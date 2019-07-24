NBC Baseball
First pools released for 2019 NBC World Series; Four Wichita area teams named
The 2019 NBC World Series is set to begin Saturday at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium, and the first-week pools have been released.
The NBC World Series is split into two weeks, with the second week serving as championship week. The top two teams from each first-week pool advance to a single-elimination bracket starting Tuesday. The top two teams from that bracket advance to championship week.
Four Wichita-area teams have qualified for the first week. Here are the pools and the schedule:
Pool A
Teams
- 316 Elite
- Hutchinson Monarchs
- Palm Springs Chill (California)
Schedule
- Game 1: Elite 316 vs. Palm Springs Chill, 9:30 p.m. Saturday
- Game 2: Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
- Game 3: Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Game 1 loser, TBD
Pool B
Teams
- Denver Cougars (Colorado)
- San Antonio Angels (Texas)
- Wellington Heat
Schedule
- Game 1: Wellington Heat vs. San Antonio Angels, 7 p.m. Saturday
- Game 2: Denver Cougars vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
- Game 3: Denver Cougars vs. Game 1 loser, TBD
Pool C
Teams
- Derby Twins
- Dodge City A’s
- Jasper Reds (Indiana)
Schedule
- Game 1: Derby Twins vs. Jasper Reds, 1 p.m. Saturday
- Game 2: Dodge City A’s vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
- Game 3: Dodge City A’s vs. Game 2 loser, TBD
Pool D
Teams
- Hays Larks
- Great Bend Bat Cats
- Waco Missions (Texas)
Schedule
- Game 1: Hays Larks vs. Waco Missions, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
- Game 2: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
- Game 3: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 loser, TBD
Tiebreakers
- Win-loss record
- Head-to-head
- Run differential
- Runs allowed per inning played defensively
- Runs scored
Comments