First pools released for 2019 NBC World Series; Four Wichita area teams named

The NBC World Series has released its first week pools featuring four Wichita area teams.
The 2019 NBC World Series is set to begin Saturday at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium, and the first-week pools have been released.

The NBC World Series is split into two weeks, with the second week serving as championship week. The top two teams from each first-week pool advance to a single-elimination bracket starting Tuesday. The top two teams from that bracket advance to championship week.

Four Wichita-area teams have qualified for the first week. Here are the pools and the schedule:

Pool A

Teams

  • 316 Elite
  • Hutchinson Monarchs
  • Palm Springs Chill (California)

Schedule

  • Game 1: Elite 316 vs. Palm Springs Chill, 9:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Game 2: Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
  • Game 3: Hutchinson Monarchs vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

Pool B

Teams

  • Denver Cougars (Colorado)
  • San Antonio Angels (Texas)
  • Wellington Heat

Schedule

  • Game 1: Wellington Heat vs. San Antonio Angels, 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Game 2: Denver Cougars vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
  • Game 3: Denver Cougars vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

Pool C

Teams

  • Derby Twins
  • Dodge City A’s
  • Jasper Reds (Indiana)

Schedule

  • Game 1: Derby Twins vs. Jasper Reds, 1 p.m. Saturday
  • Game 2: Dodge City A’s vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
  • Game 3: Dodge City A’s vs. Game 2 loser, TBD

Pool D

Teams

  • Hays Larks
  • Great Bend Bat Cats
  • Waco Missions (Texas)

Schedule

  • Game 1: Hays Larks vs. Waco Missions, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Game 2: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 winner, TBD
  • Game 3: Great Bend Bat Cats vs. Game 1 loser, TBD

Tiebreakers

  1. Win-loss record
  2. Head-to-head
  3. Run differential
  4. Runs allowed per inning played defensively
  5. Runs scored
