Monarchs

Palm Springs Chill (California)

Schedule

Game 1: Elite 316 vs. Palm Springs Chill, 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 2: Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Game 1 winner, TBD

Game 3: Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

Pool B

Teams

Denver Cougars (Colorado)

San Antonio Angels (Texas)

Wellington Heat

Schedule

Game 1: Wellington Heat vs. San Antonio Angels, 7 p.m. Saturday

Game 2: Denver Cougars vs. Game 1 winner, TBD

Game 3: Denver Cougars vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

Pool C

Teams

Derby Twins

Dodge City A’s

Jasper Reds (Indiana)

Schedule

Game 1: Derby Twins vs. Jasper Reds, 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 2: Dodge City A’s vs. Game 1 winner, TBD

Game 3: Dodge City A’s vs. Game 2 loser, TBD

Pool D

Teams

Hays Larks

Great Bend Bat Cats

Waco Missions (Texas)

Schedule

Game 1: Hays Larks vs. Waco Missions, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 2: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 winner, TBD

Game 3: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

Tiebreakers

Win-loss record Head-to-head Run differential Runs allowed per inning played defensively Runs scored