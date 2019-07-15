National Baseball Congress announces Hall of Fame class, Graduate of the Year

Walkoff ends final NBC World Series at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium The Santa Barbara Foresters won the 2018 NBC World Series 6-5 over the NJCAA National Team with a walkoff walk. It was the final NBC game at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium after 84 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Santa Barbara Foresters won the 2018 NBC World Series 6-5 over the NJCAA National Team with a walkoff walk. It was the final NBC game at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium after 84 years.

The National Baseball Congress World Series is around the corner, but before it begins, the NBC has announced its Hall of Fame class of 2019 and its Graduate of the Year, highlighting an outstanding player who has played in the NBC World Series.

The 85th annual National Baseball Congress World Series runs July 27 through Aug. 10 at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium, moving from Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, which has been demolished.

Hall of Fame Class of 2019

The five inductees will be honored 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Eck Stadium.

Isaiah “Fireball” Jackson

Jackson’s story with the NBC World Series went to jail and back.

During the 1960s, Jackson was “the highlight” of the Kansas State Tournament at Lawrence Stadium, according to an NBC World Series release. Jackson was charged with a series of armed robbery counts, which sent him to prison, but during his time there, the Lansing State Penitentiary team was allowed to play in the tournament.

Jackson was named Most Popular Player of the tournament three times before spending 10 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Steve McFarland

McFarland was one of the top coaches to stroll through Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Through the 70s, 80s and 90s, McFarland’s Santa Maria Indians and Anchorage Glacier Pilots went a combined 56-22 with two championships in 12 appearances.

After spending 21 years at his alma mater, California Polytechnic State University, he became a minor league scout for the Florida Marlins before coming to the Chicago Cubs, a position he still holds.

Mike Moore

The Liberal Bee Jays are one of the longest running organizations to play in the NBC World Series, and Moore was one of its best players.

Moore was a two-time Pitcher of the Year at the NBC World Series in 1979 and 1980. His performances in those tournaments ended in a championship and runner-up finish.

The Seattle Mariners drafted Moore with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 MLB Draft. He went on to play 13 seasons with the Mariners and Athletics and won a World Series.

Mark “Potts” Potter

Few players ever get to play in the NBC World Series, but Potter went to 14 straight.

Starting in 1984 with the Wichita Tigers, Potter played for several teams at the NBC World Series, including the Wichita Alumni. He played seven seasons with the Alumni.

Potter lives in Cheney and works as a public speaker on mental health.

Rick Schroeder

According to the release, Schroeder is the “ultimate example of commitment,” to the NBC World Series.

Schroeder will be at Eck Stadium in 2019, marking his 37th straight appearance scouting talent. Schroeder has served as an area scout since 1982, when he started with the Texas Rangers. He spent time with four other MLB teams, including the Kansas City Royals.

Schroeder has scouted players such as Derek Holland, Danny Duffy and Steve Buchele.

2019 NBC Graduate of the Year

Jed Lowrie

Lowrie has spent 12 years in the MLB, but in 2003, he played for the NBC affiliate Matsu Miners in the Alaska Baseball League.

Lowrie spent his childhood in Salem, Oregon, before going on to play at Stanford University, where he was chosen Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2004.

In 2005 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Boston Red Sox drafted Lowrie with the 45th overall pick. He went on to play four seasons in Boston before going to the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.

Last season with the A’s, Lowrie hit 23 home runs, 99 RBIs and hit for a .267 batting average. He made the American League All-Star team and finished 20th in AL MVP voting.