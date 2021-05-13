Let’s take a guided tour through the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 regular-season schedule

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches while quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Chiefs officially have dates and times in stone with the release of the 2021 regular-season schedule.

Here are some takeaways from the Chiefs’ slate of games as they seek a third straight Super Bowl appearance and second championship in three years.

SEASON OPENER

The Chiefs open the 2020 regular season by hosting the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round matchup, which the Chiefs won 22-17.

Kickoff is scheduled for the 3:25 p.m. slot on Sept. 12.

Week 1 marks the 28th time the Chiefs and Browns will square off, and the 27th such occasion during the regular season. The Chiefs hold a 14-11-2 edge in this all-time series.

This time around could also feature a full volume crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs allowed just 22 percent of 76,416 available stadium seats for home games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the upcoming season, the Chiefs announced earlier in the week that single-game tickets are on sale “under a full capacity” for the upcoming season starting Thursday morning.

PRIME-TIME ON THE GO

Like the previous season, the Chiefs will be showcased to a national audience with five prime-time games.

Three of those contests are on the road, starting with Week 2’s matchup against a tough AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs’ other two road prime-time matchups feature AFC West rivals. In Week 10, the Chiefs travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday Night Football; a Week 15 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers awaits on Thursday Night Football.

For home games, the Chiefs will play host to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football. It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs also welcome the New York Giants to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 8 on Monday Night Football.

Of the Chiefs’ five prime-time games, this one against the Giants is an odd selection for the national spotlight. New York was 6-10 in 2020 and hasn’t made the postseason since 2016. Over the past four seasons, the Giants are a combined 18-46.

TOUGH OPENING SLATE

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 10-0 as a starter in his career during the month of September, throwing an incredible 32 touchdowns with no interceptions while averaging 330.4 yards passing.

And the Chiefs might need every bit of Mahomes’ magic during the first half of the 2021 season.

Kansas City squares off against two straight 2020 playoff teams, and those teams, the Browns and Ravens, were a combined 22-10 last year. Of course, Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated both of them last season, but they are still formidable opponents.

The Chiefs then face the Chargers and Eagles, two teams in rebuild mode with first-year head coaches, before taking on the Bills, Washington and Titans in successive weeks. Buffalo, Washington and Tennessee made the postseason in 2020 and combined for a 31-17 record.

SECOND-HALF SURGE?

After enduring what projects as a tough start to the season, the Chiefs’ schedule softens after a Week 9 matchup against the Packers.

Starting in Week 10 and through the stretch run, the Chiefs face the Raiders twice, Cowboys, Broncos twice, Chargers, Steelers and Bengals.

Their toughest opponents, aside from their AFC West rivals, are easily the Packers and Steelers, two teams that combined for a 25-7 record in 2020.

At least the Chiefs get to relax over Thanksgiving weekend with a Week 12 open date.

ROAD WARRIORS

The flip-side to what should be an easier slate in the second half is that the Chiefs will be playing away from the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

Three of their final four games are on the road, starting in Week 15 against the Chargers. A Week 17 game in Cincinnati and Week 18 tilt in Denver follow. At least the Chiefs will be facing a trio of teams that combined for a 16-31 record in 2020.

WILL HE OR WON’T HE?

The NFL has a potential marquee matchup on tap in a Week 9 game featuring elite signal-callers Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Excitement grew earlier this offseason when the league announced the Chiefs and Packers as the 17th game to the regular season. But this game would lose a lot of luster if Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is in a different uniform for the 2021 season.

According to numerous reports, Rodgers apparently isn’t happy in Green Bay. And speculation about a potential trade seems to grow with each passing day.

Should the Packers ultimately decide to move on from Rodgers, the Chiefs-Packers game would showcase Mahomes and Rodgers’ backup, Jordan Love.

The Chiefs hold a 7-5-1 all-time record against Green Bay.

EARLY AFC POSTSEASON PREVIEWS

The Chiefs will have plenty of opportunity, early, to see where they stand among the AFC’s best.

The Browns gave the Chiefs all they could handle in last season’s AFC Divisional Round showdown, and Cleveland’s defense got stronger during the offseason with the free-agent signings of safety John Johnson III and defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley.

Buffalo, led by rising-star quarterback Josh Allen, has emerged as an AFC power, while the Ravens, Steelers and Titans are always tough. The Chiefs’ opening two games of the regular season, against the Browns and Ravens, will be especially physical.

Get the ice ready.

FULL REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE