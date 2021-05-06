Dates for Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie camp, OTAs, mandatory minicamp officially set now

They’d been discussed around the league for the past month, and now they’re on paper.

The Chiefs officially know specific dates for rookie minicamp, organized team activities (OTAs) and a mandatory three-day minicamp as part of Phase III of the NFL’s offseason workout program.

The league announced Thursday morning that the Chiefs’ first-year players from last week’s NFL Draft and undrafted free-agent signings will report for a three-day rookie camp on May 14-16.

During the rookie camp, new players will receive playbooks and go through classroom and on-field work under the watchful eyes of the Chiefs’ coaching staff. It’s three days of intensive teaching, training and conditioning.

The Chiefs will then take a nine-day break before holding 10 days of OTAs from May 25-27, June 1-3 and June 8-11.

Throughout OTAs, players will be allowed to run through team-related 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills without pads — no contact is allowed. Participation in OTAs is voluntary.

The Chiefs wrap up their offseason workout program with a mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 15-17, ahead of training camp in late July.

Unlike the 2020 offseason, the NFL says teams are allowed to “conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols.”

The Chiefs held virtual classroom and workout session last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An abbreviated training camp took place in Kansas City, at the Chiefs’ training facility, in August.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt recently expressed hope that training camp will return to its usual site in St. Joseph this year.